Oil and Key Grains Jump After Russian Rockets Hit Poland

33
Ilena Peng
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Commodities from oil to corn jumped following media reports of Russian missiles crossing into Poland, as the potential for a widening conflict jolted the market out of slowdown-related concerns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures climbed as much as 3.3% following a quick succession of reports signaling Russia’s offensive in Ukraine may be spilling across borders. Futures pared gains to settle near $87 a barrel.

The Associated Press reported two people were killed in Poland by Russian missiles. Amid a barrage of shelling that struck Kyiv and other targets in Ukraine, Hungarian energy company MOL said a power station serving Europe’s largest pipeline was struck by artillery fire, halting deliveries on the Druzhba pipeline.

The US is aware of the reports of missiles landing in the NATO member country and is looking into them, said a Pentagon spokesman at a press briefing. Russia’s defense ministry denied that its military had aimed missiles at targets near the border with Poland.

“The market is going to have to recalibrate the potential risk to global oil supplies if this war escalates,” said Phil Flynn, a senior market analyst at Price Futures Group. “It’s going to be critical to see how NATO and the United States decide to respond to this provocation.”

While crude has lost about a third of its value since early June on economic slowdown concerns, markets remain volatile as geopolitical risk constantly threatens already tight fuel balances. As investors continue to watch for any clues about how much further central banks will pursue measures to slow down inflation -- risking a recession --the International Energy Agency noted Tuesday that oil inventories in developed nations have sunk to the lowest since 2014.

European Union sanctions on Russia will curb flows from December.

Crop futures also jumped on concern that any potential escalation in the war may endanger a deal that has allowed exports of grains from Ukraine through the Black Sea. Chicago wheat erased an earlier decline to rise as much as 2.9%, before trimming some of the gains to settle 1.2% higher at $8.48 a bushel. Corn rose 1.5% and soybeans 1.2%.

--With assistance from Julia Fanzeres.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • At G-20 summit, Biden to push nations to enforce oil and gas limits on Russia

    President Joe Biden was expected to urge world leaders to support a price cap on Russian oil and gas in closed door meetings in Indonesia.

  • Networks Jump On Reports Of Missiles Crossing Into Poland Amid Fears Of Escalation Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

    A report that Russian missiles crossed into Poland quickly began to dominate news network coverage on Tuesday afternoon, underscoring the fears that the conflict in Ukraine would escalate. Reporters were dramatic in describing the potential implications, but still a bit cautious as to the confirmation of the source of the missiles. Poland is member of […]

  • Stocks reel back intraday gains, oil prices jump amid Russian missile striking Poland

    Reports of Russian missiles crossing into Poland and killing two people is leading to stocks cutting back their gains on the day.

  • Pentagon looking into reports of Russian missile strike in Poland

    More than 6,000 U.S. troops are deployed to Poland in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stocks End Day Higher With Inflation Data in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rose as fresh data added to evidence inflation may have peaked, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to moderate its pace of interest-rate hikes. Treasuries also ended Tuesday higher while the dollar fell.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks Rise as Trade

  • Poland says to take over Gazprom's Polish assets

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland will take over Gazprom's Polish assets, a minister said on Monday, adding the move concerned the Russian company's 48% stake in Europolgaz, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal gas pipeline. The compulsory administration will ensure security of the critical infrastructure used for gas transit, Polish Development Minister Waldemar Buda, said in an emailed statement. In September, Poland imposed sanctions on Gazprom and said its assets would be frozen after in April sanctioning 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom, in a move to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Economists See US Inflation Running Even Hotter Through Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists see US inflation running hotter through next year than they did a month ago and recession odds continue to mount against a backdrop of rising borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutProje

  • Russian missiles reportedly cross into Poland, killing two

    Russian missiles killed two people after crossing into Poland, according to a U.S. intelligence official, sparking fears of an escalation of the war in Ukraine. A Polish official confirmed the strike to the Washington Post, which also reported that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has summoned a meeting of the country’s defense and security leaders.…

  • Poland in ‘Crisis Situation’ After Reports of Deadly Missile Attack

    TwitterTwo missiles have landed in Poland along its border with Ukraine, killing two people, local media reported Tuesday.The Prime Minister has called an urgent security meeting with the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs, government spokesman Piotr Müller announced on Twitter .“The Prime Minister called as a matter of urgency the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs,” Müller said.A spokesperson for the Poli

  • Official Army app had Russian code, might have harvested user data

    At least a thousand people downloaded the app, which delivered updates for troops at the National Training Center.

  • Russia reportedly launches missiles into Poland, leaving at least 2 people dead

    Russia reportedly launches missiles into Poland, leaving at least 2 people dead

  • Pete Buttigieg on a potential Trump 2024 run: 'He can do whatever he likes'

    The Biden administration isn't ruffled by a potential Trump presidential run in 2024, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • Race Is On to Be the Next Big US Supplier of LNG to Fuel-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global commodity prices soaring and forcing energy-ravenous countries into a mad competitive dash to secure new fuel sources ahead of winter. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks Rise as Traders Mull Softer Inflati

  • Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war

    Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict.

  • India's Modi calls for diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

    India has not condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that "today's era is not an era of war". "I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine," Modi said in his opening remarks at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia.

  • U.S. FBI director says TikTok poses national security concerns

    The U.S. operations of Chinese-owned TikTok raise national security concerns, FBI Director Chris Wray said on Tuesday, flagging the risk that the Chinese government could harness the video-sharing app to influence users or control their devices. Risks include "the possibility that the Chinese government could use [TikTok] to control data collection on millions of users or control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used for influence operations," Wray told U.S. lawmakers.

  • Walt Disney World to raise Orlando theme park ticket prices

    Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership with WFTV. Subscribers will see stories like this on our website and in our daily emails as an added value to your subscription.

  • Both Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN says

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday that both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war during the nearly nine-month conflict, citing examples including the use of electric shocks and forced nudity. The U.N.'s Ukraine-based monitoring team based its findings on interviews with more than 100 prisoners of war on each side of the conflict since April. The interviews with Ukrainian prisoners of war were conducted after their release, since Russia did not grant access to detention sites, it said.

  • Even Tesla EVs Fall Short in Reliability, Consumer Reports Says

    Consumer Reports' reliability rankings for automobiles are out. Electric vehicles made by Tesla, GM, and Ford didn't do so well.