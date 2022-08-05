Stocks climb ahead of U.S. jobs data

Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares gained on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world's largest economy as warning signs flashed in bond markets, and oil traded around its lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.74%, boosted by index heavyweight TSMC, which jumped 3.2%, regaining ground it had lost earlier in the week due to tensions surrounding U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

This left the regional index set to finish a third straight week in positive territory, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.83%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures and S&P 500 futures both gained 0.2%.

But the day's main event, U.S. employment data, is yet to come, with investors waiting to see whether the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive pace of rate hikes is starting to cause economic growth to slow.

Nonfarm payrolls are expected to increase by 250,000 jobs last month, after rising by 372,000 jobs in June.

Last week, shares and U.S. treasuries rose as markets decided the Fed might raise rates less aggressively due to fears about a recession and hopes of slowing inflation, though many Fed policy makers have pushed back on such suggestions this week.

"We're waiting to see a slowdown in the labour market, so if we get a large miss, it will finally confirm the labour market is slowing, and we'll see some more rallies in U.S. treasuries," said Prashant Bhayani, chief investment officer for Asia at BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

Other asset classes are already reflecting a slowdown.

"The bond market is saying there is a pretty high chance of recession, while the equity market is focused on the labour data, said Bhayani.

The closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes reached 39.2 basis points overnight, the deepest inversion since 2000.

An inverted curve is often viewed as portending a recession.

On Friday morning, 10-year yield was 2.6936% and the two-year yield was 3.0531%, leaving the gap between them at a still large 36 basis points.

In another sign that growth could be slowing, oil closed overnight at its lowest levels since February, before the war in Ukraine.

"Crude oil fell sharply as recessionary fears drove concerns of weaker demand," said analysts at ANZ, with declines also partly due to data on Wednesday showing surge in U.S. inventories last week.

Prices recovered a touch in Asia trade on Friday, Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 0.5% $94.61 a barrel and U.S. crude futures were 0.7% higher at $89.12 a barrel.

In currency markets the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was at 105.93, up a fraction having fallen 0.6% overnight alongside falling U.S. yields.

Sterling was down a whisker against the dollar at $1.2142 after taking a spin overnight as the Bank of England raised interested rates and warned a long recession was approaching Britain.

Spot gold was steady at $1,790 an ounce.

(This story refiles to correct headline to remove extraneous words)

(Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices climb as supply shortage concerns outweigh demand worries

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, bouncing off their lowest levels since February in the previous session, as supply shortage concerns were enough to cancel out fears of slackening fuel demand. Oil prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand, but signs of tight supply kept a floor under prices. "OPEC's meagre supply hike highlights the limited capacity the market has to handle further shortages," ANZ Research analysts said.

  • Most Asian markets up as oil drops, eyes on Taiwan and US jobs

    Asian equities mostly rose Friday as a drop in oil prices to pre-Ukraine war levels stirred hopes of a slowdown in inflation and central bank interest rate hikes, while focus turns to key US jobs data later in the day.

  • C$ underperforms G10 peers as oil suffers 'brutal' selloff

    The Canadian dollar edged lower against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a drop in oil prices offset data showing that Canada's trade surplus widened in June. "The Canadian dollar is coming under pressure as a brutal wave of selling grips crude markets," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

  • Energy stocks move lower as markets search for direction

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung examines afternoon movements in the stock and bond markets, as well as crude oil pricing in the energy sector.

  • Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home

    A look at where Liz Taylor lived throughout her life.

  • U.S. stocks wobble as global oil prices drop

    STORY: U.S. stocks searched for direction on Thursday... with major market indexes ending the day mixed.Gains in high-growth shares offset losses in energy, as global oil prices dropped to their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.Traders fretted over the possibility of an economic recession later this year that could torpedo energy demand...Adding to those worries Thursday – a warning from the Bank of England of a prolonged recession ahead.The dow fell a quarter of a percent; the S&P was barely changed while the Nasdaq gained nearly 1/2 a percent.Exxon and Chevron tumbled on the fall in crude prices.Although cheaper oil should come as a relief to the U.S. and Europe, which have been urging producers to ramp up output to offset tight supplies.Shares in crypto exchange Coinbase Global jumped 10 percent after it announced a tie-up with BlackRock to provide its institutional clients access to crypto trading.Drugmaker Eli Lilly slipped more than two percent as it cut annual profit outlook for the second time.And Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said it would make its first-ever bond offering. Its shares edged higher.Traders will shift focus Friday to the July monthly employment report. Despite a slowdown in the overall U.S. economy, Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to show continued strength in the labor market with a projected 250,000 new jobs in July, following a rise of 372,000 in June.

  • Oil plunges to 6-month low after jump in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures end sharply lower after data shows U.S. crude and gasoline inventories unexpectedly rose.

  • ‘There’s no path out of economic oblivion for Russia’: New report reveals how corporate exodus has already wiped out decades of post–Cold War growth

    Western sanctions and a mass corporate exodus have decimated the Russian economy. But the worst is yet to come.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

    Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Aristocrat, Down 31%

    After a significant drop in share price after earnings, Sherwin-Williams makes for an outstanding buy-and-hold forever stock.

  • The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says

    "[W]ait for additional clarity on the macro side before expecting a sustained and prolonged market turn," Goldman said.

  • 2 reasons the 'risk of recession is getting higher and higher’: Mohamed El-Erian

    The risk of a recession “is getting higher and higher,” says veteran economist Mohamed El-Erian.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • Democrats Agree on Revised Tax Bill With Stock Buyback Levy

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats agreed on a revised version of their tax and climate bill, dropping a provision that would have narrowed a tax break for carried interest, altering a 15% minimum tax on corporations and adding a new 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeSenator Kyrsten Sinema, a pi

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom took out an ad in Variety to urge Hollywood to 'walk the walk' on their values and stop filming in conservative states like Georgia and Oklahoma

    Georgia, which has a 6-week abortion ban, is a popular shooting location for film and television due to its "production-friendly" tax program.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.