Marathon Oil Refinery in Texas City Continues to Leak Crude

Barbara Powell and Sergio Chapa
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A Marathon Petroleum Corp. oil refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast continued to leak crude into to the surrounding area hours after the spill first began, a regulatory filing from the company showed.

The incident at the Galveston Bay facility in Texas City was caused by a failure of a valve flange and led to crude oil being released into a containment dike, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed. The storage tank holding the oil is being emptied as quickly as possible to minimize pollution.

The leak is being contained within an earth dike and foam is being applied to reduce vapors. Equipment to remove the oil for processing and disposal is being deployed.

The incident started at 7:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday and is expected to be over by 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the filing showed. It estimated the leakage at 5,000 pounds of volatile organic compounds.

A road running by the site was closed because of odors emanating from the spill, Bruce Clawson, emergency manager for Texas City, said Wednesday.

No one was injured and the spillage at the 593,000 barrel-a-day refinery didn’t spread offsite, according to the company, the largest independent U.S. refiner.

