Oil leaps, stocks slide as Russia moves on Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Monitors displaying the stock index prices and Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar are seen at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil jumped to a seven-year high, safe-havens rallied and U.S. stock futures dived on Tuesday as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

Brent crude futures rose 4% to $97.35, their highest since September 2014. S&P 500 futures fell 2% and Nasdaq futures fell 2.7%.

European equities dropped 1.3% overnight to a four-month low, while the Russian rouble tanked and Russia's MOEX equity index fell 10.5%.

U.S. markets were closed for a holiday on Monday. Australia's ASX 200 fell 1.3% in early trade.

Putin on Monday recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, upping the ante in a crisis that could unleash a major war.

"In these circumstances, risk metrics are the driving force," said NAB head of foreign exchange strategy, Ray Attrill.

In currency trade, the safe-haven yen rose 0.2% in Asia to a nearly three-week high of 114.50 per dollar. The euro fell 0.1% to a one-week low of $1.1296 and the Russian rouble touched a one-month low of 80.289 per dollar.

It was not immediately clear whether the Russian military action was the start of an invasion of Ukraine that the United States and its allies have warned about for weeks. There was no word on the size of the force Putin was dispatching, when they would cross the border and exactly what their mission would be.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between U.S. individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, the White House said.

Britain vowed to impose sanctions on Russia, which it warned could invade Ukraine imminently.

Nerves drove U.S. Treasury yields lower, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields down 5.5 basis points (bp) to 1.8715%. Bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes also eased and the chance of a 50 bp hike next month fell below 1-in-5.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Futures drop as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

    U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Putin ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation in the area.

  • Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble tanked on Monday, slipping past 80 against the dollar, while stocks plunged to their lowest in over a year as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the immediate recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognising the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, upping the ante in a regional crisis the West fears could erupt into war. The rouble fell to as low as 80.0650 against the dollar during Putin's lengthy televised address to the Russian nation but pared some losses as Putin announced his decision, which he said would find support among Russian people.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Stocks Drop, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks declined Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s bolstering oil prices and leading investors to seek the relative safety of bonds and gold.Most Read from BloombergU.S. to Squeeze Harder Over Putin Separatist Nod: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto

  • Oil Surges as Ukraine Tensions Mount and Market Giants Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as tensions mounted between Russia and the West over Ukraine, adding to bullish sentiment as leading market participants said they expect global demand to continue its powerful recovery from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergU.S. to Squeeze Harder Over Putin Separatist Nod: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found Dea

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Stocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and index futures slumped as the standoff over Ukraine appeared to worsen. Russian stocks sank the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the ruble weakened a third straight day.Most Read from BloombergU.S. to Squeeze Harder Over Putin Separatist Nod: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Pil

  • Putin Blesses Breakaway Republics in Ukraine, Orders Military Deployment to Donbas

    "Russia has every right to take countermeasures to enhance our security," the Russian leader said.

  • Transgender Penn swimmer Thomas ends Ivy meet with 3rd title

    Lia Thomas ended an intense week of scrutiny with a hug. Seconds after edging Yale’s Iszac Henig to win the 100-meter freestyle title at the Ivy League championships Saturday, Thomas stepped out of the pool and walked to the back of the deck. After taking a moment to towel off, the transgender swimmer for Penn turned to her right and embraced Henig, a transgender man who swims for Yale’s women’s team.

  • Migrant encounters fall in January at US-Mexico border, first month-to-month decline since September

    Fewer migrants arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in January, marking the first month-to-month decline since September.

  • White House Won’t Say If Russian Movements Into Donbas Will Trigger Massive Sanctions

    A senior administration official said that since Russia had already been in that region since 2014, that "by itself would not be a new step."

  • India's IPO-bound LIC may not sell entire stake in IDBI Bank - chairman

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -State-run Life Insurance Corp Of India (LIC), which is planning the country's largest IPO next month, may not sell its entire stake in IDBI Bank and can use its large network of branches to market its insurance services, its chairman said. LIC, the country's biggest insurance company, is planning to float a 5% stake to raise about $8 billion next month, which could make it India's largest initial public offering (IPO) by far. Its majority stake in IDBI Bank, which it rescued in 2019, is seen as a risk to its balance sheet.

  • China's big four banks cut mortgage rates in Guangzhou - sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's four biggest banks lowered mortgage rates in Guangzhou city by 20 basis points on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said - a fresh move aimed at lending support to a property sector reeling from a severe cash crunch. The southern city of Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, is home to the country's most indebted property developer China Evergrande Group. Cutting mortgage rates for first-time home buyers to 80 basis points over the country's benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) from 100 basis points were the Guangzhou branches of the Bank of China, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China, said the two people.

  • Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Allianz has dismissed two asset managers who oversaw a group of investment funds that collapsed after racking up massive losses when the spread of coronavirus triggered wild market swings, according to regulatory filings. The downfall of the $15 billion Structured Alpha funds has landed the German insurance company in hot water with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission, which are both investigating what went wrong. The funds were run by portfolio manager Greg Tournant, who had been with Allianz Global Investors since 2002, according to a profile that used to be on Allianz's website.

  • Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham sees a 'superbubble' in markets and expects the S&P 500 to crash 43%. He recommends overseas stocks and cash as havens.

    If investors are still keen on holding US stocks, it's safest to own high-quality ones that "always do better in a serious shake-up," Grantham said.

  • Donald Trump’s Social Media App Slammed as ‘Parler Trick’ After Stalling on Launch

    Many potential users reported Truth Social failed to admit them in its opening day

  • Trump Shoots Himself In Foot With Screed Over Accountants Who Ditched Him

    Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.

  • Global stocks slide after Russia claims to have killed 5 Ukrainian soldiers on its soil

    The constant swings in good and bad news make it difficult to value and trade the market at the current time, an analyst said.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti