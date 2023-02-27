Oil little changed as Russian supply cuts support prices

A container ship sails along Nakhodka Bay near the oil terminal in the port city of Nakhodka
3
Sudarshan Varadhan
·2 min read

By Sudarshan Varadhan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil was little changed in early trade on Monday, as Russia's plans to deepen oil supply cuts continued to support prices, while increasing global inflation risks and rising crude inventories in the United States weighed.

West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures (WTI) was trading at $76.36 a barrel, 4 cents, or 0.05% higher, while Brent crude futures was down 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $83.14 a barrel at 0114 GMT.

Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March versus February, exceeding its previously announced production cuts of 5% of its output during the month.

Despite oil inventories in the United States at their highest since May 2021, the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting signalling further monetary tightening and a strong rally in the dollar last week, prices edged higher early on Monday before paring some gains.

"Oil looks like it wants to stay in a trading range until we have a clearer outlook with China's COVID reopening and on how bad of a recession the Fed will induce for the U.S. economy," said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

Oil prices have fallen by about a sixth in the year since Feb. 24, 2022, when Russian troops first marched into Ukraine.

In its latest move, Russia has halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, the chief executive of Polish refiner PKN Orlen said on Saturday, a day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Two weeks after the invasion, prices surged to a record high of nearly $128 a barrel over supply concerns, but have since cooled over fears of a global economic slowdown.

"China's manufacturing PMI data for February will be key to steering the oil prices for this week. A rebound in Chinese economic data will boost sentiment and improve the demand outlook," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan)

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Cuts More Engineering, Product Jobs to Curb Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. laid off more workers late Saturday in a fresh wave of cuts meant to curb costs at the social networking company now owned by Elon Musk.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestThe

  • U.S. warns China not to aid Russia in Ukraine

    U.S. intelligence believes China may be considering sending lethal aid to Russia in its war with Ukraine. While there is no indication Beijing has decided to send the aid, the U.S. is warning China not to assist Russia in its war effort. Skyler Henry has more.

  • Nissan plans to build second U.S. battery plant, Gupta says

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Monday lifted its targets for sales of electrified cars and said it would build a second U.S. battery plant, as the automaker looks to catch up in an industry increasingly dominated by newer players such as Tesla. Nissan, although a pioneer in electric vehicles with its battery-powered Leaf, has struggled - like many legacy automakers - in the face of increasing competition from Tesla and other newer entrants. Nissan now aims to have electrified vehicles - which include its advanced hybrid e-power cars - to make up more than 55% of its global sales by fiscal 2030, from a previous forecast of 50%, it said.

  • Asia stocks face rate squeeze, dollar gets the benefit

    There are also at least six Federal Reserve policy makers on the speaking diary this week to offer a running commentary on the likelihood of further rate hikes. China has manufacturing surveys and the National People's Congress kicks off at the weekend and will see new economic policy targets and policies, as well as a reshuffling of government officials. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%, having shed 2.6% last week.

  • Fishrot: The corruption scandal entwining Namibia and Iceland

    Lucrative fishing contracts are at the centre of a corruption trial encompassing both countries.

  • War in Ukraine Drives New Surge of U.S. Oil Exports to Europe

    A year of war in Ukraine has highlighted the return of oil as a source of U.S. financial influence and geopolitical power, with the West shunning most Russian energy.

  • Frackers Increase Spending but See Limited Gains

    U.S. oil and gas producers raked in profits last year, but inflation and inventory cloud their 2023 prospects.

  • Elon Musk Exposes Himself to the Wrath of the Ukrainians

    The entrepreneur turned geopolitical influencer adopts the Russian version of a major political event in Ukraine.

  • Putin relying on US 'attention deficit disorder' to win war, CIA chief says: Ukraine live updates

    Russian forces have attacked almost two dozen communities near Bakhmut, a Donetsk region city and the focus of much of the fighting in recent weeks.

  • Mistrust of Xi Endangers One of Wall Street’s Favorite Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- After triggering a years-long exodus of foreign investors from Chinese markets, President Xi Jinping looked like he’d cracked the formula to revive his economy and lure back global funds. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Bre

  • Republicans jump on ‘lab leak’ report, call for action against China

    Republicans are seizing on a new Energy Department conclusion pointing to a “lab leak” as causing the COVID-19 outbreak to call for swift action against the Chinese government, which has refused to cooperate with global probes into the pandemic’s origin. The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported Sunday that the Energy Department…

  • Ukraine has electricity reserves, no more outages planned if no new strikes

    "Electricity restrictions will not be introduced, provided there are no strikes by the Russian Federation on infrastructure facilities," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in remarks posted on the ministry's Telegram messaging platform. After multiple battlefield setbacks and scaling down its troop operation to Ukraine's east and south, Russia in October began bombing the country's energy infrastructure, leaving millions without power and heat for days on end.

  • How Companies Can Lose Workers Without Imposing Layoffs

    Issuing subpar performance reviews or requiring cross-country moves can prompt employees to quit, thinning a company’s ranks.

  • Thank heavens for Queen Camilla, who saved Britain from Roald Dahl censorship

    Royals never say anything in public unless it is on purpose. So when the Queen Consort took a swipe at censorship on Thursday – calling for authors to be “unimpeded by those who may wish to curb the freedom of your expression or impose limits on your imagination” – we can be confident she meant what she said.

  • Australia Recession Risk Rises as RBA Seen Hiking More Than Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe’s expectation of further interest-rate rises ahead has prompted economists and money markets to narrow the odds of a recession in the $1.5 trillion economy. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to

  • Is $1 million enough to retire? These experts say no

    Inflation and a rocky stock market are worsening America's retirement crisis: $1 million is no longer enough to retire—experts say you need double that instead.

  • Alcaraz to face Norrie again for ATP Rio title

    Top-seeded defending champion Carlos Alcaraz fended off hard-hitting Nicolas Jarry 6-7 (2/7), 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday to reach the final of the ATP Rio Open.Alcaraz lined up a title rematch with second-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie, who  out-lasted Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3).

  • Behind the Housing Numbers: Mortgage Rates Are What Count

    There's evidence that home buying activity is still sensitive to interest rate movements, says the Mortgage Bankers Association's deputy chief economist.

  • Can I Retire at 40 with $2 Million?

    Retiring at 40 with $2 million is an ambitious goal, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. While you'll need a decent salary or other sources of income or wealth, saving $2 million is not out of reach. If you plan … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 40 With $2 million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Berkshire Rail, Insurance Units Earnings Slip on Weak Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported weaker results in some of its key businesses, underscoring fears the US economy is facing a bumpy road ahead. But that didn’t dent the billionaire investor’s optimism about America.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s R