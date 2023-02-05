Oil’s New Map: How India Turns Russia Crude Into the West’s Fuel

1
Yongchang Chin and Rakesh Sharma
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India is playing an increasingly important role in global oil markets, buying more and more cheap Russian oil and refining it into fuel for Europe and the US.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yet New Delhi has faced little public blowback because it’s meeting the West’s twin goals of crimping Moscow’s energy revenue while preventing an oil supply shock. And as Europe ramps us sanctions, India is only going to become more central to a global oil map that’s been redrawn by Vladimir Putin’s year-long war in Ukraine.

“US treasury officials have two main goals: keep the market well supplied, and deprive Russia of oil revenue,” said Ben Cahill, a senior fellow with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank. “They are aware that Indian and Chinese refiners can earn bigger margins by buying discounted Russian crude and exporting products at market prices. They’re fine with that.”

India shipped about 89,000 barrels a day of gasoline and diesel to New York last month, the most in nearly four years, according to data intelligence firm Kpler. Daily low-sulfur diesel flows to Europe were at 172,000 barrels in January, the most since October 2021.

The Asian nation’s importance is expected to expand after fresh European Union sanctions on Russian petroleum exports take effect Sunday. The ban will remove a huge volume of diesel from the market and see more consumers, especially in Europe, tap Asia to fill the supply gap.

That will make cheap Russian oil even more attractive to India, which relies on imports to meet around 85% of its crude needs. The nation’s refiners, including state-run processors that are responsible for meeting domestic demand, ramped up exports last year in order to profit from higher international prices.

Fueling the West

“India is a net exporter of refined product and much of this will be going to the West to help ease current tightness,” said Warren Patterson, Singapore-based head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “It’s pretty clear that a growing share of the feedstock used for this product originates from Russia.”

Under EU guidelines, India is likely operating within the rules. When Russian crude is processed into fuels in a country outside of the bloc such as India, the refined products can be delivered into the EU because they’re not deemed to be of Russian origin.

The Group of Seven nations are keen to cut Moscow’s revenue as much as possible, but they also have an interest in ensuring that Russia’s oil and refined products continue to flow to avoid a global supply crunch, said Serena Huang, lead Asia analyst at Vortexa Ltd.

A key facet of the mechanism to crimp revenues to the Kremlin and keep some oil on the market has been a price cap on Russian crude, a measure that was spearheaded by the US. India hasn’t publicly said if the nation does or doesn’t adhere to the limit, but sanctions have driven oil from the OPEC+ producer below the $60 a barrel cap.

A US National Security Council spokesperson said a price cap had been put in place that countries including India could leverage to keep energy markets stable, while limiting the Kremlin’s revenue.

“India’s willingness to buy more Russian crude at a steeper discount is a feature, not a bug, in the plan of Western nations to impose economic pain on Putin without imposing it on themselves,” said Jason Bordoff, founding director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University and a former adviser in the Obama administration.

Executives and officials from nations and companies including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the US, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. are gathering in Bangalore Monday for a three-day energy forum organized with India’s petroleum and natural gas ministry.

--With assistance from Alberto Nardelli, Jennifer Jacobs, Serene Cheong and Sanjit Das.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe Hopes Its Latest Russian Energy Purge Is Another Nonevent

    The continent is weaning itself off Russian oil and gas in steps. The next phase could bring fresh snags for buyers and fat profits for refiners.

  • Will crowdfunding transfers play a role in soccer’s future?

    “Football is not just the biggest sport in the world, it’s the biggest anything in the world, it’s the only thing on this planet that has 4 billion fans.”

  • Column: IOC talks tough on Russia — until Paris on horizon

    Not surprisingly, as we draw ever closer to the cash cow that is Paris 2024, the hypocrites running the Olympic movement are eager to get Russia back in the games. Make it clear that the Russians — and their accomplices from Belarus — will not be allowed to compete on the world's biggest sporting stage until they halt the war in Ukraine. — The IOC acted in similar fashion against the two nations blamed for igniting World War II. Germany (which had split into two countries) and Japan were prohibited from competing at the 1948 Winter Games in St. Moritz, as well as the Summer Games a few months later in London.

  • Group of Seven Agrees to Expand Sanctions on Russian Oil Industry

    The U.S. and its allies agreed to cap the sales prices of premium Russian petroleum products such as diesel and low-value ones such as fuel oil.

  • Zelenskyy to journalists: Unite, remind people they are at war

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, called on Ukrainian journalists to unite in order to strengthen the spirit of the people and remind them that the war continues. Source: Interfax citing Zelenskyy during the press conference on the results of the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv Quote: "I want to appeal firstly to the journalists of our country.

  • Pfizer Is Moving Beyond Covid. Why Its Stock Is a Buy.

    With its packed pipeline, growing R&D spending, and potential deals and share buybacks, there's more to the drugmaker than the market realizes.

  • A top oil analyst explains Europe’s new fuel sanctions on Russia and how that impacts global energy markets

    Insider's Phil Rosen sits down with Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, ahead of the new EU ban on Russian fuel products.

  • Jordan, Cruz shred Biden over suspected Chinese spy balloon by comparing him to past presidents: 'Weakness'

    Rep. Jim Jordan said President Biden's inaction on the suspected Chinese spy balloon flies in the face of previous presidents, like Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy.

  • Why Cowboys can thank their defense for putting Mike McCarthy in charge of the offense

    In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Sports, team owner Jerry Jones expounded upon what Dan Quinn's return means for the Cowboys.

  • Scholz, Meloni Show Unity in Search for EU Green Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni put on a show of unity, downplaying differing stances on how the European Union should come up with funds to boost investments in climate-friendly technologies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingThousands Mistake US Research Balloon for Chine

  • Train derailment sparks massive fire in Ohio, prompts evacuations

    The train, which totaled around 50 cars, derailed around 9 p.m. Friday on the outskirts of East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border.

  • Norway wants to buy dozens of new Leopard 2 tanks

    An industry deal has yet to be signed, though government officials have been pursing contract negotiations while testing tank contenders.

  • Zelenskyy revokes citizenship of several politicians

    A number of politicians from Viktor Yanukovych's time, all of whom hold Russian citizenship, have had their Ukrainian citizenship revoked by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Ukrainska Pravda's sources; ZN.

  • Here's why Europe's new Russian fuel sanctions won't cripple Moscow

    "Everything we have seen over the last year tells us not to underestimate that Russia hasn't got this figured out," Kpler's Matt Smith told Insider.

  • Unpacking UNC basketball's loss at Duke – and Armando Bacot's performance in thriller

    North Carolina basketball and Duke had another game come down to the wire, but this time the Tar Heels didn't finish with the victory.

  • French, German ministers to tell U.S. don't poach EU investments -sources

    France and Germany's economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said. France's Bruno Le Maire and Germany's Robert Habeck are due to press concerns in Washington about tax credits under the United States' Inflation Reduction Act that subsidises products from electric cars to solar panels as long as they meet requirements on being locally produced.

  • Chinese spy balloon raises alarm bells over China buying up US land

    A Chinese spy balloon floating over the U.S. has raised alarm bells among experts and lawmakers over China's ongoing efforts to buy land across the U.S.

  • 50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

    A freight train derailment in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames Saturday as authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored air quality from the various hazardous chemicals in the train. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about 9 p.m. EST Friday as a train was carrying a variety of products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said Saturday. There was no immediate information about what caused the derailment.

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States has shot down the mysterious Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET.The balloon was taken down when it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour prior, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associated Press Saturd

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Solution To Chinese Balloon Is Deservedly Mocked

    The former president's eldest son suggested Montana residents shoot down the balloon themselves — despite that being logistically impossible.