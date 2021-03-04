Oil Traders Count Down to Critical OPEC+ Meet With WTI Near $61

Oil Traders Count Down to Critical OPEC+ Meet With WTI Near $61

Jake Lloyd-Smith
(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near $61 a barrel as investors waited for the outcome of a critical OPEC+ policy meeting later Thursday with no clear steer on how much supply the cartel will return to a fast-tightening market.

West Texas Intermediate fell 0.3% after rising 2.6% Wednesday, when prices got a lift from a record drop in U.S. fuel inventories. Group leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia held talks Wednesday seeking common ground on output as Riyadh urges caution but Moscow seeks to raise supply, according to a delegate.

Crude has surged this year after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies slashed collective output to drive a rebalancing of the pandemic-roiled market. The aggressive supply management has helped to drain inventories, while worldwide demand recovers with the roll-out of vaccines. That’s spurred widespread expectations that the single largest actor in the global energy market will now loosen the taps.

See also: OPEC+ Silence Has Oil Market Second-Guessing Next Move

Veteran OPEC-watchers still expect some extra barrels from the group, and there’s little chance output will be held at current levels. There are two elements to its debate: first, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? And second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra cut of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily?

Heading into the meeting, traders will be mindful that Saudi Arabia has developed a liking for bullish surprises. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman triggered a surge in prices at the January session by springing a unilateral production cut on an unsuspecting market. Citigroup Inc. has advised its clients not to make bets on this OPEC meeting as “there are too many wildcards,” according to Ed Morse, global head of commodities research.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak outlined his position on Wednesday, saying that while there are many risks including lockdowns, “if we look at the situation, it is much better than a year ago, than in the autumn.”

The backdrop to the upcoming gathering is a steady procession of indicators that oil consumption is on the mend. Among recent figures, data showed U.S. commutes are slowly returning to normal as states reopen, while the rate at which people are staying home fell to the lowest since Nov. 12.

U.S. government figures on Wednesday showed gasoline inventories sank 13.6 million barrels to 243 million barrels last week after a freeze disrupted the refining sector. At the same time, holdings of crude oil expanded.

Brent’s prompt timespread eased to 50 cents a barrel in backwardation on Wednesday. While that remains a bullish pattern -- with near-dated pries above those further out -- it is the lowest reading since Feb. 11.

    OPEC+ Silence Has Oil Market Second-Guessing Next Supply Move

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies kept oil-watchers guessing about their next move, after a day of preliminary talks offered few clues as to whether the market will get the April supply increase it's been expecting.Saudi Arabia and Russia, leaders of group, held bilateral talks on Wednesday, seeking common ground as Riyadh urges caution and Moscow presses to raise output, a delegate said. While OPEC+ is still widely expected to revive some of the 7 million barrels a day they've idled, a preliminary meeting of ministers earlier in the day didn't get into specifics.The trajectory of oil prices in the coming months now rests on the outcome of Thursday's full meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Crude could move higher if the group doesn't deliver all of the extra barrels the market needs to fuel the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic."OPEC+ may raise by only 0.9 million barrels a day in April," said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst and co-founder at Energy Aspects Ltd. Anything less than the 1.4 million barrel-a-day hike that had previously been expected "should be viewed as bullish by the market."Plot TwistsSaudi Arabia, the leader of the producers' group alongside Russia, has developed a liking for bullish surprises. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman triggered a sharp surge in prices at the cartel's January meeting by springing a unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels a day on an unsuspecting market. He has often warned of his willingness to inflict pain on anyone short-selling oil."Given his repeated insistence that it is a futile exercise to predict Saudi action, we think His Royal Highness may look to cement his reputation as the prince of plot twists," said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets.Despite the notes of caution, veteran OPEC-watchers still expected some extra barrels from the group. There's little chance that the group will hold output at current levels in April, given the pressure from members including the United Arab Emirates and Russia to pump more, said Sen. In Croft's view, the most likely outcome is an increase of 500,000 to 1 million barrels a day. Two-Part DealThere are two distinct elements to the production increase that OPEC+ will debate on Thursday.First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it's been making voluntarily in February and March?Russia has been the most consistent advocate for the first element, and other members largely agreed that it should go ahead, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week.On the second, Saudi Arabia originally intended for its voluntary supply reduction to only last for two months. But recently, the kingdom has been considering whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, people familiar with the matter said this week."From a risk management perspective, the direction of travel appears to be to maintain a tighter policy than the market expects for a bit longer," said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official.The group's own analysts think the market is ready for extra supply. Even if OPEC+ were to boost production by 2.4 million barrels a day between February and June -- the maximum amount allowed under the current deal -- it will still be able to clear the remnants of the 2020 supply glut by August, according to a presentation from the secretariat's technical experts on Tuesday.While OPEC+ ministers may not be giving clear signals, the recent trend in oil prices points to a market that needs more supply. Brent crude jumped 2.3% on Wednesday to $64.12 a barrel, an increase of 24% this year."They're going to respond to the pressure" to raise production with prices at this level, said Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. Yet he also advised against taking the cartel's actions for granted. "I have told our clients I would not invest in any way on this OPEC meeting -- I think there are too many wildcards."

