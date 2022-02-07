Oil markets await data and Iran talks amid price surge

Crude oil prices have eased off fresh seven-year highs reached earlier Monday morning, but it could be another wild week.

What we're watching: Supply and demand data, negotiations with Iran, and the state of Russia's potential invasion of Ukraine.

The International Energy Agency's monthly outlook arrives Friday. OPEC's latest monthly report comes Thursday, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration's monthly pulse-taking comes tomorrow.

Meanwhile, traders will also be watching for signs of revival of a nuclear agreement with Iran in multilateral talks in Vienna this week.

What they're saying: Via S&P Global Platts...

"The negotiations have been the top oil supply risk for 2022, with an interim deal potentially increasing exports by 700,000 b/d while a breakdown in talks could spike geopolitical tensions and global oil prices, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics."

Why it matters: Oil's upward march has political ramifications for the White House and Democrats' fortunes in the midterm elections.

U.S. gasoline prices, which move largely in tandem with crude, are also at seven-year highs.

Where it stands: The global benchmark Brent crude is trading in the high-$92 per barrel range.

