Oil Opens Week Lower as Traders Monitor G-7, Recession Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped at the start of the week as investors monitored developments from the gathering of Group of Seven leaders, while fears of a demand-sapping recession continue to hang over the market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate fell below $107 a barrel on Monday. The benchmark gained 3.2% on Friday but still posted its first back-to-back weekly loss since April. The G-7 will commit to providing indefinite support to Ukraine for its defense against Russia, and is weighing a price cap on the nation’s oil.

Oil is heading for its first monthly decline since November on escalating fears about a global slowdown as central banks hike interest rates to combat surging inflation. Retail prices for products like gasoline haven’t fallen anywhere near as fast as crude, however, due to a shortage of capacity to make fuels.

While crude has been swept up in the turmoil along with other commodities, the oil market is flashing bullish signs that indicate losses could be capped. Global stockpiles remain tight -- exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine -- and timespreads for futures contracts are signaling scarce supply.

Discussions among G-7 leaders and officials about a price cap on Russian oil are ongoing and an agreement has yet to be reached, according to people familiar with the matter. The potential mechanism would work by imposing restrictions on insurance and shipping, they said.

The US and Iran will restart talks over reviving a nuclear deal in the “coming days,” the European Union’s Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell said on Saturday during a press conference in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart. Negotiations will be indirect, with the EU acting as a mediator, and take place in a Persian Gulf country, Iranian media quoted Borrell as saying later the same day.

Story continues

The market was deprived its weekly snapshot on US stockpiles and demand last week after a power disruption delayed the release of figures from the Energy Information Administration. The agency needed to replace damaged equipment and expects to provide an update on the situation on Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.