Oil Declines With Shaky Demand and US Price-Cap Plan in Focus

Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as investors assessed the outlook for demand and a welter of details about a US-led plan to cap the price of Russian crude.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded near $86 a barrel early in Asia after a volatile ride last week, when prices swung in a wide arc to end little changed. There are concerns the demand outlook is worsening as global growth slows and China maintains its strategy of controlling Covid-19 by curbing activity.

In the US late Friday, the Treasury issued rough compliance guidelines for the proposed cap on Russian oil, focusing on the documentation needed by the private sector to adhere to the program, which is meant to kick in from December as Europe tightens sanctions on flows. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said that Moscow would have no choice but to participate.

Crude has sunk by nearly a third since June, shedding all the gains since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The reversal has come as central banks including the Federal Reserve tighten policy to quell inflation. The US price-cap plan, which is backed by the Group of Seven, is meant to reduce Moscow’s income from oil sales, squeezing the flow of funds used to finance the war.

Iranian nuclear talks were also in focus as the UK, France and Germany said at the weekend that they have “serious doubts” about Tehran’s commitment to a new agreement. Should a pact be agreed it could pave the way for greatly increased flows of Iranian crude to the global market.

Widely watched crude market time spreads have narrowed in recent weeks, signaling an easing of near-term tightness. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was $1.11 a barrel in backwardation, more than $1 lower than two weeks ago.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Biggest Energy Companies in the US

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest energy companies in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biggest Energy Companies in the US. It’s been a turbulent past 2 years for many energy companies. In 2020, energy prices plunged as economies crashed due […]

  • Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    The economic-data highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August Consumer Price Index, out Tuesday.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Ciena Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 'You got this young buck!' Drew Brees shares message of support for Quinn Ewers

    Austin native Drew Brees passed on a message of support to Quinn Ewers after he was injured in the first quarter against Alabama.

  • Worried About a Recession? Check Out These Conservative Investments

    Conservative investments can be attractive for people who want to generate income or minimize their exposure to stock market volatility. An investor's who getting closer to retirement, for example, may begin to shift their portfolio toward investments that have a … Continue reading → The post Playing It Safe? The Best Conservative Investments for 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future

    Walt Disney Co on Sunday sketched the contours of a plan for how the entertainment, theme parks and consumer products conglomerate will use technology to enhance storytelling for the next 100 years. Speaking backstage at the company's biennial D23 Expo fan convention with Reuters, Chief Executive Bob Chapek took great pains to avoid what he called the "M-word," or metaverse, despite pushing the company in that direction last year. Chapek described Disney's vision for the metaverse as "next-generation storytelling."

  • Asia stocks edge up, dollar restrained before CPI

    Asian share markets made cautious gains on Monday on hopes a key reading on U.S. inflation will show some cooling, while the U.S. dollar was restrained by the risk of higher European interest rates and Japanese intervention. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2%, having bounced modestly from a two-year low hit last week. Japan's Nikkei added another 0.9%, after rallying 2% last week.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks Defying the Bear Market

    Thanks to the Federal Reserve's mission to control inflation by hiking interest rates, investor sentiment for companies that might need to borrow money is incredibly poor -- and that makes biotech stocks an even riskier investment than usual. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is up by more than 127% in the last 12 months, and there might be another growth spurt in the works. This year, it went from having zero products on the market to having two: Sunosi for narcolepsy and Auvelity for major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Election Lie Supporters Ask Supreme Court To Bless Radical Election Changes

    Lawyer John Eastman, Trump aides Stephen Miller and Mark Meadows and insurrection backer Mike Flynn want the court to OK partisan gerrymandering.

  • Ukrainian troops scrawl ‘RIP Elizabeth’ on shells in tribute to the Queen

    Ammunition lined up to be sent at Russian military targets has tributes to the Queen written on it in Ukrainian and English

  • Bad News Beset This Biotech, but I See a Boost Ahead

    TG Therapeutics could see a win with its multiple sclerosis therapy -- and I've got a lesson for traders staying nimble.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity to make you a millionaire over the next seven years.

  • European Manufacturers Reel From Russian Gas Shutoff

    The energy crisis has shut down factories, cooled furnaces and left few businesses untouched. Some factories might never reopen.

  • Bear Market Leaves Bond Investors With Few Places to Hide

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a harrowing 12 months for global bond investors, culminating in a fall into a rare bear market. And there are few signs of a reprieve soon. Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns of Winter as Russians Pull BackUS Inflation Will Guide Fed Readying Next Hike: Eco Week AheadDouble-dig

  • Americans are feeling poorer for good reason: Household wealth was shredded by inflation and Fed tightening

    Net worth falls by a record $8.7 trillion as high inflation and the stock-market crash offset gains in house prices.

  • Vietnamese EV maker sets sights on U.S. market

    STORY: With simulated smoke and bright, flashing lights, Vietnamese carmaker VinFast presented its all-electric sport utility vehicles on Saturday.The crowd gathered for the event applauded the first batch of the electric SUVs made for local customers.But VinFast is setting its sights on the international market, with U.S. deliveries of the EVs due to begin as soon as December.(VinFast Chief Executive Le Thi Thu Thuy, saying:)"These first vehicles will be delivered to our Vietnamese customers. After that, the next batch of 5,000 vehicles will be produced for the U.S. and North American market. We will start producing that batch next week. Then we will start producing for the EU market."VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is hoping its VF8 and VF9 models can compete with legacy automakers and startups in the U.S.One customer picking up the keys to a VF8 says his vehicle was ready faster than anticipated. "The speed of delivery surprised me. My estimate was that I would be among the first orders that were being fulfilled sometime in November. When VinFast informed me that I can have my car in September, I was quite surprised by their development and production speed. This is good news for both EV enthusiasts and VinFast car owners."The company has registered 65,000 reservations globally and says it expects to sell 750,000 EVs per year by 2026.And in March, VinFast announced plans to build a production facility in North Carolina with an initial projected capacity of 150,000 EVs a year.For U.S. customers, the VF8 will start at just over $42,000 and the VF9 will begin at $57,500, excluding the cost to lease the electric battery. The company said options that include batteries will also be available.

  • This ridiculous sideline catch by Jakobi Meyers is a must-see

    This was a ridiculous catch.

  • Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Have New Names Under King Charles III

    Now that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been named Prince and Princess of Wales, their children's names have also changed

  • 4 Reasons to Be Bullish...and 5 Reasons Why We Could See Another Leg Down

    At a time when both die-hard bulls and die-hard bears are easy to find, I have pretty conflicted feelings on both the market at-large and the tech sector in particular. On one hand, I think -- after taking into account valuations, certain macro trends and various company and industry-specific growth drivers -- many stocks now present attractive risk/rewards over the medium-to-long term. On the other hand, I think -- after taking into account the steep-to-frothy valuations that still exist for some assets and macro/monetary headwinds that many still don't seem to fully appreciate -- markets will likely see one more washout commence before the dust settles.

  • ‘It's the moment I've been dreading,’ King tells Liz Truss in first audience

    Latest news: Charles to be proclaimed King at Accession Council King Charles III’s solemn pledge to follow ‘my darling Mama’ In pictures: World mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II Where to sign book of condolence or lay flowers Prince Charles becomes King: When is his coronation? The day I met the Queen: The public remembers