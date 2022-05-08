Oil Declines as Traders Weigh G-7 Crude Ban, Saudi Price Cuts

Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined at the week’s open as investors weighed a pledge by the Group of Seven to ban imports of Russian crude against a cut in official prices by Saudi Arabia and China’s wave of energy-sapping lockdowns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate fell toward $109 a barrel after closing at a six-week high on Friday. The leaders of the most-industrialized countries made the vow in response to President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine after holding a video call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday. A similar plan by the European Union has yet to be agreed as some members object.

Saudi Arabia cut prices for buyers in Asia as coronavirus lockdowns in China weigh on consumption in the top importer. State-controlled Saudi Aramco lowered prices for the first time in four months, dropping its key Arab Light grade for next month’s flows to $4.40 a barrel above the benchmark it uses.

Crude has had a tempestuous year as Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor upended global commodity markets, lifting prices. The U.S. and the U.K. have already moved to ban imports of Russian fuel in response to the assault, but the weekend pledge by the G-7 will increase the pressure on Moscow further. Raw material prices have also been buffeted as leading central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve tighten policy to quell a surge in inflation.

The G-7 leaders will “commit to phase out our dependency on Russian energy, including by phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil,” they said. “We will ensure that we do so in a timely and orderly fashion, and in ways that provide time for the world to secure alternative supplies.”

The plan by the EU to follow suit with its own ban on Russian crude remains under discussion amid objections from Hungary. A meeting of the bloc’s 27 ambassadors ended on Sunday without an agreement, with talks expected to resume in the coming days. A ban on shipping Russian oil to third countries may also be delayed until G-7 countries commit to similar measures.

China’s repeated attempts to halt Covid-19 outbreaks with the lockdown of key urban centers including the key hub of Shanghai have curbed energy consumption. Highlighting the economic damage, Premier Li Keqiang warned at the weekend of a “complicated and grave” employment situation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia as coronavirus lockdowns in China weigh on demand, countering uncertainty around Russia’s supplies as the Ukraine war drags on.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighUkraine Latest: Mariupol Siege Dwindles to Pla

  • EU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian Demands

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary continued to block a European Union proposal that would ban Russian oil imports, holding up the bloc’s entire package of sanctions meant to target President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the talks. Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Job

  • G-7 Leaders Commit to Banning Imports of Oil From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Leaders of the Group of Seven most industrialized countries pledged to ban the import of Russian oil in response to President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighUkraine Latest: Mariupol Siege Dwindles to Plant’s ‘Dead Men’

  • Trading Russian Oil Will Become Harder From Mid-May, Vitol Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity firms will find it much harder to buy and sell Russian oil from the middle of this month, according to the world’s biggest independent crude trader, as Europe tightens sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighU

  • It’s Not Just Tesla. 8 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Transportation.

    Our roundtable panelists discuss what’s ahead for EVs, autonomous driving, and more. Plus, four upstarts to watch.

  • Crypto Prices Slump Over the Weekend

    The cryptocurrency market is mirroring the slide of the broader stock market, with bitcoin falling below $34,000 during Sunday trading to about half of its November high.

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH)?

    Every investor in Maggie Beer Holdings Limited ( ASX:MBH ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Day Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock Era

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s ending as fast as it began for retail day traders, whose crowd-sourced daring was the pre-eminent story of pandemic equities.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighUkraine Latest: Mariupol Siege Dwindles to Plant’s ‘Dead Men’Nursing losses in 2022 that a

  • Chile's LATAM Air receives backing by unsecured creditors in Chapter 11 exit plan

    Chile's LATAM Airlines received backing by a majority of its unsecured creditors in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy exit plan, the airline said Friday. LATAM, which filed for bankruptcy in the United States in 2020 after being hit by the coronavirus-related travel downturn, said around 65% of its low-ranking creditors had backed the plan, which it said was "fair and considered all stakeholders." A committee representing junior creditors filed an objection to the restructuring plan in court Monday, calling it "fundamentally flawed" and alleging it would improperly benefit shareholders such as Delta Airlines at their expense.

  • The Fed Raised Rates and Markets Freaked Out

    After Jerome Powell’s press conference all markets reacted aggressively and then swiftly retraced their moves as market sentiment shifted overnight.

  • Consumer Price Index, Disney earnings: What to know in markets this week

    Investors this week will be faced with fresh data on the state of inflation, as the Federal Reserve hastens to bring down fast-rising prices. Quarterly earnings season will also continue, with a bevy of closely watched stock index components reporting results.

  • First Mover Asia: The BitMEX Saga Continues to Leave Fundamental Regulatory Issues Unsettled; Bitcoin Falls

    Arthur Hayes and his BitMEX co-founders must each pay a $10 million fine, but contesting the case against them might have clarified which financial regulatory agency should have primary oversight of cryptocurrencies; a tough weekend for cryptos.

  • Robinhood Goes All Out to Stop Bleeding

    The past few months have looked like an endless ordeal for Robinhood shareholders. Shares of the brokerage app that wanted to democratize finance are in free fall. Robinhood stock made its IPO at $38 last July.

  • Stroll Back In Time With These Classic Ford Thunderbird Commercials

    These advertisements will give you some serious nostalgia.

  • Five-year starters Amanda Ayala, Ashley Morgan shine in Tennessee softball's sweep vs. Auburn

    Fifth-year senior starters Amanda Ayala and Ashley Morgan's veteran presence shined in Tennessee softball's third win vs Auburn to sweep final series.

  • Madison police investigating arson, threat at office of prominent anti-abortion group

    The incident took place Sunday, a week after a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision showed a majority of justices plan to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • US imposes visa restrictions on Russian military officers

    The State Department has imposed a new round of visa restrictions on Russian military officers in response to Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In a statement on Sunday, the department said it has imposed visa restrictions on 2,609 Russian and Belarusian military officers who have participated in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The department also…

  • G-7 Nations Pledge to Phase Out Russian Energy Imports

    The G-7 nations pledged to phase out their dependence on Russian energy, on a timetable that allow the world to find alternative energy sources.

  • Ford Might Have Very Bad News for Rivian

    The first quarter was very tough for Rivian and its shareholders. At the beginning of March, the company had said that the Normal, Ill., factory had capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles in 2022, but due to supply-chain difficulties, Rivian would manufacture only half that number -- 25,000. The market capitalization at Rivian has shrunk by $66.1 billion, to $25.43 billion from Dec. 31 to May 6.

  • Stocks Are Falling. Consider These Signs When Deciding Whether to Wade Into the Market.

    Strategists say a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and lower oil prices could help boost stock prices. Looking attractive now: cyclical, value-oriented and quality stocks.