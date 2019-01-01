The New Oil Order

In the decades preceding the arrival of U.S. shale oil, the oil market had only one stabilizing force, namely OPEC. The reason the oil market was structured as such was due to the nature of conventional oil production, most non-OPEC oil production prior to U.S. shale oil fell in one of two categories: major offshore projects that took 5 to 7 years to build (North Sea, Gulf of Mexico … etc.) or mature conventional onshore fields (U.S. conventional fields, Russian Siberian fields … etc.); both of these conventional oil supply sources were either non-responsive, or only slowly reactive, to changes in the oil price, major offshore oil projects tended to come online regardless of the oil price environment, while conventional onshore oil production with shallow decline rates (sub-10 percent) meant that even a slowdown in drilling would not impact total production in any meaningful way for an extended period of time.

The aforementioned state of affairs meant that it was up to OPEC to adjust production to balance the market in case of abrupt supply or demand changes, OPEC had (and still has) the flexibility to withdraw millions of barrels from the market within a month or two if such a need arose (OPEC withdrawing 4m barrels from the market following the financial crisis in 2008/2009 is a case in point).

The arrival of U.S. shale oil in size to the scene in 2014 has upended the OPEC/non-OPEC balancing act, by introducing a medium-term oil supply balancing mechanism that in the long run will prove supportive to the oil market, and especially so to non-shale oil producers.

Analysis

Non-OPEC production trends following the oil crash in 2014 are instrumental in demonstrating the points discussed in the introduction. Following the oil crash of late 2014, U.S. crude production (lower 48 ex-GOM) declined by one million barrels (EIA data) between December 2014 and December 2016:





(Click to enlarge)



Shale oil which represented 70 percent of U.S. crude production on December 2014 (5.23M barrels) declined by 690K barrels, representing a 13 percent decline during that same time frame. U.S. shale oil production declined by 5.2 percent in the first year to 4.97M barrels (December 2015), and then declined by an additional 8.6 percent in the following year to 4.54M (December 2016).

The decline in U.S. shale oil stands in contrast to oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, which increased by 18 percent from 1.45M to 1.72M barrels during the same period due to the long-lead nature of the offshore production:





(Click to enlarge)



The same applies to non-OPEC production ex-U.S., with production remaining flat between Dec 2014 and Dec 2016 at around 43.5M barrels:





(Click to enlarge)



Please note the production swoon in May 2016 to 42.5M was mainly due to unplanned outages in Canada due to forest fires, and is not related to oil prices.

As can be seen, both GOM and Non-OPEC (ex-U.S.) crude production were non-responsive to changes in oil prices. This is not to say these basins won’t respond to low oil prices - eventually, they will - but with a lag that could take between 3 and 5 years. We should see the impact of these declines by 2020 at the latest.

U.S. shale oil dynamics

It is clear that U.S. shale oil production is the most responsive free market oil to changes in oil prices. As U.S. shale oil production comes to represent a bigger piece of the pie in the global oil supply picture, its elastic characteristics will increasingly have a major impact on the global oil market. But before going into that let's take a closer look at the numbers (EIA data).