Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Are Straining an Already Tight Market

(Bloomberg) -- Seven oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region.

Shell Plc on Thursday shut its Mars and Amberjack pipelines which together can move as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast. That resulted in the closure of Shell’s Mars, Ursa and Olympus fields, Chevron Corp.’s Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot fields, and Equinor ASA’s Titan platform, the companies said.

Both pipelines are expected to resume service Friday, Shell spokesperson Cindy Babski said in an email. She didn’t provide an update on restarting production at the fields. A spokesperson for nearby Port Fourchon said Friday that the flange responsible for the booster station leak would be replaced by the end of the day.

If the pipelines return to service Friday as expected, production losses will be minimal, according to Energy Aspects. A longer outage, though would be bullish for sour crude grades, with a week-long disruption curbing production by 3.3 million barrels, the firm said in a note.

The shut-ins comes at a time when global energy supplies are exceedingly tight. While US crude inventories have been cushioned by the government’s tapping of emergency oil reserves, stocks nevertheless remain below the five-year average. Supplies could tighten further, with the International Energy Agency forecasting that oil demand will accelerate this year.

Prices for Mars Blend crude, a regional sour crude benchmark, strengthened Thursday. At the same time, Gulf of Mexico dry-gas production fell about 10%, the most since January, according BloombergNEF estimates based on pipeline flows.

(Corrects Energy Aspects production impact estimate in fourth paragraph to “barrels” from “barrels a day.”)

