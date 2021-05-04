Oil pipeline builder agrees to halt eminent domain lawsuits

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, Clyde Robinson, 80, speaks with a reporter while standing on his acre-sized parcel of land, in Memphis, Tenn. Robinson has been fighting an effort by two companies seeking a piece of his land to build part of an oil pipeline that would run through the Memphis area into north Mississippi. City council members in Memphis, Tenn., delayed a vote Tuesday, May 4, on a law that could make it more difficult for a company to build an oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides clean drinking water to 1 million people. The pipeline company also agreed to halt eminent domain lawsuits against property owners like Robinson (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ADRIAN SAINZ
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A company seeking to build a disputed oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people agreed verbally Tuesday to stop pursuing lawsuits against Tennessee property owners who refused to sell access to their land for construction.

Plains All American Pipeline spokesman Brad Leone said the company will put an agreement in writing with the Memphis City Council to set aside lawsuits filed against property owners fighting the Byhalia Connection pipeline. Leone spoke at a council committee meeting in which members discussed a proposed city law making it difficult for the pipeline to be approved and built.

Plains is part of a joint venture with Valero Energy to build the Byhalia Connection, a 49-mile (78-kilometer) underground pipeline linking the east-west Diamond Pipeline through the Valero refinery in Memphis to the north-south Capline Pipeline near Byhalia, Mississippi. The Capline, which has been transporting crude oil from a Louisiana port on the Gulf of Mexico north to the Midwest, is being reversed to deliver oil south through Mississippi to refineries and export terminals on the Gulf Coast.

Plains and Valero say the project will bring needed jobs and tax revenue to the Memphis area. Byhalia Connection has secured permission from Tennessee and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build the pipeline.

The planned route would take the pipeline over the Memphis Sand Aquifer, which provides slightly sweet drinking water to 1 million people the Memphis area. It is part of a large aquifer system that lies beneath eight states and provides water for farms, factories and homes.

Environmentalists, lawyers, activists and politicians who oppose the pipeline are worried an oil spill would cause contaminants to seep into the aquifer and endanger Memphis' drinking water. In a letter to the Army Corps, the Southern Environmental Law Center said the clay layer above the aquifer “has several known and suspected breaches, holes, and leaks.”

Activists also are upset that the pipeline would run through poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods in south Memphis that for decades have dealt with environmental concerns such as air and ground pollution. Community members have organized weekend rallies attended by pipeline opponents such as former Vice President Al Gore.

Most property owners along the path of the pipeline signed deals granting Byhalia access to their land. Property owners who haven’t agreed to receive payment in return for easements on their land have been sued, with the pipeline company’s lawyers trying to use eminent domain rights to claim property.

A hearing had been set for May 14 for a judge to hear arguments about whether Byhalia has a legal right to take the land.

Leone said the cases would be dismissed and the pipeline company plans to explore alternatives to the current route.

“A major part of that pause is not moving forward with the eminent domain lawsuits as mentioned,” Leone told the committee. “That's absolutely something that we will agree to do.”

Council members then delayed vote on a proposed ordinance establishing a board to approve or deny construction of underground pipelines that transport oil or other potentially hazardous liquids near wells that pump millions of gallons of water daily from the aquifer.

Leone did not say the company would refrain from seeking easements with other property owners while the ordinance is delayed.

“We want our drinking water and our communities protected and we don't want the pipeline company to continue misusing eminent domain to take land,” said Justin Pearson, co-founder of Memphis Community Against the Pipeline.

Pipeline opponents are backing the ordinance. But city council attorney Allan Wade said he has concerns about its legality.

Byhalia Connection said the ordinance would hurt local business and it would likely sue if the law is passed. A vote is not expected until at least July.

Byhalia has said the pipeline would be built a safe distance from the aquifer, which sits much deeper than the planned pipeline route. The company said the route was chosen after it reviewed population density, environmental features and historic cultural sites. Byhalia has attempted to build goodwill within Memphis by donating $1 million to local causes.

Byhalia also has said the pipeline route was not driven by factors such as race or class. The company has denied accusations of environmental racism that emerged after a Byhalia land agent said during a community meeting that the developers “took, basically, a point of least resistance” in choosing the pipeline’s path.

Pipeline opponents are fighting the project on several fronts. A federal lawsuit is challenging the Army Corps of Engineers’ approval of the pipeline under a nationwide permit, and the Shelby County Commission has refused to sell to the pipeline builder two parcels of land that sit on the planned route.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Memphis Democrat, and about two dozen other members of Congress sent a letter asking the administration of President Joe Biden to reconsider the Army Corps' permit approval.

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer: The Dakota Access Pipeline faces possible closure

    A U.S. court could order the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) shut in coming weeks, disrupting deliveries of crude oil, and making nearby rail traffic more congested. WHAT IS DAPL? The 570,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Dakota Access pipeline, or DAPL, is the largest oil pipeline out of the Bakken shale basin and has been locked in a legal battle with Native American tribes over whether the line can stay open after a judge scrapped a key environmental permit last year.

  • Arizona’s Adia Barnes to receive $5.85 million in new deal

    Arizona locks in women's basketball coach Adia Barnes on a five-year contract extension just weeks after the team's NCAA Tourney title game appearance.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why California can't just build a water pipeline from the Great Lakes

    Siphoning water from the Great Lakes would be illegal and predatory. To survive drought, California needs to recycle water.

  • It's not just you: Des Moines Water Works makes treatment adjustments after taste complaints

    DSM Water Works has received multiple calls about a taste problem, CEO Ted Corrigan told Axios on Monday.The state of play: The issue was detected early last week and treatment adjustments were made, which should make it fade in a few days, Corrigan added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The city's water comes from the Raccoon and Des Moines Rivers and its quality changes constantly. Treating for taste and odor in the water is challenging. Changes are made in the treatment process as issues are detected."Turning river water into drinking water through this range of dynamic changes is both an art and a science," according to Corrigan.Don't worry: The water is safe to drink and has met all state and federal regulations. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden admin proposes phase out of climate-damaging refrigerant

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday proposed a rule to slash the use of a potent climate-warming gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85% over the next 15 years, a move it said will play a big part in U.S. plans to halve its greenhouse gas emissions this decade. The proposal to curb the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) would keep the equivalent of 900 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from reaching the atmosphere over that period, it said, a climate impact similar to preventing the combustion of a trillion tons of coal. “By phasing down HFCs, which can be hundreds to thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the planet, EPA is taking a major action to help keep global temperature rise in check," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

  • Key salmon populations cross alarming threshold — and more are nearing that line

    “If this isn’t a wake-up call, I’m not sure what folks would be looking for.”

  • Supreme Court skeptical of low-level crack offender's case

    Crack cocaine trafficking kingpins convicted more than a decade ago can ask courts to reduce their prison terms under a 2018 federal law. The Supreme Court on Tuesday sounded skeptical that people convicted of older low-level crack crimes can do the same. Aimed at reducing racial disparities in sentencing, the law allows prisoners convicted of older crack crimes to seek reduced sentences.

  • Trumpworld sees Facebook reinstatement as launch pad for 2024 campaign

    Donald Trump and his inner circle are anxiously awaiting Facebook's decision about whether to reinstate him to the platform, viewing it as the propellant for an increasingly likely second presidential campaign in 2024.Why it matters: The decision, due Wednesday morning, could shape the campaign, because Trump's confidants view Facebook as the linchpin to his fundraising and online political strategy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThese confidants concede there's a long way to go until 2024 and circumstances could change that dissuade Trump from running. But sources who've spoken to the former president in recent weeks say he's missing being at the center of the political universe and may not be able to resist running again.Trump has publicly held open the possibility of a 2024 campaign and is putting in place an operation to preserve that option. Trump established his own outside groups and has told his supporters to donate to them to help Republicans win. Despite living in political exile in Florida, Trump remains far more popular with Republican voters than GOP lawmakers in Washington.The big picture: While Trump is known for his connection to Twitter, Facebook has always been central to his campaign strategy. His team used the social network relentlessly in 2016 and 2020 to raise money and energize hardcore supporters.Trump spent around $160 million on Facebook ads in 2020, microtargeting key supporters.Biden spent $117 million on the same effort.Between the lines: Trump and his aides have publicly minimized the political consequences of him being kicked off these platforms. The former president has claimed his press releases get even more coverage than his tweets, although comparative metrics are difficult.Behind the scenes, though, the reality is they're anxious to be re-platformed — and on Facebook especially because of its superior power as a fundraising tool."Getting this account back is not only essential for his future political viability," a source close to Trump told Axios, "it would also be an undoing of an unjust act by a social media company that made an ad hoc ruling to de-platform a sitting president."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Psaki Dubiously Claims Migrant Influx ‘Began during the Trump Administration’

    At a briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the influx of migrants arriving at the southern border “began during and was exacerbated by the Trump administration.” Migrant encounters at the border have increased steadily since May 2020, but skyrocketed in February 2021 after the Biden administration assumed office, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. “After four years of an immigration system rooted in destructive and chaotic policies, President Biden is taking the challenge head on and is building a fair, orderly, and human immigration system. That’s our objective,” Psaki remarked. The dramatic jump in border apprehensions coincided with the timing of an array of Biden administration executive actions, including a temporary deportation moratorium; a pause in border wall construction; a recall of the “Remain in Mexico” policy which required asylum-seekers to wait in their home countries until their claims were processed; and other reversals of Trump-era enforcement measures. Border patrol detained 172,331 migrants in March, breaking a 15-year record. Additionally, a record number of unaccompanied minors were taken into custody. HHS and the Biden administration scrambled to accommodate the number of undocumented children, with many detention facilities along the border being overwhelmed and strapped for resources. Migrants interviewed at the southern border have repeatedly cited Biden’s immigration policies as the impetus for their journey and survey data shows that migrants and the traffickers who prey on them scrutinize policy in determining when to make the journey. At a news conference on March 25, Biden characterized the increase in illegal crossings as a seasonal incidence not resulting from his policies. “The truth of the matter is: Nothing has changed,” Biden said. “It happens every single, solitary year.” Addressing reporters in the briefing room Tuesday, Psaki commented that the Department of Homeland Security will also begin “reuniting families that were separated by the policies of the previous administration.”

  • Justice Thomas says ex-West Point cadet should be able to sue over alleged rape

    The former cadet "could have brought these same claims had she been a civilian contractor employed by West Point instead of a student," Thomas noted.

  • 7 San Francisco Airbnbs for Your Next NorCal Adventure

    Hike on trails within walking distance of your Airbnb and enjoy all that Mount Tamalpais and Muir Woods have to offer. The nearby scenic walking trails and off-the-beaten-path location make this rental a must for anyone craving serenity and peace, plus it’s just a short distance from one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s most iconic&nbsp;landmarks:&nbsp;the Golden Gate Bridge. Tree-lined residential streets await guests at this San Francisco Airbnb, while lively boulevards lined with cafes and crave-worthy restaurants beg you to stay awhile.

  • Biden has a 23% approval rating among white evangelicals

    Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosJust 23% of white evangelicals approve of President Biden's work in office, after staunchly supporting President Trump throughout his presidency, according to new data from the Pew Research Center.By the numbers: On the other side, Biden has overwhelming support from those who are atheist, agnostic or unaffiliated with religion.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden — who is only the second Catholic president in U.S. history — also enjoys much stronger approval of the way he's handling his job among Catholics than Trump did at roughly the same point of his administration.Between the lines: Race plays a big factor and can divide some religious groups over politics.For example, 89% of Black Protestants and 80% Hispanic Catholics support the current president — compared to just about half of white Catholics and white, non-evangelical Protestants.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pounds of cocaine found stuffed within shoes inside Georgia airport luggage, feds say

    Three pounds of cocaine were found in the shoes, according to officials.

  • Groups sue over US program allowing pipelines on wetlands

    Environmentalists have filed a new legal challenge to a U.S. government program that allows oil and gas pipelines to be built across wetlands, rivers and other bodies of water. The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls, Montana, alleges that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has let companies skirt environmental reviews of potential spills by granting a blanket construction permit to the industry. The Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club and other groups behind the litigation won a court order last year that temporarily blocked the program, known as Nationwide Permit 12.

  • Researchers stumbled upon a box of human bones that had been missing for 100 years. They may come from Viking-age royalty.

    The bones might have been placed on the wrong shelf and separated from the rest of the artifacts from the burial site in Denmark.

  • Video: How can Kamaru Usman not rematch Colby Covington next?

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman apparently prefers another fight over a rematch with Colby Covington.

  • Crazy bear dances in public in Yellowstone

    It looks like this bear appears to be "dancing" for no reason at all! These people were just walking in a popular spot in Yellowstone and they saw this!

  • At least 10 people died after Indian hospital ran out of oxygen: 'Everyone was helpless'

    At least 10 people died overnight at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital in Karnataka, India, after the facility ran out of oxygen. Officials said 14 more patients died before oxygen arrived on Monday morning, but it's unclear if the oxygen deprivation is what led to their deaths. Rani, a 28-year-old nurse, told The New York Times her 29-year-old husband, Sureendra, was one of the COVID-19 patients who died. Sureendra was in the intensive care unit, and Rani said when she spoke to him at dinnertime, he sounded okay. At about 11:30 p.m., he called and was gasping for breath, she said, and begged her to come see him before he died. "Everyone was helpless," Rani told the Times, adding, "What will I do without my husband now?" The oxygen shortage is hitting hospitals across India, which is struggling to deal with a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and deaths — on Monday, the federal Health Ministry reported 368,147 new COVID-19 cases and 3,417 deaths. Most of India's oxygen production facilities are in the eastern part of the country, while the worst COVID-19 outbreaks are in New Delhi and the western state of Maharashtra, and it can take several days to drive the supplies to where they are needed. The government has said there is enough liquid oxygen to help all patients, it's just a matter of getting it to the hospitals — a stance doctors and experts disagree with. Prof. Ritu Priya from the Center of Social Medicine and Community Health at Jawaharlal University in New Delhi told the Times the lack of oxygen is "a failure of governance. We were not able to channelize oxygen distribution over the past year, when that is what we should have been doing. We are living from oxygen cylinder to oxygen cylinder." At Jaipur Golden Hospital in New Delhi, oxygen supplies were coming in every day at the same time, administrator Dr. Deep Kumar Baluja told the Times, but on April 24, they didn't arrive as scheduled, and there was no oxygen left. Because of this, 20 COVID-19 patients died "one after another," he said. "I have no words to express what I felt when patients died." More stories from theweek.comTucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesJosh Hawley claims he's being silenced in middle of live interview with Washington Post

  • EXPLAINER: Will Donald Trump return to Facebook?

    Former President Donald Trump will find out whether he gets to return to Facebook on Wednesday, when the social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board plans to announce its ruling in the high-profile case. If the board rules in Trump's favor, Facebook has seven days to reinstate his account. If it upholds Facebook’s decision, Trump will remain “indefinitely suspended.”

  • Nature at its craziest: Trillions of cicadas about to emerge

    Sifting through a shovel load of dirt in a suburban backyard, Michael Raupp and Paula Shrewsbury find their quarry: a cicada nymph. In maybe a third of a square foot of dirt, the University of Maryland entomologists find at least seven cicadas -- a rate just shy of a million per acre. There are many broods of periodic cicadas that appear on rigid schedules in different years, but this is one of the largest and most noticeable.