Oil Poised for Biggest Monthly Loss This Year Before OPEC+ Meet

Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest monthly loss since October as investors weighed the prospect of additional OPEC+ production and the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida.

West Texas Intermediate was 0.2% lower near $69 a barrel after rising 0.7% on Monday. While Gulf of Mexico crude producers are expected to gradually resume service after Ida crashed ashore in Louisiana, local refineries may be slower.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet on Wednesday to assess the global market and prospects for demand as the pandemic grinds on. With expectations the hit to consumption from the delta variant will fade, they are expected to restore another 400,000 barrels a day.

Oil has endured a turbulent August, rising and falling on alternate weeks, as investors reacted to the latest twists in the global health crisis and swings in the U.S. currency. After the volatile ride, the U.S. crude benchmark is down more than 6% this month, on course for the biggest drop since October 2020.

Prices are lower despite a steady decline in U.S. crude inventories, which are on course to cap a fifth monthly drop, the longest run of draws in nationwide holdings in four years, according to government data. Supplies held at the key hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, are lower for a 10th straight month.

OPEC+ has already restarted roughly 45% of the unprecedented volume shuttered last spring when the pandemic erupted. Under a plan spearheaded by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the alliance will return the rest in monthly increments of 400,000 barrels a day through to late 2022.

In the U.S., energy companies affected by Ida moved to restore operations. Colonial Pipeline Co. said it would be restart gasoline Line 1 and diesel and jet fuel Line 2 from Texas to North Carolina on Monday evening.

