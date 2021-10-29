Oil Powers to 10% Monthly Advance as Stockpiles Spiral Lower

Saket Sundria and Alex Longley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil is on course for a monthly gain of about 10% on sustained signs that consumption is outpacing supply, draining stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed after a volatile week that saw prices register a seven-year high above $85 a barrel on Monday. China is canvassing its oil refiners for solutions to its energy crisis, according to people familiar with the discussions. Among the questions asked were whether processors have the ability to ramp up their fuel production.

World oil inventories will decline by an average of 1.1 million barrels a day this quarter, according to a person familiar with preliminary figures evaluated by a technical committee for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. The producer group, which has been resisting pressure from oil users to raise supply at a faster clip, meets next week to assess production policy.

Oil has been one of the standout performers among commodities of late as a gas-centered energy crunch has buoyed demand for petroleum products. Thus far, OPEC+ has argued that cautious monthly supply increases of 400,000 barrels a day are appropriate as risks remain. But diplomatic pressure is growing, after a top U.S. official called on oil and gas producers to boost output if they can, to help ease tightness.

“OPEC+ is intent on continuing to act as a key pillar of price support for the oil market,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates. Supply will therefore continue to play catch-up with demand in the immediate term.”

Among closely tracked market gauges, WTI time-spreads remain strongly backwardated, a bullish pattern where nearby prices command a premium to those further out. There’s a gap of almost $11 a barrel between the contract for the coming December and the price for same month next year. That’s up from $6.77 a barrel on the first day of October.

Oil’s surge has been a boon for producers including Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. Both supermajors are due to report earnings later Friday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

