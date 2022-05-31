Oil Powers to Sixth Monthly Gain as EU Set to Curb Russian Flows

Oil Powers to Sixth Monthly Gain as EU Set to Curb Russian Flows
Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the longest run of monthly gains in more than a decade as European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on imports of crude from Russia to increase pressure on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Global benchmark Brent topped $122 a barrel, hitting a two-month high. The latest round of EU sanctions would forbid buying oil from Russia delivered by sea but includes a temporary exemption for pipelines, European Council President Charles Michel said. The package also proposes a ban on insurance related to shipping oil to third countries, people familiar with the deal said.

Crude has soared this year as the conflict in Europe tightened global supplies at a time of rising demand, depleting stockpiles and boosting product prices to all-time highs. Brent and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate are on course to close out a sixth monthly climb in May. Oil prices have also been lifted as US motorists kick off the nation’s busy summer-driving season just as authorities in China loosen anti-virus curbs that had hurt energy consumption.

The EU’s move was agreed during a leaders’ summit in Brussels after members overcame objections from Hungary, which had been blocking the embargo as it sought assurances its energy supplies wouldn’t be disrupted. Under the deal, the country would continue to receive Russian oil via pipeline.

The war in Ukraine has upended global crude flows, ushering in a period of intensely volatile trading as traders price in waves of disruption, as well as increased consumption in most economies. The EU’s latest push follows bans by the US and UK on Russian exports, although buyers in Asia -- particularly China and India -- have stepped in to take more of the shunned cargoes.

The oil market is steeply backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading at a substantial premium to longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was $3.91 a barrel in backwardation, up from $2.20 at the end of April. Another widely watched metric, the December-December differential, topped $15 a barrel.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above

  • Telecom Italia Seeks $21.5 Billion for Landline Network, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA is seeking a valuation of around 20 billion euros ($21.5 billion) for the landline network it plans to sell to a state lender and international funds, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearB

  • Canadian Banks Gave ‘False Signal’ on Credit, National Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian banks delivered surprisingly good earnings last week because of lower-than-expected credit losses. They’ll find it harder to repeat that feat in the near future, according to National Bank of Canada. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Ral

  • Bitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rose the most in two weeks, trading above $30,000 as investors and strategists said the digital currency is showing signs of bottoming out.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsThe largest crypt

  • Todd Boehly Completes Takeover of UK’s Chelsea Football Club

    (Bloomberg) -- US investor Todd Boehly has completed his £4.25 billion ($5.4 billion) takeover of Chelsea Football Club from the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsChel

  • C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

    The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets.

  • Russia's Ozon says it fails to redeem some bonds, risking default

    Nasdaq-listed Ozon, trading in whose shares has been suspended since Feb. 28, said it is restricted from sending cash from its Russian subsidiaries to its Cypriot holding company, Ozon Holdings Plc, which is the issuer of the bonds. Ozon had warned of bond payment issues in early March and has since entered into discussions with an ad hoc group of holders of its $750 million, 1.875% unsecured convertible bonds. Ozon, which has not been targeted by Western sanctions, has said Russian capital controls and the ever-changing regulatory backdrop were restricting it from diverting funds from its Russian subsidiaries, creating the risk that it would have insufficient liquidity at the required time.

  • Permian Oil Rig Count Declines Despite High Crude Price

    In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reports that the U.S. rig count is lower than the prior-week tally.

  • EU leaders agree to partial embargo on Russian oil

    The watered-down embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline.

  • Adler Pulls Development-Project Sale After Buyer Didn’t Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Adler Group SA called off the sale of a package of property developments over missing payments in the latest disruption for the troubled real-estate firm.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsThe compan

  • U.S. house price inflation to cool as buyers sidelined by higher rates: Reuters poll

    Burning U.S. house price inflation will cool to 10%, half its current rate this year, and slow further over the next two as already very expensive homes and climbing mortgage rates sideline more prospective homebuyers, a Reuters poll found. Supported by near-zero borrowing costs and a rush by existing homeowners to find more space, average U.S. house prices have soared by over one-third since the pandemic started. The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate by a cumulative 75 basis points since March, with more expected this year and next, pushing up the key 30-year fixed mortgage rate above 5% in April and to its highest in more than a decade.

  • Unhuman

    The dead will have this club for breakfast. Blumhouse Television and EPIX bring you the story of a high school field trip gone bloody awry. Seven misfit students must band together against a growing gang of unhuman savages. The group’s trust in each other is tested to the limit in a brutal, horrifying fight to survive and they must take down the murderous zombie-creatures… before they kill each other first.

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19, will get Paxlovid prescription

    Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19, just 10 days after receiving his second booster vaccine. He tweeted his positive test results on Saturday, saying he tested this morning. Newsom had just met with New Zealand's prime minister on Friday in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ﻿tested positive for the virus earlier in May.

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tes

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Here are May's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China starts to ease Covid lockdowns. Regulatory relief hopes also are rising.

  • Oil prices: Brent crude tops $120 a barrel as China eases COVID curbs

    The IEA warned last week that prices could rise further if demand in China picks up.

  • UK audit shake-up targets big firms after spate of corporate failures

    Britain set out sweeping reforms of big company audits on Tuesday after high-profile collapses at builder Carillion and retailer BHS in recent years hit thousands of jobs and raised questions about accounting quality. The business ministry detailed changes to auditing and corporate governance that will be put into law, though the measures are unlikely to come into force until 2024 or later and smaller firms will be shielded from the new rules. In the meantime, the current watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), will have powers to vet audit companies and ban failing auditors, the ministry said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Troops; Russia Eyes Bond Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited front-line troops in the Kharkiv region in his first trip away from Kyiv since Russia’s invasion. He also fired the

  • Shanghai Takes Biggest Steps Toward Reopening in Two Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai will let people in areas deemed low risk for Covid-19 leave their housing compounds, as the city moves to dismantle the last remaining restrictions that confined most of its 25 million residents to their homes for two months. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One

  • British Pound Risks Crisis Usually Seen in Emerging Markets, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsInvestors should hedge for an “existential” sterling crisis as the British currency faces struggles usually seen in emerging markets, according to Bank of America C