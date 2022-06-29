Oil prices take breather after three-day rally

FILE PHOTO: A worker uses a petrol pump at a Brazilian oil company Petrobras gas station in Brasilia
Yuka Obayashi
·3 min read

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after rising in the previous three sessions but losses were limited on the view that global supply tightness will continue as there is limited room for major producers such as Saudi Arabia to boost production.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 44 cents, or 0.4%, to $111.32 a barrel at 0150 GMT, giving up earlier gains.

Brent crude futures for August dropped 61 cents, or 0.5%, to $117.37 a barrel, also reversing an earlier gain. The August contract will expire on Thursday and the more-active September contract was at $113.14, down 66 cents, or 0.6%.

Both Brent and WTI rose more than 2% on Tuesday as concerns over tight global supply outweighed fears of that demand may slow in a potential future recession. The agreement by the Group of Seven economic powers to explore ways to cap the price of Russian oil also underpinned the market sentiment.

"Investors made position adjustments, but remained bullish on expectations that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would not be able to raise output significantly to meet recovering demand, driven by a pick-up in jet fuels," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

"Oil prices will likely stay above $110 a barrel, also on worries of potential supply disruptions due to hurricanes as the United States enters the summer," he said.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been seen as the only two members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with spare capacity to make up for lost Russian supply and weak output from other member nations.

But UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday the emirate was producing near the maximum capacity of its quota of 3.168 million barrels per day (bpd) under the agreement with OPEC and its allies, together called OPEC+.

His comments confirmed remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron who told U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 meeting that the UAE was producing at maximum capacity and that Saudi Arabia could increase output by only 150,000 bpd, below its nameplate spare capacity of around 2 million bpd.

OPEC's oil revenue surged in 2021 as prices and demand recovered from the worst of the COVID pandemic, while the number of its members' active rigs posted a modest rebound and new completed wells declined, data from the group showed.

Analysts also warned political unrest in Ecuador and Libya could also tighten supply further.

Inventory data in the U.S. did provide some sense of improving fuel supply though. Stockpiles of gasoline for the week ending June 24 rose by 2.9 million barrels and distillate fuel supplies increased by 2.6 million barrels, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. However, crude inventories fell 3.8 million barrels.

U.S. crude inventories are forecast to have fallen for the last two weeks, according to Reuters polls. The government's weekly petroleum status report last week was delayed due to a hardware issue. The data for both weeks will published together on Wednesday. EIA/

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Decline in Asia Amid Worries About Growth: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped in Asia on Wednesday on renewed worries about a gloomy economic outlook as monetary policy tightens in much of the world to fight high inflation. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the Co

  • ‘It scared me immediately’: Same-sex couples fear what could come after Supreme Court opinion

    Same-sex couples across the Carolinas are bracing for what could happen if their marriage rights are taken away.

  • Sony Takes a Leap Into PC Gaming Gear With New Inzone Brand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is launching a new gaming gear brand called Inzone, trotting out headphones and displays for the PC to try and expand its reach beyond the PlayStation.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Tight Range as Traders Hope G7 Provides Catalyst for Next Move

    Traders are expecting OPEC and its allies to stick with its plan for accelerated oil output increases in August when it meets on June 30.

  • New Mexico shields abortion clinics ahead of expected patient surge

    (Reuters) -New Mexico's governor signed an order on Monday she said was aimed at protecting abortion providers as the state prepared for an influx of patients and clinics from states set to ban the procedure. The move follows similar actions by the governors of Massachusetts and Minnesota, where abortion also remains legal, after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had made the practice a constitutional right. New Mexico expects a rise in patients from neighboring states such as Texas and Oklahoma, which are implementing near-complete bans on the procedure following the court's decision upholding a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

  • White House says companies investing $700 million to boost EV charger production

    The White House said on Tuesday that companies are planning to invest more than $700 million to boost U.S. manufacturing capacity for electric vehicle (EV) chargers - actions set to add at least 2,000 jobs and make charging more accessible and affordable. The investments include $450 million earmarked by Volkswagen unit Electrify America and more than $250 million by Siemens to expand its Grand Prairie, Texas and Ponoma, California EV charger plants. FLO, an EV charging network operator, is also investing $3 million in its first U.S. assembly plant in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Trading Firm as Energy Demand Worries Ease

    OPEC+ is scheduled to meet later this week. However, additional output is unlikely as the group is expected to stick to the plan announced last month.

  • Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight

    President Joe Biden's top health official said Tuesday that “every option is on the table” when it comes to helping women access abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Despite Democrats and activists pushing for swift and sweeping policies, Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra conceded that there's “no magic bullet” to ensure abortion access.

  • Stock Futures Level After Consumer Confidence Index Underwhelms

    As investors continued to digest a weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment index released in the morning, U.S. stock futures were flat in after-hours trading Tuesday evening. During the session, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2%, 1.6%, and 3%, respectively. Stocks had a strong first half-hour of trading Tuesday until the Conference Board released its June consumer-confidence reading at 10 a.m. The figure came in at 98.7, missing the consensus estimate of 100.0 that two dozen economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast, and stocks slid for the rest of the day.

  • ‘Crypto is going through what most innovations go through’: Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says that low barriers, overproduction, and unsavvy investors are all part of ‘round one’

    “We saw lots of people coming in who didn’t quite understand what that crypto space really is.”

  • Oil Dips as Traders Flip Focus to Slowdown Despite Tight Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil took a breather after a three-day rally as concerns over a demand-sapping recession filtered back into the market, overshadowing signs that global stockpiles and supply continue to tighten.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Fr

  • The Fed ‘is not finished with its interest rate hikes’ amid high inflation: Strategist

    Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi and Clearnomics Founder and CEO James Liu join Yahoo Finance Live to analyze inflation fears, the pressure of rising gas prices, and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • Adam Sandler's Net Worth Is Nothing to Laugh At

    Adam Sandler is the rare actor that writes, produces, and stars in his own movies. Here's what we know about his net worth.

  • Germany and Netherlands to supply six more howitzers to Kyiv

    Germany and the Netherlands will deliver six additional howitzers to Ukraine, the defence ministers of both countries said on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid on Tuesday. Each country will provide three of the artillery weapons, Germany's Christine Lambrecht and Kajsa Ollongren from the Netherlands told reporters, on top of 12 howitzers the countries have already sent to Ukraine.

  • EU Countries Uphold Phaseout of New Cars Emissions by 2035

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union countries endorsed a push to eliminate carbon emissions from new cars by 2035, effectively heralding the end of the era of the internal combustion engine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto t

  • Hyundai Ioniq 6 pics show a concept car come to life

    The transition from concept to production car so often is greeted with the sound of a sad trombone as the pesky realities of packaging, regulations and budget get in the way of a designer's (and car enthusiasts') dreams. This is the production Hyundai Ioniq 6, a delectable teardrop of an electric sedan that closely mirrors what we saw in the Prophecy Concept. As the name implies, the Ioniq 6 is an electric car.

  • UK Food Prices are Soaring and Plunging Millions Into Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of basic goods in UK stores is rising at the fastest pace in almost 14 years, leaving poorer families taking drastic action to make ends meet, according to surveys published Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion F

  • Big Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rout in big tech weighed heavily on stocks, with gains in the broader market sputtering as a report showed Americans grew more downbeat about prospects for the economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto

  • Tesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them Hourly

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto

  • Xi's Tightening Grip on Hong Kong Ushers in New Era of Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- At the tip of Hong Kong’s iconic former airport runway on Victoria Harbour that once connected the financial hub with the world, masked officials from the city and the mainland last week celebrated the completion of a hastily built Covid-19 quarantine center.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry