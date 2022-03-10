Oil prices: China is the 'key variable to watch,' says strategist

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·1 min read

Oil prices could hit $150 per barrel — but such an upward movement depends on how much crude China scoops up from Russia, according to one strategist.

"The key variable to watch really is China," Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of InfraCap Equity Income Fund, told Yahoo Finance Live.

"Russia exports 6 million barrels per day of oil. China consumes 10 million [barrels], and oil is fungible. So if China buys from Russia, they can not buy from the Middle East. So we don't really know how that's going o sort out. Is china going to get all those barrels?"

"Where you get to $150/barrel is if half of those exports don't get into the international market," he added .

Hatfield notes, "The reason we had this spike already is because we've had this global cancelation of Russia. So there's already there's a lot of difficulty of getting barrels to market."

On Thursday, crude prices rebounded from a dramatic decline of more than 10% in the previous session over the possibility of more supply outputs from Iraq and United Arab Emirates.

U.S. West Texas intermediate (CL=F) and Brent (BZ=F) have seen massive rallies since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ines is a stock market reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Ukraine campaign raises $20M in less than a week

    Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis want help in hitting their goal of $30 million.

  • Inflation sets fresh 40-year high: February CPI rises 7.9% over last year

    U.S. consumers paid more for a variety of goods and services in February compared to the prior month and year, with prices climbing across the economy amid lingering supply and demand imbalances.

  • Russian gymnast faces discipline after wearing 'Z' symbol next to Ukrainian gold medalist

    Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action after wearing a "Z" at the Gymnastics World Cup event in support of Russia's Ukraine invasion.

  • 'We don't know what an angry Vladimir Putin' will do to crude supply: Strategist

    The oil market could become even more volatile in the days ahead if Russia's leader decides to retaliate against Western sanctions using oil as a weapon.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Dropped Today

    The value of major cryptocurrencies fell on Thursday as the stock market dropped and investors worried about inflation and the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine. This follows a day when prices shot higher after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to study digital assets and investors hoped U.S. regulators would finally define rules for cryptocurrencies. As of 1 p.m. ET, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had fallen as much as 8% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was off as much as 6.3%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 7.4%.

  • Russian Bank VTB’s Swiss Commodities Unit Lays Off Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- The commodities-trading arm of Russia’s VTB Group told its staff in Switzerland that the majority of them would lose their jobs, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Mak

  • Twitter removes Russian embassy tweet on Mariupol hospital bombing

    Twitter Inc has removed tweets from the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom about the bombing of a children's hospital in Mariupol for breaking its rules against denying violent events, the company said on Thursday. Three people including a child were killed in Wednesday's air strike on the maternity and children's hospital in the Ukrainian city, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. "We took enforcement action against the Tweets you referenced as they were in violation of the Twitter Rules, specifically our Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behavior policies related to the denial of violent events," said a Twitter spokesperson.

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • China Doubles Yuan Trading Band for Ruble After Record Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China will double the yuan trading band for the ruble amid signs of distressed liquidity as banks back away from making markets. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureThe

  • The Great Resignation is now 7 months long, which suggests you should quit your job, too

    Millions of workers are jumping jobs every month. And why shouldn’t they when they can get better pay, more flexibility, and greater opportunities for career growth?

  • Ukraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineStarbucks Corp. and Coca-Cola Co. joined the steady stream of companies suspending operations or pulling out of Russia, as Fitch Ratings said a bon

  • Tech Valuations Are Back in Focus on Anniversary of Dot-Com Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent selloff in major U.S. technology and internet stocks comes at an inauspicious time as March 10 marks the anniversary of the peak of the dot-com era, after which some of the market’s then-biggest names began a collapse they would take years to recover from.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in Ukrai

  • NIO Stock Debuts in Hong Kong. Its US Shares Are Getting Killed.

    Rising interest rates, inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have sapped some investors' willingness to hold high-growth stocks.

  • Hong Kong puts plan to test entire population for COVID-19 on hold

    Hong Kong's plan to test its whole population for COVID-19 in March has been put on hold, leader Carrie Lam announced Wednesday.Lam previously said all 7 million residents would be tested for the virus this month as cases and deaths have skyrocketed in the city."Now the situation is that planning and preparation are still underway, but it is not a priority to do [mass testing]. When to do it will be a collective decision, and will take into...

  • Four serving British soldiers may have gone to fight for Ukraine

    The Ministry of Defence has said that service personnel are banned from travelling to Ukraine amid reports that British soldiers have gone absent without leave to fight against Russia.

  • Analysis-Euro's pain is dollar's gain as Ukraine war roils markets

    Fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be setting the stage for more gains in the dollar, upending investor expectations for a weaker greenback as geopolitical uncertainty and worries over European growth raise the U.S. currency’s appeal. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, has surged 3% year-to-date to its highest level in 21 months, buoyed in part by investors seeking shelter from market volatility that has hammered stocks across the globe and fueled wild swings in commodity prices. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

  • WH denies Saudi crown prince wouldn’t take Biden’s call

    At the White House briefing on Thursday, press secretary Jen Psaki said a recent report in the Wall Street Journal that claimed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman refused to take a call from President Biden was inaccurate. “There were no rebuffed calls, period,” Psaki said.

  • TikTok Nears Data-Storage Deal With Oracle for U.S. Users

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app, is close to completing a deal with Oracle Corp. to store data from U.S. users on Oracle servers, according to a person familiar with the talks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia F

  • Brooklyn bodega burglarized

    Police are searching for the suspects seen on surveillance video.

  • Just Say No to Amazon Split

    The House Judiciary Committee referred Amazon to the Dept. of Justice earlier in the day to examine potential criminal conduct by “senior executives”