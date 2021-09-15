Oil prices climb after drawdown in stocks, positive demand outlook

FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin
Jessica Jaganathan
·2 min read

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and on expectations that demand will recover as vaccine roll-outs widen.

Brent crude oil rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.99 a barrel by 0133 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $70.90 a barrel.

U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all fell last week, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, after Hurricane Ida shut numerous refineries and offshore drilling production. [API/S]

Crude stocks fell by 5.4 million barrels for the week ended on Sept. 10. Analysts on average had been expecting a drop of 3.5 million barrels.

"The impact of Hurricane Ida was a lot greater than many anticipated and production in the Gulf of Mexico region might struggle to return until Tropical Storm Nicholas is done punishing the region with torrential rain," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching the states of Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

Texas refineries continued to run normally, though, despite the flooding and power outages.

The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida knocked a significant amount of refining capacity offline in the Gulf Coast this month.

Meanwhile, after a three-month slide in global oil demand due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and renewed pandemic restrictions, vaccine roll-outs are set to power a rebound, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, also helping to lift prices.

Details on China's plans to sell crude from strategic reserves pressured prices, however, with China's state reserves administration saying it would auction off 7.4 million barrels of crude on Sept. 24.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hit to oil output from Ida overshadows demand impact, says Goldman

    U.S. refiners are coming back faster than oil production, a reverse of past storm recoveries with just three of the nine refineries completely idled, accounting for about 7% of Gulf Coast refining, compared to shut-ins of two-thirds of oil output on Friday. The impact on refining has been broadly in line with prior hurricanes, the bank said, with about 1.5 million barrels per day still offline and the recovery likely to "follow the usual exponential pattern of the disruptions halving every 10 days." Concerns over the output shut-in due to Ida, helped drive oil prices above $70 a barrel, with Brent crude trading at $73.39, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude at $70.19 by 0829 GMT.

  • Gaming-Contest App Becomes Unicorn After Lockdowns Drive Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Mobile Premier League became India’s second gaming unicorn, raising funds at a $2.3 billion valuation after the pandemic drove entertainment-starved consumers toward mobile playing.The Bangalore-based startup, which goes by MPL, raised capital from investors led by Legatum Capital with participation from Accrete Capital and Gaingels LLC. Existing investors including Moore Strategic Ventures LLC and RTP Global also participated in the round. The startup would not disclose the fundi

  • Tropical Storm Nicholas’s Lumbering Pace Is Why Houston Is Getting Soaked

    (Bloomberg) -- Why is Tropical Storm Nicholas such a heavy rainmaker? Blame its speed, or rather, its lack thereof. The storm is moving so slowly that a typical jogger could outrun it. Its lumbering pace of about six miles per hour is combining with the tremendous amount of moisture in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico to produce the deluge, said Charles Roeseler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Houston/Galveston office. The weather system is basically stuck over the

  • Crude Oil Rallies Above $70 as Another Hurricane Menaces Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after the regular trading session closed Tuesday when an industry group reported that weekly crude inventories and fuel inventories had decreased. Futures in New York rose about 0.5% after the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels a day, while gasoline and diesel combined decreased by a similar volume, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier, oil settled little changed as investors tracked U.S. dolla

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Oil prices climb as crude rally predicted for autumn

    The investment bank said that crude was likely to lead an upward movement in commodities due to a strong demand and growing scarcity of supply.

  • Korea’s Record-Low Joblessness Masks Hit From Worst Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- The surprise drop in South Korea’s unemployment rate to a record in August belies broader weakness in the job market as the nation’s worst virus outbreak discouraged people from looking for work and companies from hiring. The number of people either employed or searching for jobs fell to the lowest level since March, the statistics office said Wednesday. The decline in labor-force participation helped push the jobless rate down to 2.8% from 3.3% in July, defying economists’ expect

  • AT&T anticipates pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal to close by mid-2022

    AT&T is in the process of unwinding its expensive media investments to focus on its original business of providing phone and internet services. It is combining WarnerMedia's media assets with Discovery to create a proposed stand-alone company, Warner Bros. Discovery. "After close of that transaction and on a pro-forma basis, AT&T expects annual revenues to grow at a low single digits compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2024 with annual adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share growing at a CAGR in the mid-single digit range", AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches said in an update to shareholders on Tuesday.

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • Are you inheriting a house or retirement account from a loved one? Read this first

    If your deceased loved on (the decedent) left appreciated capital gain assets — such as real property and/or securities held in taxable brokerage firm accounts, the federal income tax basis of those assets are increased to reflect fair market value (FMV) as of: (1) the decedent’s date of death or (2) the alternate valuation date of six months later if the executor of the estate chooses to use the alternate valuation date. Then, when an inherited capital gain asset is sold, federal capital gains tax is only owed the appreciation (if any) that occurs after the applicable magic date. This pro-taxpayer rule can dramatically lower or even eliminate the federal income tax hit when an inherited asset is sold.

  • Goldman Sachs: 83% of small businesses are struggling to fill jobs

    Joe Wall, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voice' National Director, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss his Goldman's latest research regarding the pressures small businesses are facing coming out of the pandemic.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Investors looking to buy a fast-growing company at an attractive valuation shouldn't miss this stock.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    This technology company has grown steadily over the years and holds the promise for more amazing discoveries in the future.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    The COVID-19 crisis was not kind to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled by margin calls, and mall REITs were shut down for months. While every REIT saw a decline in collections, the triple-net lease REITs performed the best.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Lucid Group Stock?

    From taking center stage in the spring special purpose acquisition company stock surge, to merging with Churchill Capital IV in July, to seeing its share price plummet as early investors cashed out, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has had its fair share of positive and negative news. Tesla stock's rise embodies a modern newfound willingness for risk-tolerant investors on Wall Street and Main Street to pay massive premiums for stocks.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.