Oil prices crater as inventories build, fears ripple through global markets

1
Myles Udland
·Head of News
·2 min read

As fears over the banking system weigh on markets worldwide, the price of oil has come under significant pressure in recent days with WTI crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, falling below $67 on Wednesday, its lowest price since November 2021.

On Wednesday, WTI was off nearly 7% to trade as low as $66.47 a barrel. As recently as March 6, WTI traded hands north of $80. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, traded as low as $72.60 a barrel on Wednesday.

This week's collapse in oil prices comes as the latest data on oil stockpiles in the U.S. show a steady build in inventories amid what Capital Economics' chief commodities economist Caroline Bain called "subdued domestic demand" in a note to clients on Wednesday.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute out Tuesday showed inventories rose for the 10th-straight week for the week ending March 10, while the Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum report out Wednesday showed a build in crude oil inventories last week, noting inventories are running 7% higher than the five year average.

Crude oil inventories have been steadily rising this year amid a
Crude oil inventories have been steadily rising this year amid a "subdued domestic demand" environment. (Source: Capital Economics)

Bain also pointed to the Biden administration's decision on Monday to approve a massive drilling project in Alaska as a sign more supply could be coming onto a market already not facing a shortage of oil.

"The approval was for a pared-back project and it will still face legal challenges, but it is significant because President Biden has broken his campaign promise to ban all drilling on federal lands," Bain wrote. "When fully operational at 180,000 [barrels per day], it would mean a 40% rise in Alaska’s oil output to around 620,000 bpd."

U.S. President Joe Biden makes a statement about gasoline prices and oil company profits in the Roosevelt Room as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. President Joe Biden makes a statement about gasoline prices and oil company profits in the Roosevelt Room as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The latest drop in oil also has some echoes of the panic seen in oil markets in the spring of 2020.

Oil was sold aggressively that spring as a global recession induced by the pandemic muddied the demand picture. But the rapid drop in the price of oil ultimately created real-world storage mismatches that resulted in WTI falling to negative $40 a barrel as traders worked to avoid taking forced delivery of oil they could not store.

A surge in the dollar also pressured oil prices Wednesday. The dollar had seen fairly muted trading during the initial fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's failure, but was strengthening broadly on Wednesday as Credit Suisse's latest struggles trigger growing fears about the global fallout from recent U.S. bank failures.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Powerful boss of casino union leaving post in Atlantic City

    He's led Atlantic City casino workers through three strikes, been arrested at protests nearly 10 times, and won workers including housekeepers, cocktail servers and others the best contract they had ever had. Now Bob McDevitt is stepping down as president of the main union for Atlantic City casino workers, Local 54 of Unite Here, after 26 years as one of the most powerful people in Atlantic City, able to bring the industry to its knees when he felt workers were being treated unfairly. “We represent people who traditionally have not been what you would consider high-wage workers — housekeepers, bartenders, cocktail servers, people who clean public areas,” he said.

  • Russia's oil revenue sinks as price cap bites: IEA

    Russia's oil-export revenue sank by almost half in February compared to last year as Western powers tightened sanctions on the country, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.Western powers set a price cap in February of $100 per barrel for more expensive fuel like diesel and $45 on lower-quality products such as fuel oil.

  • U.S. oil benchmark drops to 14-month low as recession fears mount

    Oil futures extend losses, with the U.S. benchmark touching its lowest intraday level since December 2021.

  • Dash for Cash by Banks Fuels Signs of Tension in Funding Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- There are some signs of increased pressure within US dollar funding markets as fears grow around the outlook for the banks and the turmoil drives lenders to shore up their own cash buffers.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsWall Street’s Fear Gaug

  • Tyson to Close Two Chicken Plants, Laying Off 1,700 Workers

    The largest U.S. chicken producer is attempting to improve its poultry business after a fall in profits.

  • What is the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation?

    Former FDIC chair Sheila Bair explains The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and what its primary purpose is.

  • Banks under pressure: "not the time to panic"

    2023 has been a wild ride so far. We've seen the biggest bank failure since 2008, the fallout from which left Credit Suisse (CS) in hot water and wrecked havoc on the market. The biggest question on the average investor's mind at a time like this: "Is my money safe?" There are a few things to be mindful of when answering that question, says Dan Geltrude, founder of the accounting firm Geltrude & Company. Start with checking your bank balance, and make sure you're "under the FDIC-insured limits." If your bank is insured by the FDIC, the amount of "coverage you may be entitled to depends on the FDIC ownership category" according to the agency's website. It can all be very overwhelming, but Geltrude says "it is not the time to panic." Running to the bank and pulling out all your money may seem tempting, but Geltrude assures, "we are not at that point. But, again, you want to be mindful of where your money is and what your balances are." Key video moments: 00:00:02 - Is my money safe? 00:00:09 - Have you been managing your balances? 00:00:17 - It's not the time to panic Click here to watch our full conversation with Dan Geltrude, including his top tips for tax season.

  • More Than Half of Americans Wouldn’t Be Able To Afford Their Bills and Groceries if They Lost Their Job

    What would be your immediate concern if you lost your job? In a GOBankingRates survey polling 1,002 Americans, more than half of overall Americans said they wouldn't be able to afford their basic...

  • Larry Fink warns higher rates 'exposed cracks' in financial system amid SVB collapse

    BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is responding to the stunning collapse of Silicon Valley Bank warning the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike policy has "exposed cracks in the financial system."

  • 'Unrealistic' restaurant server job posting warns against applicants using any get-out-of-work excuses: 'Please do not apply if...'

    A woman on TikTok has shared a job posting she came across online that literally stopped her in her tracks.

  • Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit, plays surveillance video

    Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin refiled his $100 million dollar defamation lawsuit against Marriott and a hotel employee, moving the case from Texas to Arizona.

  • 11 Best Crude Oil Stocks To Buy As Tensions Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best crude oil stocks to buy as tensions rise. To skip the detailed analysis of the crude oil market, go directly to the 5 Best Crude Oil Stocks To Buy. Crude oil is one of the most primed industries in the world. However, it is also quite volatile […]

  • Surge pricing is increasingly being used in restaurants and movie theaters, making everyday activities much more expensive

    A man told The Wall Street Journal he was asked for nearly $420 to bowl for two hours. Experts say dynamic pricing could infiltrate more sectors.

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • A laid-off Meta worker says the company paid her to not work: They were 'hoarding us like Pokémon cards'

    "I could have taken a day off and no one would have known," Britney Levy, an ex-Meta worker, said on TikTok, adding she had to "fight to find work."

  • Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings because he says its 'boneless wings' are actually chicken nuggets

    The lawsuit says the label "boneless wings" is misleading because it implies the product is a chicken wing that "has simply been deboned."

  • GM chief marketing officer to step down

    (Reuters) -General Motors said on Tuesday its global chief marketing officer Deborah Wahl had decided to retire effective March 31. The Detroit automaker is one of the largest U.S. advertisers spending $3.3 billion in 2021 on advertising and promotions, according to its annual report. Wahl, a former chief marketing officer at McDonalds who held marketing jobs at a number of automakers, assumed her current role at GM in 2019.

  • Elizabeth Warren says the millions in bonuses Silicon Valley Bank executives took home last year should be recovered by regulators: 'We should claw all that back'

    "Prosecutors and regulators should investigate whether any executives engaged in insider trading ‌or broke other civil or criminal laws," Warren wrote in The New York Times.

  • 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat owner says he'll sue over ongoing sales

    The owner of a 2021 Durango Hellcat is upset that Dodge continues to sell what was promoted as a limited-edition model.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.