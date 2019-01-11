Oil Prices: Crude Oil Is Quietly Having Its Longest Winning Streak in Nearly a Decade

The fourth quarter of 2018 was an ugly one for oil prices. Crude crashed 40% over the final three months of the year, putting them down 19% overall. In one particularly brutal stretch, oil lost value for 12 straight days, which wiped out 12 months of gains.

Crude prices, however, have quietly reversed course, rising for the last nine consecutive trading sessions. That's oil's longest winning streak in nine years. Overall, the price of WTI, the U.S. benchmark, has risen about 18% from the bottom -- which, incidentally, is just shy of starting a new bull market -- and was recently over $52.50 a barrel. That's a key pricing level for oil stocks, which is why investors should take notice.

Why are oil prices in rally mode?

Oil prices tumbled late last year after market sentiment did a complete 180. After worrying that there wouldn't be enough crude to meet demand, oil traders started fretting that there would be too much after the U.S. granted waivers to most of Iran's key customers that allowed them to continue buying its oil even after the Trump administration imposed new sanctions.

However, oil prices have started bouncing back from that drubbing due in part to actions by members of OPEC, which agreed to cut their production beginning in 2019. In addition, Canada also mandated a production cut to help ease that country's pipeline capacity shortage. Meanwhile, the U.S. and China are reportedly making progress on their trade dispute, which has been weighing on the global economy and weakening demand for oil. As a result of these actions, oil supply levels have started coming down, easing concerns that there would be a gusher of crude sloshing around the market.

What the improvement in oil price means for oil stocks

$50 oil is seen as a key level for the U.S. oil industry because many companies use that price point to set their budgets. For example, oil giant Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC) plans to invest $4.3 billion to $4.7 billion on developing new oil and gas projects in 2019, which it can fund on the cash flow it expects to produce if oil averages $50 a barrel. Overall, the pricing level would provide Anadarko with enough money to grow its oil production by 10% as well as pay its dividend. An oil price above that level, in the meantime, would enable Anadarko to generate excess cash flow, with the company able to produce $1.6 billion in free cash if crude averages $60 a barrel this year. That would give it more money to buy back its stock above the $1.5 billion left on its current authorization that it intends to fund with cash on hand.