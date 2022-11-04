Oil prices drop as demand fears dominate

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices slid in early trade on Friday, extending losses from the previous session on fears U.S. interest rates will go higher than previously expected and fresh concerns that COVID outbreaks will dent fuel demand in China.

Brent crude futures dropped by 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $94.45 a barrel at 0025 GMT after falling 1.5% in the previous session. The contract was on track to fall more than 1% for the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.90 a barrel, deepening a 2% loss from the previous session, but on course to end flat for the week.

Fears of a recession in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, grew on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it was "very premature" to be thinking about pausing interest rate hikes.

"The spectre of further rate hikes dimmed hopes of a pick-up in demand," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Adding to the gloom, the Bank of England warned on Thursday that it thinks Britain has entered a recession and the economy might not grow for another two years.

ANZ analysts pointed to signs of weaker demand in Europe and the United States with people driving less and Amazon warning of weaker sales, which could dampen demand for distillate for its deliveries.

Further hurting the outlook, China stuck to its strict COVID-19 curbs as cases rose on Thursday to their highest since August. Investors earlier in the week had thought the world's largest oil importer may be moving toward easing restrictions to boost the economy.

With softer demand in China, Saudi Arabia lowered December official selling prices (OSPs) for its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia by 40 cents to a premium of $5.45 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average.

The cut was in line with trade sources' forecasts.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar ascendant; sterling slumps on lower rate expectations, bleak outlook

    The dollar looked set to post its best week in over a month on Friday on expectations that U.S. rates could peak higher, while sterling was on the ropes as investors revised their rate projections after a shift in tone from the Bank of England. While the BoE raised interest rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday, it warned investors that the risk of Britain's longest recession in at least a century means borrowing costs are likely to rise less than they expect.

  • Japan's service-sector activity growth hits 4-month high -PMI

    Japan's services sector activity grew at the fastest clip in four months in October, a private survey showed on Friday, as the easing of restrictions on foreign tourism and an improvement in domestic travel boosted sentiment. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 53.2 from the prior month's 52.2, growing at the quickest rate since June. "Survey respondents suggested that the latest improvement was primarily underpinned by the growth within the tourism industry and the subsequent strengthening in demand conditions," said Laura Denham, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

  • Starbucks reports record Q4 revenue despite China declines

    Pumpkin spice pumped up Starbucks' sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, and the company said it's confident that momentum will carry on into next year. Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in the July-September period. Starbucks shares rose nearly 2% in after-hours trading.

  • Australian watchdog to take Dell to court for alleged misleading cost claims

    The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said between August 2019 to Dec. 16, 2021, Dell Australia allegedly made false or misleading representations on its website and the potential savings a customer got when an additional monitor was purchased with a computer. "The ACCC alleges the monitors were not sold for the 'strikethrough' price for most of the relevant time and, in some cases, the add-on price shown was more expensive than if the monitor was bought on a stand-alone basis," ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver said.

  • Oil slips 2% on China demand worries, U.S. rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 2% on Thursday as China stood by its zero-COVID policy and an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar, raising fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand. Brent futures were down $1.49, or 1.5%, to settle at $94.67 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.83, or 2.0%, to settle at $88.17. Both benchmarks had gained more than $1 on Wednesday, aided by another drop in U.S. oil inventories, even as the Federal Reserve boosted interest rates by 75 basis points and U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said it was premature to consider pausing rate increases.

  • Apple’s New iPhones Struggle Even With Deepening Discounts in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone generation is having a tough time in the world’s biggest smartphone market, where its most recent weekly sales were down by a third compared with last year, according to Jefferies.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife

  • If You Invested $1K in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    If you’re an income investor, it’s important to track how much your stock dividends are growing over time in your portfolio. Stock price movements matter little if you have no intention of ever selling the stock. As long as dividend payments continue unabated, the purpose of your investment is still sound, and you can continue holding the stocks through good times and bad. Sometimes it’s helpful to look back over a longer time frame to see how much you’ve made in dividends over that period and p

  • Dumped NBA Star Goes After Team Therapist Who Exposed Him

    Getty Images/TwitterJoshua Primo, the shunned NBA newcomer cut amid allegations he regularly exposed himself to a team therapist, said Thursday that his accuser was using “ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears” for her own financial gain.Primo made the bizarre claim just hours after Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit in Bexar County, Texas, against Primo and the San Antonio Spurs—a lawsuit in which she explicitly stated that she’s not seeking monetary damages.Instead, Cauthen, a 40-year-o

  • Fans Flood Reba McEntire with Support after the Singer Reveals Health News

    Reba McEntire was ordered to go on vocal rest by her doctor. The country music singer also stars on the ABC show Big Sky: Deadly Trails.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ballot Fight Sputters to an End in Court

    (Bloomberg) -- The courtroom drama is over for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and her challenge to Georgia’s enforcement of a post-Civil War era ban on officeholders who support an insurrection. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Ke

  • Ukrainian suicide drone boats packed with bombs are threatening Russia's once feared Black Sea fleet, and it may not be able to stop them

    Ukraine's dramatic attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, using naval drones powered by jet ski engines, will force Moscow to divert precious manpower.

  • I spent $100,000 on leg-lengthening surgery to help my career. It was unbelievably painful, but I have no regrets.

    The actor Rich Rotella got leg-lengthening surgery after 10 years in Hollywood. He didn't tell his family until it was done and got mixed reactions.

  • The Royals Just Posed for a New Family Portrait Featuring the King and His Sister

    There was a small royal family reunion last night and there’s a brand-new portrait to prove it. Yesterday evening, King Charles and and Queen Consort Camilla hosted a reception dinner to celebrate the sporting athletes who won the gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Winter Games. ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images And other royal family members decided to join in on the party: Prince Edward (the Earl of Wessex), Princess Anne (the Princess Royal and Charles’s sist

  • Brooklyn Beckham Shares Topless Photo of Wife Nicola Peltz on Anniversary

    Brooklyn Beckham posted a romantic tribute to wife Nicola Peltz to mark three years since they began dating.

  • Millie Bobby Brown said that unlike her 'Stranger Things' costars, Henry Cavill doesn't let her ask about his personal life

    Millie Bobby Brown said that she and Henry Cavill have a "real adult relationship," unlike her familial friendships with the "Stranger Things" cast.

  • YouTuber MrBeast said he was handing out bundles of $10,000 to trick-or-treaters when one kid tried to give it back in exchange for candy

    Jimmy Donaldson, known on YouTube as MrBeast, filmed himself giving away iPhones and bundles of $10,000 in cash to trick-or-treaters for Halloween.

  • Panthers QB Baker Mayfield arrives to Thursday’s practice with new look

    Not only is Baker Mayfield embracing a new role with the Panthers, but he's also doing it with a new look.

  • Comic Gets Trump Supporter To Give A Head-Spinning Defense Of Herschel Walker

    Watch as this guy ties himself up in knots while attempting to justify his support for the Senate candidate.

  • Trump’s Efforts to Hide Cash From NY AG Shot Down in Court

    Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesDonald Trump’s desperate attempts to escape the wrath of the New York Attorney General were halted Thursday when a state judge there took the remarkable step of putting the former president’s company under court supervision—and preventing the billionaire from quietly shifting his money to avoid paying millions in fines.Justice Arthur F. Engoron intervened at the AG’s request, ordering the appointment of an independent monitor to ensure that the company can’t sec

  • Watch an Asteroid Vaporize Life on Earth in This Scary Simulation

    What happens if a huge asteroid hits Earth? This simulation shows just how rapidly the destruction would circle the globe with fire.