Oil prices drop on profit-taking, supply fears linger

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows an Idemitsu Kosan Co. oil facility in Ichihara, east of Tokyo
Yuka Obayashi
·2 min read

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Monday, giving up earlier gains as investors took profits after a surge in the previous session, but global supply fears loomed with the European Union preparing to phase in a ban on imports from Russia.

Brent crude futures were down 64 cents, or 0.6%, at $110.91 a barrel at 0137 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 60 cents, or 0.5%, to $109.89 a barrel.

Both benchmarks, which jumped about 4% last Friday, earlier increased by more than $1 a barrel, with WTI reaching its highest since March 28 of $111.71.

"Oil markets are expected to gain this week as a pending ban by the European Union on Russian oil will further tighten global supplies of crude and fuels," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

The EU still aims to agree a phased embargo on Russia oil this month despite concerns about supply in eastern Europe, four diplomats and officials said on Friday, rejecting suggestions of a delay or watering down proposals.

Last week, Moscow - which calls its actions in Ukraine "a special military operation" - slapped sanctions on several European energy companies, causing worries about supplies.

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline futures set a fresh all-time high again on Monday as falling stockpiles fuelled supply concerns.

"Oil prices remained bullish, especially WTI's near-term contract, as U.S. gasoline prices continued to rise amid weaker imports of petroleum products from Europe," Fujitomi Securities' Saito said.

On the supply side, U.S. energy firms in the week to May 13 added oil and natural gas rigs for an eighth week in a row as high prices and prodding by the federal government prompted drillers to return to the wellpad.

Elsewhere OPEC+ - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia - has been undershooting previously agreed plans for output increases due to under-investment in oilfields in some OPEC members and, more recently, losses in Russian output.

The latest monthly report from OPEC showed its output in April rose by 153,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 28.65 million bpd, lagging the 254,000 bpd rise that OPEC is allowed under the OPEC+ deal.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US Futures, Oil Slump After Big Chinese Data Miss: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks wavered and US equity futures fell Monday as disappointing Chinese data buffeted markets, underscoring concerns about the global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeUkraine Latest: NATO Embraces Sweden and Finland; Oil GainsAn A

  • Not to be too crude, but high gasoline prices are likely to stick around this summer

    Not to be too crude, but high gasoline prices are likely to stick around this summer

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Embraces Sweden and Finland; Oil Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeUkraine Latest: NATO Embraces Sweden and Finland; Oil GainsFinland and Sweden are set to deliver their formal applications at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels this week, with bloc members rallying around the move that

  • Finland and Sweden strengthen NATO application interest

    STORY: Finnish President Sauli Niinisto confirmed that Finland would apply to join NATO, while Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats announced an official policy change that could pave the way for Sweden’s application in the coming days.If Sweden does not apply, they would be the only Nordic outsider. Other Nordic countries like Norway, Denmark and Iceland joined the pact as founding members.Finland and Sweden would like guarantees that NATO member nations would defend them while the application process is underway. Finland’s Niinisto spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and said their conversation did not contain any threats, despite Moscow repeatedly warning of “serious consequences” if the nations join NATO.Ratification can take a year as parliaments of all 30 NATO countries need to approve new members, however, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, says arrangements for the interim period can be made.NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG:"We will try to speed up that process as much as possible. many allies have stated that they will find fast tracks as for instance Germany has indicated that this can go quite fast. We will look into ways to provide security assurances including by increasing NATO presence in the region, in the Baltic region in and around Finland and Sweden."While many member nations, such as Britain, Germany and the United States, are showing support, Turkey is holding back. Turkey surprised its allies in recent days by saying it had reservations about Finnish and Swedish membership due to their support of Kurdish militant groups present on their territory. On Sunday, in a meeting with foreign ministers in Berlin, Turkey said in order to support their memberships, the Nordic nations must halt Kurdish militant support, as well as lift bans on some sales of arms to Turkey.Sunday’s meeting seemed promising, as Turkey’s Foreign Minister said talks with Swedish and Finnish counterparts were helpful. U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, echoed those remarks.U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN:"I don't want to characterize the specific conversation that we had either with the foreign minister or within the NATO sessions themselves, but I can say this much: I heard almost across the board, very strong support (for Sweden, Finland) joining the alliance if that’s what they choose to do, and I’m very confident that we will reach consensus on that.” Once vetted by NATO allies, and if Turkish objections are met, approval could come in a matter of weeks.

  • Germany to Stop Russian Oil Imports Regardless of EU Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year even if the European Union fails to agree on an EU-wide ban in its next set of sanctions, government officials said.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeUkraine Latest: NATO Embraces Swe

  • Russia's largest shipping company is selling ships to buyers in Dubai and Singapore to repay its debts to Western banks, a report says

    A Sunday deadline for companies in the EU to cease business with Russia has pushed Sovcomflot to find ways to repay its debts to western banks.

  • This Energy Giant Looks Like a Bargain

    Shell trades at a discount to its U.S.-based peers, despite its attractive assets. A breakup or dividend hike could help to narrow the valuation gap.

  • North Korea reports more COVID deaths, says nearly 565,000 under quarantine

    North Korea on Monday reported 8 new deaths and 392,920 more people with fevers amid a growing COVID-19 outbreak as leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over delays in medicine deliveries and ordered his military to get involved in the pandemic response in the country’s capital, Pyongyang.

  • War in Ukraine: West says Russians have lost momentum

    Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed Sunday by wins on and off the battlefield.

  • Oil giant Saudi Aramco’s first-quarter profits surge 80%

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its profits soared more than 80% in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and surging oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi Slams Supreme Court As 'Dangerous To Freedoms In Our Country'

    "Who would have ever suspected a creature like Donald Trump would become president" and appoint 3 "anti-freedom judges to court?" she asked.

  • MLB Rumors: Xander Bogaerts willing to negotiate extension with Red Sox in season?

    Could Xander Bogaerts be open to signing an extension with the Boston Red Sox during the regular season?

  • Ford Credit Aims to Curb Markups on the F-150 Lightning

    The EV-specific finance program sets interest rates and minimizes markups for trucks financed through Ford Credit.

  • Oil Tumbles as Virus Lockdowns Across China Pummel Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for the first time in four sessions as a raft of Chinese data signaled virus lockdowns pummeled the nation’s economy last month.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeUkraine Latest: NATO Embraces Sweden and Finland; Oil GainsWest Texas Intermedi

  • This week in Congress: UFO debate flies into Capitol Hill

    Defense and veterans hearings on Capitol Hill for the week of May 16, 2022.

  • If you think gas prices are bad, diesel is in its worst crisis since the 1970s and has even raised fears of localized rationing

    "The markets are telling us there's a shortage. This is a tailwind for inflation. We're demanding more diesel than anyone can supply."

  • Idaho judge blocks Bonneville County GOP from endorsing candidates

    The eastern Idaho organization sent out a sample ballot favoring far-right candidates that was labeled “The OFFICIAL Republican Party.”

  • Ukraine crisis: Can Africa replace Russian gas supplies to Europe?

    Europe is desperately seeking alternative sources of gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • CNN Host Asks Fauci Whether He'd Stay In His Post If Trump Was Re-Elected

    "Uh, well, no," the White House chief medical adviser said.