Oil prices ease as Aramco says ready to boost crude output

FILE PHOTO -A pump jack is seen surrounded by steam during sunset at a PetroChina's oil field in Karamay
Florence Tan
·2 min read

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday after the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it is ready to ramp up output while production at several offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms is resuming after a brief outage last week.

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $97.88 a barrel by 0034 GMT after settling 1.5% lower on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.87 a barrel, down 22 cents, or 0.2%, following a 2.4% drop in the previous session.

Saudi Aramco stands ready to raise crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) if requested to do so by the Saudi Arabian government, Chief Executive Amin Nasser told reporters on Sunday.

"We are confident of our ability to ramp up to 12 million bpd any time there is a need or a call from the government or from the ministry of energy to increase our production," Nasser said. He added that China's easing of COVID-19 restrictions and a pickup in the aviation industry could add to demand.

Investors are looking ahead to China economic data later on Monday for demand cues at the world's top crude oil importer.

Oil prices rebounded more than 3% last week after a damaged oil pipeline component disrupted output at several offshore Gulf of Mexico platforms.

Producers had moved to reactivate some of the halted production after repairs were completed late Friday, a Louisiana official said.

Energy services firm Baker Hughes Co reported on Friday that U.S. oil rig count rose by 3 to 601 last week. The rig count, an early indicator of future output, has been slow to grow with oil production only seen recovering from pandemic-related cuts next year.

Global oil markets remained supported by tight supplies in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies this winter.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: a homegrown engineer who reached the top

    At an industry event this year in Riyadh, the Saudi energy minister paused at about 9 p.m. in front of some 1,000 people and told them it was bedtime for Amin Nasser, the chief executive of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco. Over a career of four decades, Nasser has earned a reputation for a style of dedication that means he will be making sure he's prepared for the challenges of the day ahead, not mingling into the early hours. Aramco on Sunday reported a soaring 90 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations, boosted by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins.

  • Saudi Aramco profit soars on higher prices and refining margins

    DUBAI (Reuters) -State oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported its highest quarterly profit since the company went public in 2019, boosted by higher oil prices and refining margins. Aramco joins oil majors such as Exxon Mobil Corp and BP that have reported strong or record breaking results in recent weeks after Western sanctions against major exporter Russia squeezed an already under-supplied global market causing a surge in crude and natural gas prices. The company expects "oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade despite downward economic pressures on short-term global forecasts," CEO Amin Nasser said in Aramco's earnings report.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Traders Weigh Iran Supply, Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses at the start of the week as traders weighed the prospect for more Iranian supply and the outlook for demand.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59West Texas Intermediate futures dip

  • Walmart, Target, Cisco, Deere, and Other Things to Watch This Week

    It’s a big week for retailers, as Walmart and Home Depot kick off earnings reports and the Census Bureau releases retail sales data for July. We’ll also see a trio of reports on housing data, as well as economic numbers from the Conference Board.

  • McDonald’s races to hire over-50s as companies seek to lure retirees back to work

    McDonald’s has kicked off a recruitment drive to hire more over-50s, amid a scramble by businesses across the country to fill jobs with retirees.

  • Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party's longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • Public Pension Systems Join Those Stung by Crypto Crash

    Among the investors who bet on cryptocurrency over the past year are pension funds that manage public workers’ retirement savings. A Quebec pension fund made a $150 million equity investment in Celsius Network LLC last fall. A $5 billion retirement fund serving Houston firefighters said last October it had put $25 million into bitcoin and ether.

  • Royal Investing: 3 High Yield Dividend Aristocrats

    Where can you find extremely high-quality dividend stocks with high yields? Starting with this list of Dividend Aristocrats and narrowing it down to the higher-yielding ones can produce truly great dividend stocks. Below, we'll take a look at the three highest yielding Dividend Aristocrats now.

  • Asia shares mixed as China cuts rates, data disappoints

    Asian shares turned mixed on Monday after China's central bank trimmed key lending rates as a raft of economic data missed forecasts, underlining the need for more stimulus to support the world's second largest economy. The cut in rates helped cushion the blow a little and Chinese blue chips edged up 0.1%, while the yuan and bond yields slipped. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, having bounced 0.9% last week.

  • Australia's Westpac capital position weaker at quarter-end

    Since May, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has increased its key cash rate by 175 basis points which the country's "Big Four" lenders have passed on to their customers in full. Australia's third largest lender said CET1 capital ratio, a measure of spare cash, fell to 10.75% at the end of June from 11.3% at end of March. Westpac said its total assets with exposure of default at the end of the quarter were A$1.213 trillion, compared to A$1.184 trillion at the end of March.

  • ‘No One Immune’ in China Property Amid Turmoil, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers may report a 30% year-on-year decline in first-half earnings due this month, which will likely weigh on sentiment, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal E

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • How a wild week in Washington changed the game for Biden and Trump

    As the midterms approach, Biden’s climate success and Trump’s legal troubles could offer Democrats unexpected hope

  • Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaAnshu Jain, Deutsche Ba

  • From the archives: Kremlin’s mouthpiece RIA publishes Russian fascist manifesto

    Editors note: The original manifesto was published in April. NV is republishing it now to counter the existing Russian propaganda narrative that if Ukraine stopped fighting Russia would not kill anyone in Ukraine.

  • Egypt fire: Dozens dead in Giza Coptic church

    The blaze broke out at a Coptic Christian church in the city of Giza causing a stampede.

  • Las Vegas Raiders win first home game of the preseason against Minnesota Vikings

    The Las Vegas Raiders won their first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

  • It’s Time for Republicans to Go Nuclear and Dump Trump

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen trying to put Donald Trump’s norm-breaking existence into perspective, it has become a cliche to ask, “What if so-and-so did it?”This intellectual exercise helps us bypass our partisan blinders. For example, what would you have said if Barack Obama had refused to concede the election? What would you have said if Black Lives Matter supporters had stormed the Capitol? After asking and answering these questions, it would be impossible for

  • Mastriano and Oz: An 'awkward marriage' atop the Pennsylvania GOP ticket

    Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz, the GOP's nominees in Pennsylvania for governor and the Senate respectively, share little in common other than the support of