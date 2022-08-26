Oil prices edge up on signs of improving demand

An aerial view shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co. in Ichihara
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sonali Paul
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, though gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day.

Brent crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $99.80 a barrel at 0051 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.00 a barrel. Both slumped about $2 on Thursday.

Despite uncertainty over the pace of rate hikes in the United States to tackle soaring inflation, worries about oil demand destruction eased this week, putting both benchmark oil contracts on track for gains of around 3% for the week.

ANZ Research analysts said comments from some U.S. central bank officials ahead of Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday had cast a cloud over the economic backdrop.

"Nevertheless, signs of strong demand are emerging," ANZ Research analysts said in a note, pointing to data on encouraging traffic growth.

"The most recent Congestion Index data from TomTom shows Asia Pacific, European and North American traffic levels all posting strong weekly growth in the week to August 24."

Congestion levels in China also rebounded, ANZ said, pointing to Baidu data.

Along with caution in the market ahead of Powell's speech, the prospect of Iranian crude returning to global markets also kept a lid on price gains.

Tehran is reviewing Washington's response to a European Union-drafted final offer to revive a nuclear deal, with the EU expecting a response soon, though it is unclear how quickly Iranian oil exports would resume even if a deal is reached.

If sanctions are lifted against Iran, it would need around a year and a half to reach its full capacity of 4 million barrels per day, up 1.4 million bpd from its current output.

However, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would consider curbing output to offset any increase from Iran, OPEC sources said this week, after Saudi Arabia flagged the possibility of introducing cuts.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rises as Iran Talks Linger and US Crude Stockpiles Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a government report showed the US is exporting a record number of crude and refined products as the market waits to learn whether nuclear negotiations will clear a path for Iran to sell more oil. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedn

  • China Recovery Wobbles as Drought, Global Slowdown Add to Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy continued to recover in August but warning signs are flashing across a number of fronts as drought and weaker global demand add new risks to growth prospects. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels

  • OPEC President Is Open to Cutting Oil Production

    Momentum is building among oil producers behind the idea of cutting crude production to stabilize the market, with OPEC’s president the latest to back Saudi Arabia’s suggestion that the alliance might pump less.

  • Gold Pares Gains as Traders Weigh US Data, Fed Rate-Hike Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold pared early gains after the latest data pointed to a mixed US economy, while traders await a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleSix Months of Putin’s War Unr

  • Gold is down 15% from its record high but here’s why it may still be key to a diversified portfolio

    Two years after gold’s rise to its highest-ever price, the metal doesn’t have a lot to show for it, but gold remains a key asset for long-term portfolio diversification, say analysts, outpacing performance in the U.S. stock market.

  • Exclusive-Japan seeks to organise Sri Lanka creditors' meeting on debt crisis-sources

    Japan is seeking to organise a Sri Lanka creditors' conference, hoping it could help solve the South Asia nation's debt crisis, but uncertainties cloud the outlook for any talks, three people with knowledge of the planning said. Tokyo is open to hosting talks among all the creditor nations aimed at lifting Colombo from its worst debt crisis since independence, but it is not clear whether top creditor China would join and a lack of clarity remains about Sri Lanka's finances, one source told Reuters.

  • Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia

    Russian crude oil volumes to India have fallen for the first time since its invasion of Ukraine as it couldn’t compete with newly-priced crude from Saudi Arabia

  • Biden Touts Debt Relief, Climate Wins in Test of Midterm Message

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden cast Republican congressional candidates as committed to “destroying America” and said he had no respect for adherents of former President Donald Trump, as he kicked off his midterm campaign effort with a rally in suburban Maryland.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers

  • Yangtze River Drought Reveals Ancient Chinese Statues At Previously Submerged Island Reef

    The Buddhist relics are estimated to be 600 years old and were last revealed by receding water levels in 2020.

  • Warren Buffett's 'Free Money' Tip Is Still Available With 7 Stocks

    Warren Buffett found another way to find "free money" in the S&P 500, and there's still time for you to beat him to it.

  • Oil futures post first loss in 3 sessions

    Oil futures on Thursday posted their first loss in three sessions. Saudi Arabia has suggested that OPEC could decide to cut production if an Iranian nuclear deal is reached, as an agreement would lift Western sanctions and ultimately see additional oil barrels come onto the global market, said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. However, "from a fundamental standpoint, any production cuts would be aimed at offsetting the return of Iranian barrels to the global market-and not a mat

  • Miller High Life, Tipsy Scoop team up for ‘Dive Bar’ ice cream

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith try out the new 'Dive Bar' ice cream collaboration between Miller High Life and Tipsy Scoop.

  • Toyota, Honda Top List of Carmakers Facing Climate-Change Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s three biggest carmakers are facing the greatest risk from climate change among global auto companies because much of their manufacturing remains concentrated in the island nation, according to a study by Greenpeace.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme

  • Oil ends at a more than 3-week high as traders weigh Iran nuclear deal developments

    Oil ends at its highest price in more than three weeks following a volatile Wednesday session. Traders weigh the latest developments tied to the European Union's draft nuclear deal and data on U.S. petroleum supplies, as well as prospects for a production cut by major oil producers.

  • Twitter Is Facing Fresh SEC Scrutiny Over Spam-Account Calculations

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission recently pressed Twitter Inc. for more information on how the company identifies spam accounts, adding to scrutiny over the platform’s processes for keeping tabs on its user base. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off t

  • 'Sleeping' ESG Loans Are a Worrying Trend, BNP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies that get loans with an ESG label but no immediate sustainability targets are a worrying new trend, according to BNP Paribas SA.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateAgnes Gourc, the

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Hottest Tokyo Prices Since 1992 Ramp Up Heat on BOJ Messaging

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of living in Tokyo rose at a quicker-than-expected pace in August to reach the fastest clip since 1992 excluding tax-hike years, adding to the communication challenges for the Bank of Japan.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleSix Months

  • Singapore’s Grab Falls After Reporting Wider-Than-Estimated Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. shares tumbled after it reported a wider loss than analysts had estimated, a sign of the challenges in turning its ride-hailing and delivery businesses profitable.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleSix Months of Putin’s War Un

  • Marvell stock drops as persistent supply constraints weaken data-center forecast

    Marvell Technology Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker forecast data-center sales for the third quarter that fell well short of Wall Street expectations due to supply constraints that aren't expected to ease until the fourth quarter.