5

Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read

Although crude oil prices plunged on Friday, energy costs in the coming years could be a different story, an oil analyst says.

“I think the energy transition is going to be moving into another quarter,” Tom Kloza, Global Head of Energy Analysis told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “That is going to herald really the next few years of pain.”

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has kept oil and other energy costs at historically elevated levels as Europe is forced to dislodge its dependency on Russian natural gas.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a partial military mobilization earlier this week, Kloza noted that Russia cutting off the flow of crude oil and refined products is "still very, very much a threat."

Oil prices hit an eight-month low on Friday as West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) crude futures fell 6% to $78/barrel while Brent (BZ=F) futures dropped 5% to hover just above $85/barrel.

U.S gasoline prices, meanwhile, have been mostly on a steady downward trend since reaching a record in mid-June.

“We’ve survived a gasoline scare when we were at $5.0165 on June 14th,” Kloza said, adding that he doesn't see a big move higher for the rest of 2022.

In 2023, however, “we will see what I call ‘petronoia’ — the fear that there will not be enough petroleum molecules to go around, particularly in the gasoline season,” the analyst explained. “It will manifest itself, and then maybe we'll have another move.”

He added that he doesn't think that gasoline prices in 2023 are "going to be much more expensive than what we saw in the summer of 2022. But I do believe that the bias is toward higher prices for energy as opposed to lower.”

Furthermore, the current demand for certain U.S refined products has been high and a harsh winter could impact supplies.

“Diesel and heating oil and jet fuel — those are the products to watch,” Kloza said.

FILE - The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA, April 8, 2020. Oil prices are sagging amid fears of recessions across the globe. OPEC and allied countries are weighing what to do about that when they meet online Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. High oil prices were a bonanza for countries like Saudi Arabia over the summer, but now they&#39;re well off those highs. Saudi Arabia&#39;s oil minister has even said the group known as OPEC+ could cut production at any time. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Ines Ferre is a markets reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre.

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-After feverish week, global investors lick wounds and brace for more chaos

    Global investors are preparing for more market mayhem after a monumental week that whipsawed asset prices around the world, as central banks and governments ramped up their fight against inflation. The Federal Reserve delivered its third straight seventy-five basis point rate hike while Japan intervened to shore up the yen for the first time since 1998. "It's hard to know what will break where, and when," said Mike Kelly, head of multi-asset at PineBridge Investments (US).

  • Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel accuses Fed of making one of the biggest policy mistakes in its 110-year history

    KEY WORDS “I think we’re giving Powell too much praise. … The last two years are one of the biggest policy mistakes in the 110-year history of the Fed by staying so easy when everything was booming.

  • 1.6 million Americans are about to get an average $750 back from the IRS — could you be one of them?

    The tax agency is about to hand out more than a billion dollars to taxpayers.

  • The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949

    (Bloomberg) -- Week by week, the bond-market crash just keeps getting worse and there’s no clear end in sight.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Week‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949UK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeWith central banks worldwide aggressively ratcheting up interest rates in the face of stubbornly high inflation, prices are

  • JPMorgan analyst drops COIN price target, saying “falling cryptocurrency markets will pressure the stock price”

    JPMorgan’s North American equity team is lowering its price target for shares of Coinbase Global from $78 to $60 for December.

  • Goldman Sachs Just Lowered Its S&P 500 Price Target. How Low It Could Go.

    Goldman finally decided to stop fighting the Fed and no longer sees the index finishing the year at 4300.

  • Britain heading for IMF bailout, warns Dr Doom

    Liz Truss's £45bn tax cutting spree has set Britain on course for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, a leading economist dubbed Dr Doom has warned, as fears grow that the pound could fall to parity with the dollar.

  • Federal Reserve May Have Gone Too Far As S&P 500 Tests Bear Market Low

    The Federal Reserve was so worried about not being hawkish enough that it probably went overboard, setting up a wild ride for the S&P 500.

  • Meta is desperate to fight back against Apple’s privacy changes

    Meta is hoping it can beat Apple and TikTok anyway it can.

  • EU Draft Energy Plan May Allow for Lower Electricity Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Week‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949UK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeThe European Union’s plan to contain the energy crunch will give member states leeway to cut electricity consumption less than currently proposed, Corriere della Sera reported, citing a draft document.The European Commi

  • How to get a guaranteed return of 1.3% per year above inflation

    TIPS in recent months have become an increasingly attractive option for the fixed-income portion of your retirement portfolio. Right now, 10-year TIPS are yielding 1.29%, which means that you are guaranteed to make at least that much more than inflation over the next decade if you purchase them today and hold until maturity. The reason that TIPS have become more attractive in recent months is that after trading for several years with negative real yields, in May those yields began rising above zero and are now well above 1%.

  • Why I'm Not Selling Ford Stock Despite Weak Q3 Guidance

    The iconic automaker will report weak results this quarter, but Ford stock still looks as attractive as ever.

  • Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Preferred Bank (PFBC) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Egypt Seeks Up to $6 Billion by June From Sale of State Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Week‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949UK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeEgypt aims to raise as much as $6 billion before the middle of next year by selling stakes in state-owned businesses, the country’s planning minister said, as it seeks to shore up an economy hit by Russia’s invasion of

  • This Is This Best Age to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gold: Should investors hold it in a bear market? Experts weigh in

    The shiny metal often labeled a ‘hedge against inflation’ and commonly known as a ‘safe haven’, is looking dull.

  • The AP Interview: Marcos wants to 'reintroduce' Philippines

    Looking to “reintroduce the Philippines" to the world, new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home — if, that is, the twin specters of pandemic and climate change can be overcome or at least managed. Marcos, swept into office this spring, is already drawing distinctions both subtle and obvious between himself and his voluble predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who alienated many international partners with his violent approach to fighting drug trafficking and the coarse rhetoric he used to galvanize supporters. Asked if Duterte went too far with his lethal drug crackdown, Marcos redirected the criticism toward those who carried out the plan.

  • Millennial and Gen Z investors 'need human financial advisors' now more than ever: Researcher

    Gen Z Researcher and Author Jason Dorsey sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the withdrawal of younger investors from brokerage accounts, the guidance of in-person financial advisors, and breaks down results from a study on Gen Z's aspirational perspectives.

  • Amazon Makes Inroads Into Electrofuel-Powered Trucks. Why It’s Better Than Ethanol.

    Having Amazon.com as a partner will help start-up Infinium develop its technology for electrofuels, a clean equivalent of natural gas or diesel that might have an edge over biofuels like ethanol.

  • Investors consider the odds and impact of a recession in 2023

    Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman discusses the debate over the possibility of a soft landing following the Fed's latest rate hike and whether or not the U.S. economy is headed for a recession.