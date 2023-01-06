Oil prices rise $1 on China's reopening optimism

FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks at Vaca Muerta in Argentina
Emily Chow
·2 min read

By Emily Chow

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday, extending gains from the previous trading session on hopes of a China demand boost and after data showed lower fuel inventories in the United States following a winter storm that hit during the year end.

Brent crude futures were 94 cents, or 1.2%, higher at $79.63 a barrel at 0345 GMT, after settling 85 cents stronger at $78.69 on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 91 cents, or 1.2%, at $74.58 a barrel. They had settled 83 cents higher at $73.67 in the previous session.

However, oil prices were on track to end the week lower, with both contracts down around 7% on a week earlier. Concerns about a possible global recession have weighed on trading sentiment.

"China's reopening optimism, especially further stimulus measures to boost the property sector, is the main bullish factor for the oil prices, which has improved the demand outlook in the near year," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

"A softened U.S. dollar has also added upside momentum to the oil markets," she added.

China announced more state support measures on Thursday, including establishing a dynamic adjustment mechanism on mortgage rates for first-time home buyers, in a bid to boost its highly indebted property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the country's economy.

China's total number of passenger trips made by travellers via road, rail, water and air during the upcoming Lunar New Year is expected to reach 2.1 billion this year, transportation officials said on Friday, double the 1.05 billion during the same period last year.

Daily passenger flights scheduled during the holiday season beginning Saturday are averaging around 73% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

China, the world's largest crude oil importer, has abruptly ended its stringent zero-COVID policy, leading to a surge in COVID infections across the country.

While services activity in China contracted in December for a fourth straight month amid rising infections, the pace of declines slowed and business confidence rose to a 17-month high.

In the U.S., data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday that distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, had dropped more than expected in the week to Dec. 30. They fell by 1.4 million barrels, compared with expectations of a 396,000-barrel drop.

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline stocks fell 346,000 barrels last week, according to the EIA data, compared with analysts' expectations for a 486,000-barrel drop.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Stephen Coates and Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • China Buyers Face Race to Snap Up Australia Coal, Shipper Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese buyers need to act fast to secure guaranteed supplies of Australian coal as a ban on imports is eased, according to a key shipper of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarth

  • Sycamore Tree’s Okada Bets on Quality CLOs as Recession Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- High-quality securitized credit is a good bet as the economy teeters on the edge of a recession that will test weaker borrowers, according to Sycamore Tree Capital Partners LP.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsWhy Conserva

  • Awards Ceremony of the Fourth Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition Held Online

    Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - The awards ceremony of the fourth Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Short Video Competition was held online on Dec. 28. It was livestreamed and featured a metaverse venue where participants joined the event in digital form.The competition was organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association, News Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, Global Times Online (Huanqiu.com), Cyberspace Admini

  • Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:HAPSENG) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

    Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:HAPSENG) stock up by 6.5% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role...

  • Rohas Tecnic Berhad (KLSE:ROHAS) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

    When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? When we see a declining...

  • Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Mieco Chipboard Berhad's (KLSE:MIECO) Stock Up Recently?

    Mieco Chipboard Berhad's (KLSE:MIECO) stock up by 6.6% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term...

  • China property shares rise on easing of mortgage rules for some buyers

    Shares of Chinese property developers climbed on Friday, lifted by more state support measures to bolster the highly indebted sector as China prepares to reopen its pandemic-hit economy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index rose close to 4% shortly after the market opened, outperforming a 0.3% increase in the broader market, though gains fell back to 0.5% by 0223 GMT. Logan Group jumped 11%, while CIFI Holdings gained 6.3%.

  • Tesla slashes Model 3, Model Y prices in China for second time in 3 months

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cut car prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, deepening its discounts in the world's largest auto market as competition picks up and the demand outlook darkens. On Friday, the U.S. automaker slashed prices for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China by between 6% to 13.5%, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices shown on the website. The move comes after industry association data showed December deliveries of Tesla's China-made cars fell to 55,796, the lowest in five months, as it reduced output and lowered prices to deal with rising inventories.

  • Deere Jumps Into Electric Excavators in Tech Transformation

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co., the world’s largest manufacturer of farm equipment, launched a new electric excavator amid rising demand to reduce emissions in heavy industry.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking M

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • 2 Super Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist No Matter What the Market Does This Year

    These two businesses are on the up-and-up, so investors should ignore the broader stock market's gyrations.

  • Down 25%, This Surefire Passive-Income Powerhouse Is a No-Brainer Buy for 2023

    A useful metric for determining the efficiency of a business relevant to its peers is the return on capital employed (ROCE). Union Pacific's ROCE of 17.8% is near a 10-year high, and it's the highest of its peer group. Considering Union Pacific invested over $35 billion in improvements over the past decade, the high ROCE shows that those investments are paying off.

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 79% and 80% to Buy Now

    Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Once-in-a-Decade Buys in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    The Nasdaq Composite nosedived into a bear market last year, dragged down by high inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears. Throughout that drawdown, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have seen their share prices plunge 73% and 30%, respectively. Last year was tough for Tesla.

  • Salesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. division Tableau was hit harder than other units in the company’s largest-ever round of jobs cuts this week, adding to a major reorganization that signals the $15.7 billion acquisition hasn’t lived up to expectations.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeUkraine Latest: U

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • ‘Am I crazy?’ I’ve paid my fiancée rent for 9 years and spent $10,000 improving her home. She’s also listed on my health insurance. What should I do?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I have a situation that is causing a lot of issues in my relationship. We have been dating for 17 years, have lived together for close to nine years and have been engaged for six.