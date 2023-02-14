Oil prices fall after additional U.S. crude reserve release announced

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai
Laura Sanicola
·1 min read

By Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it will release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and on other reports that more supply is coming into the market.

Brent crude futures fell by 82 cents, or 1%, to $85.79 per barrel by 0132 GMT, while U.S. crude futures fell by $1.04, or 1.3%, to $79.10 per barrel.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said after the previous session ended that it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the SPR, a release that had been mandated by Congress in previous years.

The DOE had considered cancelling the fiscal year 2023 sale after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration last year sold a record 180 million barrels from the reserve. But that would have required Congress to act to change the mandate.

Supply concerns were also relieved as a cargo of Azeri crude set sail from Turkey's Ceyhan port on Monday, the first since a devastating earthquake in the region on Feb. 6.

Ceyhan is for endpoint for pipelines that carry oil from Azerbaijan and Iraq and about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude can be exported from there.

Additionally, U.S. crude oil and natural gas production from the seven biggest shale basins is expected to rise to record highs in March, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report on Monday.

Crude production in the shale basins will rise by about 75,000 bpd in March to a record 9.36 million bpd, the EIA projected.

The United States is the world's biggest oil producer.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Falls as US Looks to Sell More Supply From Strategic Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after the close of the regular trading session on a Bloomberg News report that the US plans to sell more crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, adding supplies to an already-glutted market.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After

  • US to Sell 26 Million More Barrels From Strategic Oil Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to sell more crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fulfilling budget directives mandated years ago that it had sought to stop as oil prices have stabilized. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Flori

  • Dollar eases as inflation in focus, BOJ governor nomination awaited

    The dollar treaded water on Tuesday as investors braced for an highly anticipated inflation report, while the yen strengthened ahead of the expected announcement of surprise pick Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor. Markets are looking to the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for further clues on Federal Reserve's policy outlook, with the headline number expected to rise 0.5% in January, according to a Reuters poll, after falling 0.1% in December. "There are tentative signs that U.S. inflation is cooling ... (but) there is a limit on how low underlying inflation can go while services inflation is still very high," said Kristina Clifton, a senior economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

  • Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win 2023 Super Bowl

    The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs faced off at the 2023 Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12

  • Star Entertainment shares extend fall on impairment charge warning

    Shares of Star Entertainment Group fell to a record on Tuesday, extending losses after the Australian firm warned of an up to A$1.6 billion ($1.11 billion) hit to half-yearly earnings from a proposed casino duty rate hike in New South Wales (NSW). Australia's second-biggest casino operator has lost about half, or A$1.04 billion, in market value since NSW unveiled the plan on Dec. 19, compounding problems for an industry that has already been dogged by reports of shirking anti-money laundering rules, dysfunctional governance and poor corporate culture. Shares of the casino operator fell 11.6% to an all-time low of A$1.313 after Monday's near 21% plunge, while the broader market was trading about 0.4% higher.

  • Ford Plans to Build EV Battery Plant in Michigan With Chinese Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. plan to build a battery plant in Michigan, capping a months-long search that became mired in geopolitical tensions between the US and China.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Flo

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • The 16 best Super Bowl 2023 commercials

    The Super Bowl of advertising, also known as, well, the actual Super Bowl, brought out the celebs in a big way this year. Ben Affleck, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Bryan Cranston, Will Ferrell, John Hamm, Elton John, Maya Rudolph, Amy Schumer, Alicia Silverstone, Sylvester Stallone, Ben Stiller, Miles Teller, Steve Martin, and Serena Williams were among the stars doing their part to sell you stuff through the multimillion-dollar spots that aired during Super Bowl LVII.

  • Human smugglers brag on YouTube; Texas border agents use video to bust them

    Border agents busted a "lay-up spot" in Texas, where illegal migrants hitch rides to go father into the U.S., after smugglers bragged about their operation in a YouTube video.

  • How African music became American music

    The immediate past director of the National African American Music Museum in Nashville spoke in Oak Ridge on how African music became American music.

  • Black Lives Matter Seacoast announces Black Excellence Weekend

    The awards night speaker is Stephanie Bramlett,vice chair of BLM Seacoast, and director of Equity and Inclusion at Phillips Exeter Academy.

  • Republicans plot a comeback for earmarks – with a twist

    House Republican leaders plan to limit the types of projects that get guaranteed, congressionally directed cash.

  • Damar Hamlin says he is ‘doing great,’ but emotional recovery will take time

    Just over a month after collapsing during an NFL game in Cincinnati, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is now publicly reflecting on his “remarkable” recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered after making a tackle in early January. Hamlin, 24, said he was grateful to be able to “live normally” and come out of the…

  • Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner to retire June 1

    Jay Farner will be replaced on an interim basis by former Rocket Mortgage CEO William Emerson.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Snowflake's 2020 IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Enterprise data company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) had its initial public offering (IPO) in Sept. 2020, and it may have been the buzziest IPO of all time. Consider that in 2019, Warren Buffett said his company Berkshire Hathaway wasn't buying Uber's IPO. As he told CNBC at the time, "In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue."

  • 3 Excellent Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Growth Rates

    Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR), and Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) have all benefited from the surge in e-commerce and warehouse demand. With fantastic earnings growth and high yields, are they worth a look right now? In this video, Fool.

  • Australian boy, 8, dies of suspected electrocution at Fiji resort

    Police say Cairo Winitana was found "motionless" in a garden and believe he died of electrocution.

  • Amazon CEO doubles down on grocery store business - FT

    Jassy blamed a lack of normalcy during the pandemic for a series of stumbles and said the company was ready to "go big" on bricks-and-mortar stores, the report added. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company has paused expansion of its Fresh supermarkets and cashier-less convenience stores until it finds the right recipe for success, Jassy said, in a rare appearance on the company's quarterly results call earlier this month.

  • Crypto market cap falls below $1 trillion after BUSD halt, ahead of inflation data

    The total market cap of crypto assets was lower on Monday ahead of inflation data that could suggest the Fed is likely to push rates higher and after new enforcement actions against crypto companies.

  • WRAPUP 3-U.S. still stumped by latest flying objects as friction with China grows

    The United States said on Monday it still did not know the origin or purpose of three aerial objects that its military shot down over the weekend, as Washington and Beijing traded accusations about high-altitude balloons. While American and Canadian officials struggled to explain the presence of the objects, a White House spokesperson stressed that there was no reason to believe that they were anything other than human-made. "There is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.