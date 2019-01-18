Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

Oil prices were relatively quiet this week, bouncing around, but closed out the week on a positive note.





(Click to enlarge)





(Click to enlarge)





(Click to enlarge)





(Click to enlarge)





(Click to enlarge)





(Click to enlarge)





(Click to enlarge)



Friday, January 18th, 2019

IEA: Balancing oil market will be a “marathon.” The IEA said in its latest Oil Market Report that “the journey to a balanced market will take time, and is more likely to be a marathon than a sprint.” The agency noted that while Saudi Arabia seems determined to follow through, there is “less clarity” on Russia. The agency left its demand growth forecast unchanged, arguing that while the global economy is starting to show some worrying signs, lower oil prices will also help keep demand aloft.

OPEC’s December production down 751,000 bpd. OPEC released its monthly Oil Market Report on Thursday, revealing a roughly 751,000 bpd decline, according to secondary sources. Saudi Arabia slashed output by 468,000 bpd, Iran lost 159,000 bpd, and Libya lost 172,000 bpd. Smaller cuts came from the UAE (-65,000 bpd) and involuntary losses from Venezuela (-33,000 bpd). The largest gain come from Iraq, which added 88,000 bpd. The monthly totals occurred before implementation of the OPEC+ agreement, which calls for cuts of 1.2 mb/d from October’s baseline.

EIA: Brent to average $61. The EIA forecasts a $61-per-barrel price for Brent for 2019, with WTI averaging $8 below Brent in the first quarter, a discount that will narrow to a smaller $4-per-barrel markdown by the fourth quarter. The agency maintained a forecast for U.S. oil production at 12.1 mb/d this year, unchanged from prior estimates even though it has lowered its pricing forecast.

No progress on U.S.-China trade talks. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer did not see any progress on the structural trade issues during negotiations earlier this month. The two sides will resume negotiations at the end of January.

Related: Low Oil Prices Are Not The Only Problem For The Permian

OPEC considers influence campaign in U.S. OPEC is considering a PR campaign in the U.S. to head off punitive measures in Congress, according to the Wall Street Journal. The influence campaign would be the cartel’s first, and it would consist of funneling money through “industry organizations, think tanks, academics and other opinion makers,” according to WSJ. OPEC is concerned mostly about anti-trust regulation that has been gaining support on Congress.

Gasoline glut in Asia. Global refineries are churning out ever-increasing volumes of gasoline as refiners chase higher margins for diesel. Meanwhile, a startup of new refineries in Asia with a focus on producing naptha for petrochemicals could also exacerbate the gasoline glut.