Oil prices jump on supply worries amid Kazakhstan unrest

FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers are seen parked at a yard outside a fuel depot on the outskirts of Kolkata
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday as an uprising in Kazakhstan stoked worry that crude supply from the OPEC+ producer could be disrupted at the same time output has dropped in Libya.

Brent crude futures climbed 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $82.47 a barrel at 0127 GMT, adding to a 1.5% jump in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.96 a barrel, extending a 2.1% gain in the previous session.

"The upward jump in oil prices mostly reflects the market jitters as unrest escalates in Kazakhstan and the political situation in Libya continues to deteriorate and sideline oil output," Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson said in emailed comments.

After days of unrest in Kazakhstan, during which the government declared a state of emergency, Russia on Thursday sent in paratroopers to quash the uprising. The protests began in Kazakhstan's oil-rich western regions after state price caps on butane and propane were removed on New Year's Day.

Brent and WTI were on track to post a 6% gain in the first week of the year, with prices at their highest since late November, as supply concerns overtook worries that the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant might hurt demand.

Supply additions from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together called OPEC+, are not keeping up with demand growth.

OPEC's output in December rose by 70,000 barrels per day from the previous month, well short of the 253,000 bpd increase allowed under the OPEC+ supply deal, which restored output that was slashed in 2020 when demand collapsed under COVID-19 lockdowns.

Production in Libya has dropped to 729,000 barrels per day, down from a high of 1.3 million bpd last year, partly due to pipeline maintenance work.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

