Oil prices open higher on EU Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland
·2 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Brent crude for August delivery was up 78 cents, or 0.7%, at $116.38 a barrel at 0037 GMT.

The front-month contract for July delivery expired on Tuesday at $122.84 a barrel, up 1%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $115.30 a barrel.

Both benchmarks ended the month of May higher, marking the sixth straight month of rising prices.

EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Once fully adopted, sanctions on crude will be phased in over six months and on refined products over eight months. The embargo exempts pipeline oil from Russia as a concession to Hungary.

"However, with Germany and Poland already confirmed they won’t be buying Russian oil via pipeline or sea, the total effect would be to cut 90% of Russian crude sales to the EU by year’s end," analysts from ANZ Research said in a note.

In China, Shanghai's draconian COVID-19 lockdown ended at midnight on Wednesday morning after two months, prompting expectations of firmer fuel demand from the country.

Capping gains were reports that some producers were exploring the idea of suspending Russia's participation in the OPEC+ production deal.

While there was no formal push for Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to pump more oil to make up for any potential Russian shortfall, some Gulf members had begun planning for an output increase sometime in the next few months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing OPEC delegates.

"The anticipation of more supply hitting the market, even after cutting Russia out, could be fueling some of this sell-off as oil gave up its post-EU embargo bounce," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, in a note.

U.S. crude oil production rose in March by more than 3% to the highest since November, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Isabel Kua; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices: Brent crude tops $120 a barrel as China eases COVID curbs

    The IEA warned last week that prices could rise further if demand in China picks up.

  • Analysis: China's metals traders offload stockpiles as bleak demand outlook bites

    China's army of metal processors and traders has flipped from buyers to sellers amid a sharp downshift in economic activity in the world's top manufacturer, heralding a potential warning sign for steel, aluminium and other key industrial commodities. Chinese buyers drove the global surge in metals prices from mid-2020 through end-2021 as they scoured the world for ores and metals to feed its mammoth industrial engine and build inventories in anticipation of further price rises. Weakness in the construction sector - which accounts for roughly half of all steel and around 30% of aluminium used in China - has further undermined metals sector sentiment, prompting some processors and trading firms to sell inventories into a weakening domestic market rather than store it for later sale to end-users.

  • Singapore Sees Upside From ‘Flight to Safety’ and Supply Chains

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is benefiting from a “flight to safety” in uncertain times and a “regionalization” of supply chains, according to the city-state’s Economic Development Board.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began

  • Alibaba, JD.com Jump on Easing Covid Curbs, Economic Data

    (Bloomberg) -- US-listed Chinese stocks wiped out their monthly losses, as an easing of lockdown measures in major cities and better-than-expected economic data helped spur a recovery in the second half of May. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile

  • Australian House Prices Drop for First Time Since September 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian home prices posted their first fall in 20 months, led by declines in Sydney and Melbourne, as a combination of higher interest rates and a rising supply of properties damped demand.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Mont

  • US STOCKS-Wall St mixed amid inflation fears; Powell-Biden talks in focus

    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus on talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday the U.S. central bank should be prepared to raise rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed.

  • Ukraine Latest: US to Send Rockets, Not Seeking Putin’s Ouster

    (Bloomberg) -- The US will provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems to help it fight invading forces, President Joe Biden said in a New York Times essay, adding he’s not seeking the ouster of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowSt

  • Permian Leaves Rivals Behind As Production Continues To Grow

    Permian oil production growth is set to outpace OPEC heavyweight Iraq this year and next as demand for oil surges on historically tight supply

  • This travel company books surprise wilderness adventure vacations

    Black Tomato Co-Founder Tom Marchant explains the business model for planning globe-trotting luxury surprise vacations, the price point for these experience purchases, travel demand, and rising energy prices affecting travel expenses.

  • Gen Z's Workplace Demands Force Corporate Korea to Loosen Up

    (Bloomberg) -- When Jeong Da-eun started looking for work ahead of graduation, she had little interest in Samsung or Hyundai, traditionally the most popular employers in South Korea, put off by stories about their regimented work culture and emphasis on family connections. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overf

  • BitBoy Crypto founder: 'I would run very far away' from Luna 2.0 stablecoin

    BitBoy Crypto Founder Ben Armstrong sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the launch of the Luna 2.0 stablecoin following the crash in the Terra ecosystem, the outlook on bitcoin's pricing, and the cryptocurrency environment.

  • Oil Prices Top $120 as China Eases Lockdowns

    A renewed push by EU leaders to strike a deal that would ban most Russian oil imports also added to the upward momentum on oil prices.

  • Fidelity Slashes Reddit, Stripe Valuations After Tech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Investments cut valuations for several closely held technology companies, including social media platform Reddit and payment software provider Stripe. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Market

  • 7 Nostalgic Flowering Plants That Will Take You Back to Grandma's Yard

    While this list of quintessential flowering plants won't plop you right back down in the middle of Grandma's garden, plant a few and they might just transform your yard into the next best thing. One look at your yard and Grandma would be prouder than a peacock, we just know it.

  • Big Brother 24, The Challenge: USA Debut Get July Dates on CBS

    Season 24 of the summertime staple Big Brother will kick off in early July alongside the CBS premiere of The Challenge: USA, the latest incarnation of the long-running MTV competition series. Big Brother 24 will open its house’s doors on Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c with a 90-minute episode, followed by the 90-minute premiere of […]

  • FTC’s Antitrust Probe of Amazon Picks Up Speed Under New Boss

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission has revamped its antitrust probe of Amazon.com Inc., shaking up the investigative team, re-interviewing potential witnesses and asking questions about the company’s recent acquisition of MGM Studios, three people familiar with the probe said.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChin

  • US STOCKS-S&P edges down after last week's rally with inflation in focus

    The S&P 500 fell slightly on Tuesday after a three-session rally as volatile trading in oil prices kept soaring inflation in focus and investors reacted to hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official. Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were declining and after outperforming earlier in the session, energy lost ground and was last down 0.8% in late afternoon trading as oil prices turned negative.

  • Restaurant, drive-in, and charging station: Musk’s plans to build a Tesla diner and drive-in

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he has filed paperwork with the City of Los Angeles for a diner and drive-in Tesla charging center. And yes, you’ll be able to pay using crypto.

  • Exclusive: After Ukraine, 'whole world' is a customer for Turkish drone, maker says

    Ukraine's destruction of Russian artillery systems and armoured vehicles with Turkish Bayraktar TB2 aerial drones has made "the whole world" a customer, according to its designer. Selcuk Bayraktar, who runs the Istanbul firm Baykar with his brother Haluk, said the drones had shown how technology was revolutionising modern warfare. "Bayraktar TB2 is doing what it was supposed to do – taking out some of the most advanced anti-aircraft systems and advanced artillery systems and armoured vehicles," he told Reuters in English beside the new Akinci drone at an exhibition in Baku.

  • Analysis-Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again

    Another 9% plunge in Turkey's lira this month and debt market danger gauges at levels last seen during the 2008 global crash have prompted investor concerns that a fresh crisis might be brewing in the country. Whether President Tayyip Erdogan's government can avoid market turmoil, just five months after the last bout, will have big implications for his re-election prospects - and for a potential return of foreign investment if he loses. Authorities managed to avert a full-blown implosion in December by selling currency reserves and creating special bank accounts protecting savers and corporates from large lira falls in an effort to discourage hoarding of U.S. dollars, euros or gold.