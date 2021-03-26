Oil prices rebound on fears Suez Canal blockage may last weeks

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub
Yuka Obayashi
·2 min read

(Corrects to show WTI price change in paragraph 4 is up 49 cents not down)

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices bounced back on Friday from a plunge a day earlier on concerns that a large container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal may block the vital shipping lane for weeks, squeezing supply.

Prices, however, were still headed for a third consecutive weekly loss.

Brent crude was higher by 43 cents, or 0.7%, at $62.38 a barrel by 0028 GMT, after dropping 3.8% on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up49 cents, or 0.8%, at $59.05 a barrel, having tumbled 4.3% a day earlier.

Both benchmarks were on track for a weekly loss of more than 3%, following a more than 6% decline last week.

The trapped container ship is blocking traffic in the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest shipping channels for oil and refined fuels, grain and other trade between Asia and Europe.

Officials stopped all ships entering the canal on Thursday, and a salvage company said the vessel may take weeks to free.

"Expectations that the blockage of the Suez Canal may last for weeks raised fears of supply tightness in oil markets," said Nissan Securities researcher Yasushi Osada.

"But lingering worries that a fresh wave of lockdowns in Europe and elsewhere may slow a recovery of global fuel demand are expected to limit price gains," he said.

Countries in Europe are renewing restrictions to curbthe spread of COVID-19, which will likely reduce fuel demand from the region. Germany, Europe's largest economy, has seen its biggest increase in coronavirus cases since January.

In parts of western India, authorities ordered peopleindoors as new infections hit the highest level in five months.

The oil market was also under pressure as producers haddifficulty selling to Asia, especially China. Asian buyersinstead took cheaper oil from storage while refinery maintenancehas reduced demand, industry sources said.

(Corrects to show WTI price change in paragraph 4 is up 49 cents not down)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship

    A huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a "beached whale" may take weeks to free, the salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel on Thursday in a new setback for global trade. The 400 metre Ever Given, almost as long as the Empire State Building is high, is blocking transit in both directions through one of the world's busiest shipping channels for oil and refined fuels, grain and other trade linking Asia and Europe. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said earlier that nine tugs were working to move the vessel, which got stuck diagonally across the single-lane southern stretch of the canal on Tuesday morning amid high winds and a dust storm.

  • Suspension of Suez Canal traffic deepens global container crunch

    The suspension of traffic through the Suez Canal has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers, shipping sources said. Container shipping companies, carrying products ranging from mobile phones and designer goods to bananas, have been struggling for months with disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a surge in demand for retail goods that led to wider logistical bottlenecks around the world. In the latest challenge, more than 30 container ships are unable to sail after the 400-metre (430-yard) Ever Given boxship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking transit, the sources said.

  • Suez blockage is holding up $9.6bn of goods a day

    The stranded mega-container ship is costing $400m (£292m) an hour in goods that can't be moved east or west.

  • Kuwait’s State Oil Company to Seek Up to $20 Billion of Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- The state oil company of Kuwait plans to borrow as much as $20 billion over the next five years to make up for an expected shortfall in funding, a person familiar with the matter said.Kuwait Petroleum Corp. will need the money to maintain the petrostate’s crude-production levels, said the person, who asked not to be named because the information is private.The borrowing plan underscores how badly Persian Gulf countries were impacted by the drop in crude prices last year as the coronavirus pandemic spread and energy demand plunged.The company remits almost everything it generates from crude sales to the OPEC member’s government. It then gets reimbursed in installments to fund capital expenditure, mainly for upstream operations and investments in oil fields. The firm may face a deficit of 6 billion dinars ($19.9 billion) over five years, though it hopes to minimize the gap by becoming more efficient, the person said.KPC plans to cover the shortfall by issuing debt, including on international markets. The situation will be reviewed every six months to assess the company’s needs and borrowing costs, the person said.Pandemic HitKuwait’s financial position -- like that of almost all major oil producers -- took a hit last year when the virus grounded planes and shut down businesses across the world. The government faced a cashflow crisis and it instructed KPC to transfer more than 7.5 billion dinars in dividends to the Treasury, but which the Supreme Petroleum Council had previously said could be retained.KPC has since reached a preliminary agreement to repay the sum over 15 years. That helps but won’t solve the company’s problem, the person said.The firm’s media office couldn’t be reached for comment.Wealth FundOil accounts for 90% of Kuwait’s revenue. The nation pumps around 2.4 million barrels of crude a day, making it the fourth-biggest member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.Kuwait is trying to cut spending to contain its economic slump. KPC has slashed capital-expenditure projections for the next five years by more than 30%. The company has hired a consultant to help merge eight subsidiaries into four to streamline operations. That’s expected to be completed by the end of 2022, the person said.Last month, the government sought permission from parliament to withdraw money from the sovereign wealth fund for the first time since the aftermath of the Gulf War in 1990.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Megaship blocks Suez Canal as workers scramble to refloat grounded vessel

    A giant container ship, almost as long as New York's Empire State Building is high, got stuck during a sandstorm in Egypt's Suez Canal, causing a traffic jam of cargo ships through one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.

  • Wedged cargo ship blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

    A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway. (March 24)

  • Recharged: Energy seen as big winner after disastrous 2020

    Energy companies spent the first quarter of 2021 recharging from a draining year. Wall Street expects that growth to continue as energy companies and many of the other companies beaten down by the virus benefit from the vaccine push aimed at bringing the pandemic to an end. Marathon Oil, Exxon Mobil and other stocks in the sector have jumped as the economy recovers from the virus pandemic, driving demand for oil.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $148.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day.

  • The Node: Bitcoin Is ‘Armageddon Insurance’?

    What would it take for governments to add bitcoin to their balance sheets? Here's what one expert thinks.

  • Suez Canal blocked: A brief history of the Egyptian trade route and the Ever Given stranded in its waters

    Man-made waterway opened in 1869 but grand vision of passage to India dates back to pharaohs

  • UK electric van startup Arrival plans more microfactories this year - executives

    British electric van and bus startup Arrival Ltd will announce investments in more "microfactories" throughout 2021 as it expands its global manufacturing presence, executives said on Thursday. "Through the course of the year, you'll certainly see some more," microfactory announcements, Mike Abelson, head of Arrival's North American operations, told Reuters. Arrival, which just merged with CIIG Merger Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), starts trading on Thursday.

  • You Can't Buy SpaceX Yet But These Space Stocks Are Up For Grabs

    SpaceX continues to mark new milestones as a private company, and that has spurred investors' appetites for publicly traded space stocks.

  • 3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices

    If you are looking for big yields, the energy sector has plenty to offer. Here are three companies worth looking at today.

  • A new Suez crisis: How a ship got stuck in the canal and what it means for global trade

    A cargo ship has been wedged in the Suez Canal for two days, sealing off the waterway in a crisis that could have major consequences for global trade.

  • Once nearly extinct, American bald eagle population has quadrupled since 2009

    In 1963, there were just 417 known nesting pairs of bald eagles in the contiguous United States. Now, that number has soared to 71,400 pairs, according to a report from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The bald eagle population has quadrupled since the last major count in 2009 — there are now an estimated 316,700 individual birds in the lower 48 states, with more than half living in the Mississippi Flyway, spanning roughly from Minnesota and Wisconsin down to Louisiana. Conservation methods were enacted in the 1960s, and the bird was removed from the list of endangered and threatened species in 2007. For the best chance at spotting the bird, visit shoreline forests, where they often perch atop trees. In flight, they pump their wings slowly, with a 5- to 8-foot wingspan. Their large brown bodies and white heads are unmistakable, though younger birds are almost completely brown. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidents5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Elon Musk declares you can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin in the US

    Tesla made headlines earlier this year when it took out significant holdings in bitcoin, acquiring a roughly $1.5 billion stake at then-prices in early February. At the time, it also noted in an SEC filing disclosing the transaction that it could also eventually accept the cryptocurrency as payment from customers for its vehicles. Now, Elon Musk says they've made that a reality, at least for customers in the U.S., and he added that the plan is for the automaker to "hodl" all their bitcoin payments, too.

  • Ships Turn Toward Africa on Concerns Suez Blockage to Last Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis.Ships are beginning costly and time-consuming detours around Africa with the Suez Canal still blocked by a massive container vessel, as concerns mount that a complex rescue mission could extend into weeks.The prospect of a longer-than-anticipated outage along what’s arguably the world’s most important maritime trade route threatens further turmoil in a shipping sector that’s already scrambling to keep maritime transportation for everything from finished goods to energy and commodities on track.Work since Tuesday to re-float the stricken Ever Given has so far been unsuccessful, with tugs and diggers failing to budge the giant, 400-meter long vessel and clear the route for stranded oceangoing carriers hauling billions of dollars worth of oil and consumer goods.If containers can be left aboard the Ever Given, the re-float should be completed by Thursday, aided by higher tides, according to Randy Giveans, senior vice president of Equity Research for Energy Maritime at Jefferies LLC. Should cargo need to be unloaded or extensive repairs made to the canal itself, “then the downtime could certainly last at least two weeks,” he said.Two liquefied natural gas tankers loaded in the U.S. and bound for Asian markets appear to have changed course in the mid-Atlantic and are now heading around Africa to avoid gridlock in the Suez waterway. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG are considering sending ships along the same route, moves that would follow a Synergy Marine-managed ship that is being sent around the Cape of Good Hope. Torm A/S, a Danish owner of tankers, said its customers have asked about the cost of options to divert.Vessels currently outside of the Red Sea that were planning to use the Suez Canal are deciding whether to reroute around Africa, adding 10 to 15 days to their voyages, according to Giveans. Ships queuing on either end of the Suez Canal area are likely to wait to determine how long the passage will be closed before taking a decision to divert, he said.“Regarding the possible alternatives, we are looking at all of them, including the Cape of Good Hope but also many others, for example air solutions for critical and time-sensitive cargo,” Maersk said in a statement. “No concrete decision has been taken yet. It will depend on how long the Suez Canal remains impassable.”A particular worry for the broader economic impact of the Suez incident are the supply lifelines for European companies ranging from car manufacturers to retailers that rely on a steady flow of Asian imports. The outage comes on top of pandemic impacts that have already sowed havoc in supply chains with shortages and delays.South Korea’s HMM Co. says it has had a giant vessel waiting outside the Suez Canal to return to Asia since Wednesday. A list of the cargo aboard gives an indication of the potential for disruption across a swathe of sectors, and includes wood, machinery, frozen beef, paper, powered milk, furniture, beer, frozen pork, auto components, chocolate, and cosmetics.Caterpillar Inc., the largest U.S. machinery producer, said it is facing shipment delays and is even considering airlifting products if necessary. The U.S. National Security Council is closely monitoring the situation, a spokesperson said Thursday night.The German container line Hapag-Lloyd said it was closely following “the implications on its services. We are presently looking into possible vessel diversions around Cape of Good Hope.”What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeFor the container lines that haul about 80% of global merchandise trade, a prolonged bottleneck between Europe and Asia risks throwing off ship schedules set months in advance so importers can plan their purchases, manage inventories and keep store shelves stocked or production lines running.The problem compounds with every day container ships have to wait. Vessels that arrive several days late can’t be emptied and reloaded in time to make the scheduled return journey. That leads carriers to cancel trips -- further constraining capacity and pushing up freight rates.Rerouting around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope would add 6,000 miles to the journey and something like $300,000 in fuel costs for a supertanker delivering Middle East oil to Europe.Owners of supertankers hauling 2 million-barrel cargoes had been losing money for weeks on the industry’s benchmark trade route -- a function of OPEC+ withholding millions of barrels of supply from the global market. On Wednesday, though, the carriers nudged back to profitability. Rates for smaller crude-carrying ships are climbing too, and earnings on oil-product vessels sailing from the Middle East to Europe have also jumped.Fragile Infrastructure“The longer this lasts, the more likely that you’ll have that impact,” said Brian Gallagher, head of investor relations at Euronav NV, owner of the world’s third-largest fleet of supertankers. “It’s more a reminder of the fragility of some of the infrastructure that’s out there. That may have a knock-on effect with people taking the view that they’ll take the longer transit for certainty.”Shipbrokers report that oil traders are increasingly hiring tankers with “just-in-case” options to sail around Africa should the blockage drag on. Vessels sailing empty to collect oil in northwest Europe could get delayed, forcing the region’s exporters to seek alternative carriers, according to people involved in that market.Rates to charter oil tankers in some regions have climbed higher since the blockage first appeared. Suezmax vessels, which typically haul 1 million barrels through the canal are now fetching about $17,000 a day, the most since June 2020. If more ships are forced to sail around the southern tip of Africa, that will boost rates as journey times increase.The canal is currently holding up about 2 million barrels a day of oil flows, according to Braemar estimates. Congestion is also hitting bulk carriers that ship products from wheat to iron ore. There’s a long queue of bulk ships at the moment -- just shy of 40 vessels -- according to Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst at trade group BIMCO.(Adds Jefferies comment in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese stocks drop after SEC delisting measures

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese tech giants fell in early trading Thursday after the U.S. adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off stock exchanges if they don’t comply with American auditing standards. The rules also require that firms prove they are not owned or controlled by an entity of a foreign government and to name any board members who are Chinese Communist Party officials. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission is the latest in an unprecedented regulatory crackdown on Chinese technology companies. American regulators say their market power stifles competition. China cried foul Thursday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying called the action “discriminatory.” "We urge the U.S. to stop politicizing securities management, stop discriminatory practices against Chinese companies, and to provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from various countries, including Chinese companies, to go public in the United States." Some analysts said U.S.-listed Chinese companies may be unable to comply with American accounting standards because they could risk violating Chinese law. Shares of Baidu fell 6% out of the gate in New York trading as JD.com dropped 4% and Alibaba and NetEase shed 2%.

  • Late night hosts laugh at the giant ship blocking the Suez Canal, chide Fox News for fake Kamala Harris scandal

    President Biden is giving his first press conference Thursday afternoon, and "people who normally watch soaps will be like, 'Who's the new beefcake on The Young and the Restless?'" Jimmy Fallon joked on Wednesday's Tonight Show. Biden is facing multiple crises, including a deadly pandemic, he said, "but of course the first question will be, 'Sir, why did you fall three times going up the stairs of Air Force One?'" "Well, here's something I didn't expect to be talking about: A massive cargo ship got spun around and stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking more than 100 ships," Fallon said. "If you look closely, the ship has a tiny bumper sticker that says 'Student Driver.'" "There she is, the massive grounded vessel the Ever Given," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "I get it. After a year of quarantine, nothing fits anymore. They should have put that ship into their stretchy canal — you know, the one that looks like denim but gives?" "We've all been there, trying to make a U-turn on a narrow street," Trevor Noah sympathized at The Daily Show. "But now imagine how much more stressful it must be when you know that if you back up wrong, you might bump Egypt." The ship is huge — as long as the Empire State Building, he said, but "the crazy thing is, that whole ship is just delivering two AA batteries. Yeah, the rest is just extra packaging." Now, "if you watch conservative media right now, you know that at this moment, we are living through one of the biggest scandals in American history," Vice President Kamala Harris not saluting the troops upon boarding Air Force Two, Noah said. Seriously, vice presidents are civilians and not supposed to salute military personnel, and presidents returning salutes is "just something that Ronald Reagan started, like the crack epidemic," he added. "In fact, if anyone is disrespecting the military, it's the people on TV talking about the troops like they're crybabies." Meanwhile, Utah just tried to ban porn on phones and tablets, Noah said, explaining one reason it's a pointless law and laughing at its one nod to reality: "I love that Utah wants five other states to join them. So even Utah's laws are polygamous." The Late Show also had fun with Russian President Vladimir Putin's vaccination intrigue. Watch below. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidents5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders