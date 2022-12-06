Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting

FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers sail along Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka
Stephanie Kelly
·1 min read

By Stephanie Kelly

(Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

Brent crude futures had risen 66 cents to $83.34 a barrel by 0108 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 70 cents to $77.63 a barrel.

Futures fell more than 3% in the previous session, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path.

The Group of Seven price cap comes as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.

The price cap, to be enforced by the G7 nations, the European Union and Australia, comes on top of the EU's embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea and similar pledges by the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in November.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries and Australia last week agreed on a $60 a barrel price cap on seaborne Russian oil.

In China, more cities eased COVID curbs over the weekend, prompting optimism for increased demand in the world's top oil importer.

Business and manufacturing activity in China, the world's second-largest economy, have been hit this year by strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • FTSE closes higher as EU sanctions on Russian oil come into force

    Oil prices rose after the European Union and the G7 agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports.

  • OPEC+ Keeps Oil Curbs Despite Russia Price Cap

    OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets two days after the Group of Seven nations agreed to a price cap on Russian oil, delegates said.

  • Asian Stocks Fall as Data Bolster Higher Fed Peak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed US shares lower after unexpectedly strong services data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to deliver higher interest rates. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughBlasts Hit Russia Air Bases as K

  • Tier-owned Spin exits 10 US markets amid low demand, unfavorable city regulations

    Micromobility operator Spin is leaving 10 U.S. markets due to a combination of low demand, over-regulation, under-regulation and poor cost structures, according to a company-wide email sent Friday by Philip Reinckens, Spin's CEO, that was shared with TechCrunch. Reinckens said the market exits would help Spin cut costs and focus on growing markets that provide "the best financial outlook for the company in 2023." Reinckens took over as CEO from Ben Bear in May, a couple of months after Berlin-based Tier bought Spin from Ford and officially entered the U.S. market.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Ready to Help in ‘Brutal Winter,’ Klain Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is prepared to assist Ukrainians as they are about to enter “a brutal winter,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Monday night. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughBlasts Hit Russia Air Bases as Kremlin Renews

  • Stocks have further to fall after the recent rebound as the bear market is only two-thirds of the way finished, investment firm says

    The S&P 500 has bounced 16% from its mid-October low but history suggests the rally "may be due for a retreat," Glenmede strategists said.

  • Indices close with losses, U.S. dollar solidifies intraday climb

    Yahoo Finance senior markets Ines Ferre checks out market and sector losses ahead of the closing bell.

  • Grupo Mexico in Advanced Talks for Citigroup’s Banamex Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tycoon German Larrea’s conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks on a potential acquisition of Citigroup Inc.’s Mexican retail bank Banamex, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last

  • The world has been introduced to Zonovan Knight and the world, and the Jets are better off for it

    The world now knows about Bam Knight

  • G7 price cap on Russian oil begins

    Several Western countries began a $60-per-gallon price cap on Russian oil today, which could affect markets. Elisabeth Braw, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the impact.

  • WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit

    Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. All the talk now, though, is about Beckham, who started his career with the NFC East rival Giants against the Cowboys, who will spend Monday and Tuesday trying to convince the 30-year-old to sign.

  • White House to ask oil and gas execs to support Ukraine energy infrastructure

    The meeting comes as Russia seeks to cut off Ukraine’s energy supplies and destroy infrastructure as winter approaches with missile attacks. The meeting is being convened by the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response.

  • Putin ally Kudrin accepts tech giant Yandex's offer of advisory role

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Alexei Kudrin, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Monday he would join technology giant Yandex to advise on corporate development as the company begins a sweeping governance and ownership overhaul. Yandex's Dutch-registered holding company last month said it planned to divest ownership and control of most of Yandex Group, including its main revenue-generating businesses, a move that could lead to enhanced Kremlin influence over some of Russia's backbone internet services. Since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine in late February, Nasdaq-listed Yandex, often referred to as "Russia's Google", has grappled with domestic pressure on one side and its Western investors on the other, prompting speculation about its future.

  • Australia records first current account deficit in three years

    Australia's current account fell into deficit for the first time in three years last quarter as robust domestic demand sucked in imports and miners paid more dividends abroad, though the drag on economic growth was not as large as first feared. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed the current account had slid to a deficit of A$2.3 billion ($1.54 billion) in the July-September quarter. "The deficit reflected a narrowing but robust trade surplus, which was offset by a record high income deficit in the September quarter," said Grace Kim, acting head of international statistics at the ABS.

  • Microsoft offers Sony 10-year contract for 'Call of Duty' releases on PlayStation - WSJ

    Sony's gaming chief Jim Ryan said in September that Microsoft's earlier offer to keep the popular game series made by Activision Blizzard on PlayStation for three years after the current agreement expires was inadequate. Xbox maker Microsoft's latest offer to Sony comes as it faces increased regulatory scrutiny over its $69 billion buyout deal for Activision Blizzard.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Lowe's Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' six-month mission

    Three Chinese astronauts landed back on earth on Sunday on board the re-entry capsule of the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV reported, bringing to an end a six-month mission on China's space station. The three astronauts - commander Chen Dong and teammates Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe - who had been overseeing the final, pivotal period of construction at the space station, which was completed in November, all said they were feeling well after landing in audio aired on CCTV. The capsule landed at the Dongfeng site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous region at 8:09 p.m. (1209 GMT), with staff from the space agency declaring the entire mission, which began on June 5, a "complete success", CCTV reported.

  • Tesla denies report of China production cut as deliveries hit new monthly record

    For Tesla (TSLA) in China, there's a bit of good news and some potential bad news.

  • Wall St slides as services data spooks investors about Fed rate hikes

    U.S. markets ended Monday lower, as investors spooked by better-than-expected data from the services sector re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. This weighed on the Nasdaq, where Tesla was one of the biggest fallers, pulling the tech-heavy index to its second straight decline. The data came on the heels of a survey last week that showed stronger-than-expected job and wage growth in November, challenging hopes that the Fed might slow the pace and intensity of its rate hikes amid recent signs of ebbing inflation.