Oil prices rise on supply disruption jitters as geopolitical tensions grow

FILE PHOTO: A GOI company truck is seen next to fuel pumps at a Cepsa petrol station in Cuevas del Becerro
Yuka Obayashi
·2 min read

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, regaining some of the ground lost in the previous day's sharp losses, on concerns over possible supply disruptions amid rising geopolitical tensions in both Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $86.75 a barrel at 0116 GMT, reversing a 1.8% fall in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.65 a barrel, having slid 2.2% on Monday.

Oil prices reached seven-year highs last week, bolstered by tight worldwide supply and resurgent global demand.

"The market tone stays strong, supported by heightening geopolitical risk," said Chiyoki Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading.

"We saw profit-taking on Monday when the prices moved higher and as Wall Street temporarily sank amid concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy to reduce economic stimulus, but buying appetite for oil remained solid," he said.

A tumultuous day on Wall Street saw stocks end higher after posting heavy losses earlier in the day, as uncertainty over the rising geopolitical tensions and Fed policy boosted safe havens. [MKTS/GLOB]

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border.

In the Middle East, Yemen's Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, launched a missile attack at the United Arab Emirates on Monday that targeted a base hosting the U.S. military, but was thwarted by U.S.-built Patriot interceptors, U.S. and Emirati officials said.

Meanwhile, lower U.S. oil inventories are also providing support, with crude inventories around the NYMEX WTI delivery point at Cushing in Oklahoma at the lowest for the time of year since 2012.

Portfolio investors added to their bullish positions in oil for the fifth week running, as the worst of the latest wave of coronavirus infections passed and governments began to lift restrictions on business and travel.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil falls 2% as Fed rate hike talk spooks risk markets

    Oil prices fell about 2% on Monday, hit by investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve that took down risk markets such as equities while the dollar rallied. "Everything is being taken out to the wood shed and the wood shed is a pretty crowded place," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management. Brent crude fell $1.62, or 1.8%, to $86.27 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down $1.83, or 2.2%, to $83.31.

  • Who Was John D. Rockefeller? What Is He Known For?

    More than 80years after his death, Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller remains one of the greatest figures of Wall Street.

  • Oil Rebounds From Tumble as Traders Focus on Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after the biggest one-day drop this year as traders focused on the still-positive demand outlook and appetite for risk rebounded.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreWest Texas Intermed

  • Evergrande Seeks Patience From Global Investors on Repayment

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group urged offshore bondholders not to adopt aggressive legal action over repayments, after a group of its overseas creditors threatened to take enforcement measures.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says New Attack Repelled

  • Leon Cooperman’s Performance in 2021: 10 Best Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Leon Cooperman’s 10 best performing stocks in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Leon Cooperman’s Performance in 2021: 5 Best Stock Picks. Leon Cooperman is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and long-time investor. He […]

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • Tax season 2022: What to know about deadlines, refunds, audits and more

    IRS starts accepting and processing 2021 returns on Jan. 24, but last-minute filers will have a little extra time.

  • Heidi Klum (And Her Toned AF Legs) Filmed A Music Video With Her Besties—And It's Epic

    Heidi Klum (and her toned legs) filmed a music vid with her besties—and it's everything. She loves to get her cardio in by going on bike rides and long runs.

  • New year brings new changes in tax filing and new rules for financial advisers. Here's what to know

    The new year is bringing some notable changes in the financial arena, including a major IRS partner who has dropped out of the Free File program.

  • Concerns over Inflation, Tension in Ukraine Lead to Tumbling Stock Prices

    Justin Andrews reports on investor worries over inflation and rising tension in Ukraine leading to seventh straight day of stocks dropping (1-24-2022)

  • Australian inflation surges in Q4, market bays for rate hikes

    Australia's core inflation flew to its fastest annual pace since 2014 in the December quarter as fuel and housing costs led broad-based price pressures, a shock that will stoke market speculation of an early hike in interest rates. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3% in the fourth quarter and 3.5% for the year, topping forecasts. The trimmed mean measure of core inflation favoured by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) jumped 1.0% in the quarter, the largest increase since 2008.

  • 3 Stocks That Bounced Hard in Monday's Wild Market Ride

    Investors finally got the stock market bounce they had hoped for, but they had to endure gut-wrenching volatility in order to get it. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had similar experiences that rewarded patient and disciplined investors. Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) finished the day higher by 6%.

  • On hot mic, Biden appears to call Fox News reporter 'stupid son of a b****'

    President Biden was caught on a hot mic Monday appearing to call Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" in response to a question asked at the start of a White House event on lowering the prices of consumer goods.

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Bad Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To RadioShack

    "They nearly went under as a result of an extremely cringeworthy speech from their CEO."View Entire Post ›

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Hub Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Bu

  • General Electric Could Drop into the 60s

    The stock has spent two months testing new resistance, with last week’s selloff likely to continue in coming weeks.

  • Cartoonistry: Gaslighting is blinding too many in our polarized country

    Gun-control issue a classic example of sides distorting the truth for their benefit