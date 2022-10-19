Oil prices rise on supply woes

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland
Isabel Kua
·3 min read

By Isabel Kua

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China.

Brent crude futures rose 73 cents, or 0.8%, to $90.76 a barrel by 0100 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.95 a barrel, up $1.13, or 1.4%. WTI's front-month contract expires on Thursday.

Brent and WTI touched two-week lows and tumbled 1.7% and 3.1%, respectively, in the previous session on reports of U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to release more barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and worries about weaker Chinese fuel demand.

U.S. crude oil stocks fell by about 1.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 14, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.[API/S]

U.S. crude inventories were expected to have increased for a second consecutive week, rising by 1.4 million barrels in the week to Oct. 14, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, is due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Oil prices were also buoyed by better risk sentiment which was lifted by upbeat U.S. corporate earnings and a pause in the surge in bond yields, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

"Hence, the recession fear-led selloff in the oil markets eased," Teng added.

Earlier in October, OPEC+ - which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia - agreed on a steep oil production cut of 2 million barrels per day.

Following White House accusations that Saudi Arabia coerced some nations into supporting the move, OPEC's secretary-general said on Tuesday that the decision from the oil producers group was unanimous.

The OPEC+ production cut, which comes ahead of a European Union embargo on Russian oil, will squeeze supply in an already tight market. The European Union's sanctions on Russian crude and oil products will take effect in December and February, respectively.

"We expect Russian production to decline by 0.6 million barrels per day by year-end (in addition to the 400,000 barrels per day drop since February), as Europe implements both its embargo on Russian oil purchases as well as a ban on crucial services like shipping, insurance and financing," JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

To plug the gap, the Biden administration is planning to release more oil from the SPR to dampen fuel prices before next month's congressional elections.

In December, the administration plans to sell 15 million barrels of oil from its reserves, the remainder of the 180 million barrels release announced earlier this year, a senior U.S. official said.

"The price at the pump is an important weekly reminder for the consumer and energy traders should not be surprised if Biden continues to be aggressive in tapping the SPR," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

In Europe, EU's emergency oil stocks, including crude oil and petroleum products, recovered slightly in July after two coordinated releases drained the levels to a record low in June, but were still 3.7% lower than in July 2021, the bloc's statistic office said on Tuesday.

Oil price gains were capped by fears of weaker fuel demand from China as it persists with its stringent zero-COVID policy.

(Reporting by Isabel Kua; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices settle lower on U.S. supply, lower China demand

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears of higher U.S. supply combined with an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled down $1.59, or 1.7%, to $90.03 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down $2.64, or 3.1%, to $82.82 per barrel. China, the world's top crude oil importer, indefinitely delayed release of economic indicators originally scheduled to be published on Tuesday, indicating to the market that fuel demand is significantly depressed in the region.

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • EU’s Sanctions Against Russia Risk Ensnaring More Oil Tankers

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s latest sanctions on Russian petroleum could end up depriving a swath of the world’s tanker fleet of industry standard insurance, a move that threatens to undermine US efforts to avert an oil supply shock.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTru

  • New Bill Could Make It Easier For You to Sue Your Retirement Plan

    A new bill moving through Congress could make it easier to sue your retirement plan if something goes wrong. Although opposed by lobbyist groups such as the American Retirement Association this bill, known as the Employee and Retiree Access to … Continue reading → The post New Bill Could Make It Easier For You to Sue Your Retirement Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • One Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider reduced their stake by 15% in the previous year

    Viewing insider transactions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:AMD ) over the last year, we see that insiders...

  • Biden to speak on gasoline prices Wednesday as SPR release reportedly planned

    President Joe Biden will speak about gasoline prices on Wednesday, the White House said, as his administration is reportedly moving toward a release of at least another 10 million to 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Bloomberg News and others report that such a release would be the latest in a 180-million-barrel program that began in the spring. White House chief of staff Ron Klain said in a tweet on Tuesday that Biden would speak on the subject “tomorrow,” but offered no further details.

  • Most Asian shares extend rally, markets await UK inflation data

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, with U.S. corporate earnings aiding sentiment, while traders awaited British inflation readings later in the day for clues on how hawkish central banks need to be to fight inflation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2%, but further gains were capped by slight falls in Chinese shares. Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.4%, Australia's resources-heavy shares gained 0.4%, while South Korea rebounded 0.5%.

  • Democratic strategist warns against ‘progressive hashtag politics’

    Lis Smith, political strategist and author of “Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story,” joins Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast to discuss the 2022 midterm elections and why she thinks embracing slogans like “Abolish ICE” and “Defund the police” could do Democrats more harm than good. “There are certain far-lefty groups that, for their endorsement, they want you to endorse these things, and that’s just not where the electorate is,” says Smith.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Denies Special Treatment for Tom Brady: 'He Works as Hard as Anybody'

    Coach Todd Bowles defended his superstar quarterback after Tampa Bay's loss in Pittsburgh on Sunday

  • Binny replaces Ganguly as Indian cricket board chief

    World Cup winner Roger Binny was Tuesday appointed head of India's cricket board -- the sport's richest body -- replacing Sourav Ganguly after he was reportedly forced out in a political tussle.

  • ‘Material risk’ looms over stocks as investors face bear market’s ‘second act,’ warns Morgan Stanley

    Stock-market investors have been adjusting to the jump in interest rates amid high inflation, but they have yet to cope with profit headwinds faced by the S&P 500, according to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • S.Korean chat app Kakao's co-CEO steps down after widespread outage

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Kakao Corp's co-CEO Namkoong Whon has stepped down, the company said on Wednesday, after an outage that shut down South Korea's largest mobile chat app and other services, triggering widespread backlash from authorities and the public. The company apologised for the outage that started on Saturday due to a fire at a data centre run by SK C&C near Seoul. KakaoTalk, launched in 2010, has more than 47 million active accounts in South Korea, making it one of the most ubiquitous apps in the country of 51.6 million.

  • California to require insurance discounts for property owners who reduce wildfire risk

    Regulation directs insurance companies to reward consumers who take wildfire mitigation actions under the state's Safer from Wildfires framework.

  • Foxconn Unveils Pickup, Crossover Models to Expand EV Lineup

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group took the wraps off two new electric vehicles on Tuesday, prototypes that embody the iPhone maker’s ambitions of carving out a slice of a market led by the likes of Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe T

  • Ukraines Defence Minister reveals Ramstein results: Ukraine will get NASAMS air defence system soon

    IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 14:39 Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that Ukraine will soon get the latest air defence systems, NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System), designed to destroy manoeuvring targets at low and medium altitudes.

  • NJ sues oil, gas companies, alleging they deceived public over climate change

    The Murphy administration said Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP and others systematically hid information that fossil fuels are a major cause of climate change.

  • Georgia Republicans Are Intentionally Tying Up Voter Eligibility

    Today is the first day of early voting in Georgia, where voters will start to weigh in on close governor and Senate races. However, Republicans in the state have been determined to suppress voter eligibility, using a provision in the new set of election laws signed by Governor Brian Kemp, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

  • "I haven't shaved!" San Diego Padres fans share game time superstitions

    "I haven't shaved!" San Diego Padres fans share game time superstitions

  • How Russia could disrupt U.S. midterm elections

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss how Russia could disrupt the U.S. 2022 midterm elections, the Russia-Ukraine war's impact on global food and energy markets, rising oil and energy prices, and inflation.