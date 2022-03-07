Oil prices shoot to 14-year highs as U.S. and European allies weigh Russian import ban

Ben Geman
·2 min read

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Oil prices shot to 14-year highs as the U.S. and other nations weigh direct bans or limits on crude oil imports from Russia.

Why it matters: The latest price surge shows how Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the response is rattling what are already tight energy markets.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Soaring energy prices are the most direct channel through which the world economy stands to be battered by the conflict. But rising prices for other commodities will also fuel inflation and could disrupt supply lines, Axios' Neil Irwin reports.

Catch up fast: Brent crude oil surged to nearly $140-per-barrel after markets opened Sunday night before easing off to near $123 Monday morning. WTI, the U.S. benchmark, was trading near $120.

  • Russian oil supplies have already been crimped, even as sanctions have avoided direct aim at the Kremlin-backed energy sector, due to "self-sanctioning" and Russian isolation from commercial transactions.

  • Before the invasion, Russia exported around 5 million barrels per day of crude oil and condensates to world markets and additional volumes of petroleum products. Europe is the largest buyer.

What we're watching: Fresh signs of U.S. and other nations' intentions.

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday the U.S. is working with its European allies to look into the possibility of banning Russian oil imports.

  • But what's next is anyone's guess. "With the surge in geopolitical tensions, uncertainty and anxiety, it would be quite difficult to accurately gauge the top of this rally," John Driscoll, founder of JTD Energy Services, tells Bloomberg.

The intrigue: Axios' Hans Nichols reports President Biden’s advisers are discussing a possible visit to Saudi Arabia this spring to help repair relations and convince the Kingdom to pump more oil.

  • Saudi Arabia has significant spare production capacity, but OPEC+ has thus far been unwilling to deviate from modest monthly output increases.

Go deeper:

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • How has Ukraine conflict affected UK petrol prices?

    UK fuel prices reach record highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes up global oil prices.

  • Overnight winter storm turns Kansas City streets icy, closes KCI’s airfield for hours

    Crashes were piling up across Kansas City’s Northland. Officials urged drivers to take it slow and use caution.

  • Aeroflot halts international flights as Russian sanctions increase risk of foreign-leased planes being impounded

    The company said in a statement that domestic flights, and those to Belarus, will continue as normal.

  • Ruble Indicated at Record Low Offshore on Talk of Oil Embargo

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian ruble was indicated down 14% at a record low in offshore trading on fears of a ban on Russian crude imports.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis FearsThe currency fell to 142.46 again

  • Russia Bans Some Foreign Flights to Prevent Aircraft Seizure

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will halt some international flights to keep billions of dollars worth of aircraft from being taken back by their foreign owners, deepening a rupture in the global aviation industry triggered by the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Wi

  • Dow Falls, Oil and Gold Surge—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Gold prices topped $2,000 an ounce, the highest since mid-2020. This is only the second period gold has traded above that mark in at least 50 years.

  • Shell is already backtracking on its boycott of Russian oil

    Shell began buying Russian oil again just four days after it cut ties with the Russian oil industry.

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures surpass $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chanc

  • Warren Buffett says never to hold money during a war. Here’s a stagflation playbook for stocks.

    Famed Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett once offered up wartime investing advice, and said it's better to put money to work. If stagflation is on your mind, here is a playbook for stocks.

  • Shell defends 'difficult' decision to buy Russian crude oil

    The oil giant confirmed it made a purchase of Russian crude oil on Friday but said it had "no alternative".

  • U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis and Whiting in talks to merge - source

    U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis Petroleum Inc and Whiting Petroleum Corp are close to agreeing an all-stock merger that could be announced as soon as this week, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The combined value of the two companies would be around $6.07 billion, according to Reuters calculations based upon Friday's closing prices, which valued Oasis at $2.80 billion and Whiting at $3.27 billion. The deal talks between the pair, which both operate in the Bakken shale formation of North Dakota, come amid a significant spike in crude oil prices on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing—How Much Worse Will It Get?

    Gas prices hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008, and they could be at $4.25 by Memorial Day. But in some places, it's already much higher.

  • Yemen's Houthis agree U.N. proposal to offload decaying oil tanker

    Yemen's Houthi movement has signed an agreement with the United Nations to deal with a decaying oil tanker threatening to spill 1.1 million barrels of crude oil off the war-torn country's coast, a Houthi official said. U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said last month that there was an agreement in principle to shift the oil from the tanker Safer to another ship. The Safer has been stranded off Yemen's Red Sea oil terminal of Ras Issa for more than six years, and U.N. officials have warned it could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine aggravated already-soaring lumber prices, and they're about to start seeing even bigger swings

    Calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, the world's top lumber exporter, come as prices are 15% below their peak and may soon get more volatile.

  • Ukraine war 'catastrophic for global food'

    One of the world's biggest fertiliser firms says the conflict could deliver a shock to food supplies.

  • What Europe can learn from the 1970s oil crisis: Don’t fear high prices

    Driven by market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price is about double what it was before the pandemic, and six-fold above its low point in April 2020. The US has been here before: Between 1979 and 1981, during the Iran-Iraq war, the price of imported oil in the US doubled. Before those crises, between 35-45% of US oil was imported, and when supplies fell, price spikes and shortages led to hours-long lines at gas stations.

  • How & Why Oil Impacts The Canadian Dollar

    The exchange rate between Canada and the U.S. strongly correlates to the price of oil, and it's largely due to the way Canada earns U.S. dollars.

  • UK 'on edge of economic collapse' over Russian sanctions, warns Tory MP

    Sir Alan Duncan has said that further sanctions could have a catastrophic impact on the energy supply of Western countries.

  • Shell Says It Bought Russian Oil After Government Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- After taking a barrage of criticism for buying a cargo of Russian crude, Europe’s largest oil company Shell Plc says it’s navigating the market with government guidance.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spu