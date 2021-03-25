Oil prices slide as coronavirus lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices skidded around 2% as fuel demand concerns re-emerged alongside fresh coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, trimming overnight gains spurred by the grounding of a giant container ship blocking crude shipments through the Suez Canal.

Brent crude futures slid $1.14, or 1.8%, to $63.27 a barrel at 0139 GMT, after jumping 6% overnight.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by $1.27, or 2.1%, to $59.91 a barrel, after climbing 5.9% overnight.

Prices had tumbled earlier in the week on worries about tighter pandemic curbs in Europe and vaccine delays stalling growth in demand for fuel, but sharply reversed on Wednesday with the grounded ship in the Suez Canal potentially blocking 10 tankers carrying 13 million barrels of oil.

The market was also helped on Wednesday by data showing U.S. gasoline demand improved and refinery run rates were picking up.

However, those factors supporting the market were short-lived, even as tugs struggled to free the stranded Suez Canal ship.

"As much as those (Suez blockage and U.S. demand) factors were there, it doesn't really erase the demand concerns questions that were asked earlier this week," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

"And while the focus was on Europe, we also have rising COVID-19 cases in places like India and Brazil, developing economies which are really critical to the story for sustainable oil demand growth."

India on Wednesday reported its highest one-day tally of new infections and deaths and said a new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus had been found.

Given the persistent demand worries and falling prices, expectations are growing that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, will roll over their current supply curbs into May at a meeting scheduled for April 1, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Suez Canal blocked: A brief history of the Egyptian trade route and the Ever Given stranded in its waters

    Man-made waterway opened in 1869 but grand vision of passage to India dates back to pharaohs

  • Dow opens over 100 points higher supported by early gains Wednesday in Intel and Boeing

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading solidly higher, buoyed by gains in Boeing Inc. , and Intel Corp. , as a stabilization of bond yields supported tepid buying in stocks, even as Europe was showing signs of wider spread of COVID-19 and an extension of lockdowns. The Dow was up 171 points, or 0.5%, to reach 32,587, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.4% at 3,927, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was advancing 0.4% at 13,277.

  • Major banks, including JPMorgan and Citi, have invested $3.8 trillion in fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement

    Some 60 of the world’s largest commercial and investment banks have in total put $3.8 trillion into fossil fuels from 2016 to 2020, the five years after the voluntary Paris Agreement was signed.

  • Biden to unveil multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh next week

    U.S. President Joe Biden next week will travel to Pittsburgh, where he kicked off his presidential campaign in 2019, to unveil a multitrillion-dollar plan to rebuild America's infrastructure, choosing a backdrop of an American city with a long union history. Biden is expected to push for a "Build Back Better" plan that could have a price tag as high as $4 trillion to pay for traditional roads and bridges while also tackling climate change and domestic policy issues like income equality. Biden is expected to travel to the Western Pennsylvania city on March 31, the White House said on Wednesday.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Massive container ship is wedged sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking all shipping traffic

    A massive container ship that got stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal on Tuesday morning was still blocking all shipping traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways Wednesday, The Associated Press reports, citing satellite data. The MV Ever Given, owned by Japan's Shoei Kisen and operated by operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Group, appears to have its protruding bow wedged under one bank of the canal and its stern nearly touching the other one. The Ever Given is one of the world's largest cargo ships, almost 200 feet wide and a quarter mile (400 meters) long. "It can move more than 20,000 containers and is taller than the Empire State Building if turned upright," The Wall Street Journal reports. So, the #SuezCanal is blocked... Massive container ship EVER GIVEN stuck in the most awkward way possible. Ongoing for hours. Every tug Egypt could spare appear to be trying to pull it free. Vessel tracker: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/08w4qpPqln — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021 Leth Agencies, a service provider for the Suez Canal, said about 42 northbound vessels and 64 southbound ships are sitting idle, waiting for the blockade to be cleared. "There are ships ahead and behind us as far as you can see," Manolis Kritikos, a mechanic at one tanker, told the Journal. Julianne Cona posted a photo to Instagram of the Ever Given from aboard one of those idle ships, the MV Denver. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17) It isn't clear what happened to the Ever Given. Evergreen blamed strong winds for the ship's mishap, but shipping logistics company GAC said the Ever Given suffered "a blackout while transiting in a northerly direction." The 120-mile Suez Canal, opened in 1869, is a vital shipping route for oil, natural gas, and containers of manufactured goods traveling from Asia to Europe and vice versa. The Suez Canal Authority says about 19,000 vessels passed through the canal in 2020, representing about 10 percent of the world's trade. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movementThere is no immigration crisis

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower as tech shares decline

    The three major indexes erased earlier gains to close lower

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Confusion grips Turkish markets after central bank overhaul

    Turkish markets whip-sawed on Tuesday and offshore lira rates sky-rocketed as investors, banks and locals sought to predict whether President Tayyip Erdogan had reset the economy on an easy-month path after the weekend's abrupt leadership overhaul. The currency plunged as much as 15% on Monday after Erdogan abruptly fired a hawkish central bank governor and installed a critic of the country's tight monetary stance, including its 19% interest rate. Opposition politicians seized on what they called a dangerous and baffling move by the president to oust a bank governor, Naci Agbal, who had gained market credibility as an inflation-fighter in less than five months on the job.

  • Israel's Netanyahu projected to fall short of majority in 4th election in 2 years

    Israel's polarized, dispirited electorate did not deliver Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the victory he had hoped for in elections Tuesday, and exit polls suggest his right-wing bloc fell short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament. Netanyahu and his allies are projected to win 52 or 53 seats, while the ideologically diverse group of parties opposed to Netanyahu look set to have 60 seats. The remaining votes will go to Yamina, the party led by former Netanyahu ally Naftali Bennett, who has positioned himself as the key swing vote. This was Israel's fourth national election in two years, and the split decision Tuesday could mean a fifth election. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, has led the last four series of unstable governments. He campaigned this time on Israel's successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign and a series of agreements with Arab countries. Netanyahu's opponents argue he shouldn't be allowed to lead Israel while standing trial on criminal corruption charges. It the exit polls are correct, Netanyahu would not have a majority even if Bennett's Yamina party joins his right-wing coalition. But it will also be hard for his main opponent, Yair Lapid of the centrist Yesh Atid party, to find common ground to form a government with the other anti-Netanyahu parties. Still, Axios says, "those parties could potentially pass a law, targeting Netanyahu, to ban anyone under a criminal indictment to serve as prime minister." "I have already begun this evening to hold talks with some of the leaders of the bloc for change and will continue in the next few days," Lapid said. A subdued Netanyahu addressed supporters early Wednesdays, touting his Likud party's "great achievement" but not declaring victory. "We must not under any circumstances drag the state of Israel to new elections, to a fifth election," he said. "We must form a stable government now." After Netanyahu's brief remarks, the room cleared pretty quickly and one of the cleaning crew pulled the string to release the balloon drop. נתניהו נאם וירד, הח"כים שרו את התקווה, הפעילים התפזרו, הסדרנים החלו לסדר את האולם ואז נזכר מישהו בבלונים ומשך בחוט. pic.twitter.com/DevYCvKf7t — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) March 24, 2021 "All three options are on the table: a Netanyahu-led government, a change coalition that will leave Netanyahu in the opposition, and an interim government leading to a fifth election," Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, tells The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movementThere is no immigration crisis

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • Randy Johnson trends on Twitter 20 years after pitch killed a bird mid-flight

    Arizona video coordinator Jim Currigan said he thought they ‘threw an exploding ball trick’ into spring training game to lighten mood

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Warp Speed, has apologized after facing a sexual-harassment claim

    GSK said that it had substantiated the allegations against Slaoui and that the investigation is ongoing.

  • Officer who fired pepper bullets at reporters nominated for an award

    Lieutenant wrote in nominating letter that Dusten Dean’s actions allowing police to ‘succeed’

  • Dr Jill Biden reveals she was paid less than male teacher colleagues as Megan Rapinoe says she’s been ‘devalued’

    Dr Jill Biden has revealed how she experienced unequal pay compared to her male colleagues while working as a teacher, as Megan Rapinoe explained how she felt “devalued” while working as a professional soccer player. “There are women still in the same position,” Dr Biden continued.

  • Experts explain the reasons why everyone is exhausted

    Society has now spent more than a year under chronic stress caused by coronavirus

  • After their first try failed, here’s the new SC state flag design senators agreed on

    Past proposed South Carolina state flag designs have been disastrous and widely ridiculed. But state lawmakers think they may have finally decided on a design that all will like.