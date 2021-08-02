Oil prices slide on worries over China economy and higher crude output

FILE PHOTO: A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome
Jessica Jaganathan
·2 min read

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday on worries over China's economy after a survey showed factory activity growing at its slowest pace in 17 months in the world's second-largest oil consumer, concern compounded by a rise in oil output from OPEC producers.

Brent crude oil futures skidded 81 cents, or 1%, to $74.60 a barrel by 0116 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.26 a barrel.

"China's been leading economic recovery in Asia and if the pullback deepens, concerns will grow that the global outlook will see a significant decline," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

"The crude demand outlook is on shaky ground and that probably will not improve until global vaccinations improve."

China's factory activity expanded in July at the slowest pace in nearly a year and a half as higher raw material costs, equipment maintenance and extreme weather weighed on business activity, adding to concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

Also weighing on prices, a Reuters survey found that oil output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose in July to its highest since April 2020, as the group further eased production curbs under a pact with its allies and top exporter Saudi Arabia phased out a voluntary supply cut.

While coronavirus cases continue to climb globally, analysts said higher vaccination rates would limit the need for the harsh lockdowns that gutted demand during the peak of the pandemic last year.

The United States will not lock down again to curb COVID-19 but "things are going to get worse" as the Delta variant fuels a surge in cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India's daily gasoline consumption exceeded pre-pandemic levels last month as states relaxed COVID-19 lockdowns while gasoil sales were low, signalling subdued industrial activity in July.

In other news, the United States and Britain said on Sunday they believed Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday that killed a Briton and a Romanian, and pledged to work with partners to respond.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Politburo Signals Targeted Support as Growth Risks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s much-watched Politburo meeting on Friday signaled more targeted support for the economy as policy makers look to cushion growth in the face of resurgent pandemic risks.Authorities will likely take more steps to help struggling small businesses, boost fiscal spending and possibly reduce the reserve requirement ratio for banks again, according to economists from Citigroup Inc., UBS AG and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.“The policy efforts to support the economy will likely ste

  • Square to Buy Afterpay for $29 Billion to Tap Younger Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc., the digital-payments platform led by Twitter Inc. founder Jack Dorsey, agreed to buy Australian buy-now, pay-later company Afterpay Ltd. for $29 billion in its largest-ever acquisition.The all-stock offer values Afterpay shares at A$126.21 each, 31% higher than Friday’s closing price of A$96.66, the companies said in a statement. Still, that’s less than Afterpay’s February high of A$158.47. The stock jumped as much as 29% to A$125 in Sydney trading Monday.Square Buys

  • Seventeen countries could join the green list this week

    Seventeen countries could join the green list for quarantine-free travel this week, according to an analysis of the latest Covid-19 infection and vaccination rates. The research by The PC Agency, a travel consultancy, suggests 12 destinations, including Germany, Poland, Canada, Austria and Romania could go fully green, allowing even unvaccinated holidaymakers to visit them without having to quarantine on their return to the UK. All 12 countries have infection rates below 30 cases per 100,000 of

  • China Seeks More Communication With U.S. on Overseas IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator called for talks with its American counterpart after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission increased disclosure requirements for initial public offerings of Chinese companies amid nearly a $1 trillion share selloff last week.The China Securities Regulatory Commission is seeking to step up communication with the SEC to find a suitable resolution, it said in a statement Sunday, after the U.S. regulator said it would require Chinese companies seekin

  • Fauci says unvaccinated are "propagating this outbreak" as Delta spreads

    Fauci said the newest data shows the coronavirus vaccines protected against serious illness and death.

  • Massive fields of new nuclear missile silos may be China's answer to rivals with a lot more nukes

    Silos are vulnerable, but with enough of them and modern missile technology, they can be advantageous.

  • Top Olympic advisor reveals concerns over trans women competing in female weightlifting

    A leading Olympic advisor on trans athletes has admitted that history may judge it “less than ideal” to allow trans women to take part against women in events such as weightlifting. Dr Joanna Harper, whose research fed into the International Olympic Committee's decision to allow trans women athletes to compete against women, admitted her doubts just days before weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to make history on Monday by becoming the first openly trans woman to compete in a solo event at an O

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • 10 shot in brazen 'coordinated attack' in Queens

    An extensive crime scene remained in Queens Sunday morning at the site where 10 people were shot hours earlier on Saturday night. Police shut down five blocks of 37th Avenue while they investigated.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 4 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector offers plenty of lucrative investment options: Here are some stocks you'd want to buy now.

  • Katy Freeway closed due to major crash near Barker Cypress

    Three cars were involved in the overnight crash along the freeway that forced its closure for hours Sunday morning.

  • Amazon-backed Rivian in talks with ministers over UK factory -Sky News

    The company, which is also backed by Ford Motor Co, has been in negotiations with the British government for weeks about the construction of a plant near Bristol, the report https://bit.ly/3zT7Ron added. The talks are not yet at an advanced stage but any investment decision would likely be worth well over 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion), the report said, citing sources. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) declined to comment on "individual investments".

  • Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 3-1 win over Marlins, including Joey Gallo's first hit with Bombers

    The Yankees came back in a tight game to win 3-1 over the Marlins and pick up the sweep down in Miami this weekend.

  • Why the Fallout from Pandemic’s K-Shaped Recession Will Affect Schools for Years

    This article is part of a series examining COVID’s K-shaped recession and what it means for America’s schools. Read the full series here. From the very beginning of the pandemic, the economy responded to COVID-19 in a way that defied conventional wisdom. Many markers typically used to predict how severe a recession will be, and […]

  • China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S.

    China's securities regulator said on Sunday it will seek closer cooperation with its U.S. counterpart and will support overseas listings, after U.S. regulators tightened disclosure for Chinese companies and voiced concern about Beijing's regulatory actions. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that it had taken note of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) new requirements for disclosure regarding Chinese companies' listings and that the two sides should "uphold the spirit of mutual respect" and "strengthen communications on regulating China-related stocks."

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • Behind the Bombshell Allegation Buried in the WaPo Lawsuit

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyLast month, Washington Post political reporter Felicia Sonmez didn’t just sue her employer for discriminating against her as a woman and a sexual-assault survivor. She alleged that while she was prohibited from covering sexual misconduct stories, the paper’s top editors had allowed a prominent male journalist to cover similar stories, despite an allegation of misconduct.In the lawsuit, Sonmez revealed she was told about a male colleag

  • Watch A Nissan R32 Skyline GT-R Take On An R35 GT-R

    Is this David vs Godzilla, or Godzilla vs Godzilla 4.0?

  • Fauci says unvaccinated Americans are "propagating this outbreak" as Delta spreads

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says the spread of the Delta variant has "magnified the problem," with tens of millions of Americans still unvaccinated.

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg