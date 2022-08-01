Oil prices slip ahead of OPEC+ meeting

FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is pictured in the waters off Tuas in Singapore
Florence Tan
·2 min read

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments.

Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.

Both contracts rebounded more than $2 a barrel on Friday as risk appetite improved among investors. However, both Brent and WTI ended July with their second straight monthly losses for the first time since 2020, as soaring inflation and higher interest rates raise fears of a recession that would erode fuel demand.

ANZ analysts said fuel sales to drivers in Britain are waning, while gasoline demand remains below its five-year average for this time of the year. Reflecting this, analysts in a Reuters poll reduced for the first time since April their forecast for 2022 average Brent prices to $105.75 a barrel, and to $101.28 for WTI.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Wednesday to decide on September output.

Two of eight OPEC+ sources in a Reuters survey said a modest increase for September will be discussed at the Aug. 3 meeting, while the rest said output would likely be held steady.

The meeting comes after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia last month.

"While President Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia produced no immediate oil deliverables, we believe that the Kingdom will reciprocate by continuing to gradually increase output," RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note.

The start of August sees OPEC+ having fully unwound record output cuts in place since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020.

The group's new secretary general Haitham al-Ghais reiterated on Sunday that Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for the success of the agreement, Kuwait's Alrai newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil production continued to climb as the rig count rose by 11 in July, increasing for a record 23rd month in a row, data from Baker Hughes showed. [RIG/U]

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Drops as China Slowdown Stokes Concerns Over Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the week’s trading kicked off, after poor Chinese economic data added to concerns that a global slowdown may sap demand.Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesWest Texas Intermediate dro

  • Ukraine war hangs over UN meeting on nukes treaty's legacy

    There was already plenty of trouble to talk about when a major U.N. meeting on the landmark Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty was originally supposed to happen in 2020. Now the pandemic-postponed conference finally starts Monday as Russia's war in Ukraine has reanimated fears of nuclear confrontation and cranked up the urgency of trying to reinforce the 50-year-old treaty. “It is a very, very difficult moment," said Beatrice Fihn, the executive director of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

  • Joe Manchin says he kept quiet on the surprise Inflation Reduction Act because he 'didn't want to disappoint people again'

    Manchin was a key holdout on the Build Back Better Plan for more than a year, causing heavy criticism from his Democratic colleagues and advocates.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The economic highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report for July, coming out on Friday morning.

  • Demand for Frac Sand and Concrete Drives Scarcity

    Despite its ubiquity, sand is a valuable natural resource. It’s the second-most heavily exploited natural resource after water.

  • Japan's July factory activity growth slows as output, new orders contract

    Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest rate in 10 months in July, as pressure from rising prices and supply disruptions hurt output and new orders, suggesting a solid post-pandemic economic recovery is still some way off. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally adjusted 52.1 in July from the previous month's 52.7 final. Japan's economy has struggled to mount a sure-footed recovery from the pandemic's hit, with recurrent flare-ups of COVID in China, the Ukraine war and surging commodity prices all dragging on overseas demand.

  • Australia home prices slide, Sydney suffers worse month in 40 years

    Australian home prices slid for a third month in July and the pace quickened as Sydney suffered its worst decline in almost 40 years amid rising borrowing costs and a cost-of-living crisis. Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Monday showed prices nationally fell 1.3% in July from June when they dropped 0.6%. The pullback in Sydney gathered momentum as values fell 2.2% in the month, while Melbourne lost 1.5%.

  • Trump Sides With Russia Again, Calls Jailed American Brittney Griner 'Spoiled'

    Trump indicates if he were president, he wouldn't make any deal to free the imprisoned basketball star because she "makes, you know, a lot of money."

  • Energy stocks have a sustainable future: it’s in their dividends

    This fund manager says he's never witnessed a consensus opinion as negative on an entire sector as on traditional energy.

  • Partisan congressional hearings are a threat to all citizens

    If these congressional hearings can do this to former President Trump and provide him no legal defense, then they can do this to you and me.

  • Asia shares off to sluggish start, China data soft

    Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as disappointing Chinese economic data fed doubts last week's rally on Wall Street could be sustained in the face of determined policy tightening by global central banks. At the same time U.S. data out Friday showed stubbornly high inflation and wages growth, while central banks in the UK, Australia and India are all expected to hike again this week.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Chevron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Chevron is an energy industry giant with a lot going for it, but it is not going to be a great short-term play for most investors.

  • America’s New Energy Crisis

    America is wrestling with the worst energy crisis in nearly five decades, a period of high prices and limited supply. The rise of fracking, which extracts oil and gas from shale rock, unlocked cheap domestic supplies while cleaner energy provided by wind and solar farms became far less expensive. It came undone thanks to a haphazard transition to renewable energy, reduced investment in oil and gas production, political inaction and unexpected economic forces triggered by the pandemic and lockdowns.

  • 20 Easy High-Protein Lunch Recipes

    These lunches will be sure to give you a midday energy boost when you need it most. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these lunches can help you meet your needs for this nutrient that's important for a variety of functions including nutrient digestion, promoting healthy aging and supporting healthy immunity. Plus, these lunches are easy to prepare and make great leftovers so you can have a nourishing meal on even the busiest of days.

  • Battleground Tracker: Republicans lead race for House control at start of 2022 campaign

    CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto debuts the 2022 CBS News Battleground Tracker, which finds Republicans start the 2022 campaign with a lead in the race for the House, with 230 seats to 205 seats for Democrats.

  • Musk May Keep Selling Tesla, With or Without Twitter: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors expect Elon Musk to sell more shares of his electric carmaker Tesla Inc. by the end of 2022, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey.Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesAbout 75% of 1

  • Korean Exports Extend Gains, Signaling Global Resilience

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s exports extended gains in July, suggesting the global economy remains resilient amid concerns that rapid central bank tightening could tip the world into a recession.Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After D

  • First Mover Asia: BTC Dips Below $23.5K; The Crypto Bear Market Will Test Thailand’s SEC

    The country’s market regulator has said that stricter digital asset rules are coming to ensure that investors are protected; BTC trades slightly lower on Sunday.

  • Gazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Latvia, Citing Purchase Violations

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesThe Russian gas producer Gazprom PJSC halted supplies to Latvia, saying the Baltic nation had “violated the conditions” of its purchases. Flows were cut off on

  • Headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet fired on from Sevastopol Russian occupiers

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 31 JULY 2022, 14:38 Russian occupiers have stated that a drone that attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet on 31 July was launched from Sevastopol. Source: Olga Kovitidi, Russian "senator" from occupied Crimea, quoted by Kremlin propaganda Quote from Kovitidi: "The drone attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet was carried out from Sevastopol; operative and investigative work is underway to find the guilty parties.