Oil prices slip on global recession gloom

A view shows oil terminal Kozmino near Nakhodka
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday as recession fears dominated headlines out of the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, draining optimism that stoked the market last week on prospects of a fuel demand recovery in top oil importer China.

Brent crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.5%, at $84.08 at 0114 GMT, extending a 1% loss in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid $1.16, or 1.5%, to $78.70 from Friday's close. There was no settlement on Monday due to a U.S. holiday for Martin Luther King Day.

In a bearish survey released at the Davos summit, two-thirds of private and public sector economists polled expected a global recession this year, with about 18% considering it "extremely likely".

At the same time, a survey of chief executives' views by PwC was the gloomiest since the firm launched the poll a decade ago.

"Brent crude has gained nearly 10% over the past 10 days as optimism over China's reopening boosted sentiment. However, the outlook for the rest of the global economy is uncertain," ANZ commodity analysts said in a client note.

ANZ also pointed to a jump in crude supply from Russia weighing on the market, with seaborne exports having risen to 3.8 million barrels per day last week, the highest level since April.

Reuters reported on Friday that at least four Chinese-owned supertankers were shipping Russian Urals crude to China and a fifth supertanker was shipping crude to India, with the oil available at a discount following the imposition of an oil price cap by the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

A rise in the dollar off seven-month lows also dragged on oil prices, as a stronger greenback makes oil more expensive for those holding other currencies.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Asia shares slip on weak China economic data

    Many Asia shares slipped on Tuesday after Beijing released weak fourth-quarter economic data, although investors' expectations for a strong China rebound remained high even as the global economy edges closer to recession. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was down 0.34% at 0213 GMT, widening morning losses. China's economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent "zero-COVID" policy.

  • China Reopening Is Mixed Blessing for Emerging-Market Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- The China reopening story is fast becoming the most important trading theme in emerging markets, so figuring out its potential impact across asset classes is vital for global investors.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to G

  • Incoming icy system to quickly end Ontario’s short sunny stint

    Slick Tuesday ahead for parts of southern Ontario as first of two Colorado lows approach the province.

  • How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Goldman Sees ‘Bullish Concoction’ for Global Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have the strongest outlook of any asset class in 2023, with a perfect macroeconomic environment and critically low inventories for almost every key raw material, according to the head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked t

  • Goldman says Biden administration is "by the book" on classified documents

    Rep. Dan Goldman told "Face the Nation" the Biden administration's actions regarding the documents marked classified is in "direct contrast" to former President Donald Trump's.

  • Morgan Stanley cuts year-end dollar forecast

    "Global growth is showing signs of buoyancy, macro and inflation uncertainty are waning and the USD is rapidly losing its carry advantage," said currency strategists at Morgan Stanley led by James K Lord, in a note published late on Sunday. The dollar index was trading at 102.4 around 1330 GMT on Monday. The Wall Street bank now sees the euro strengthening against the dollar to 1.15 by year-end versus a previous forecast of 1.08.

  • 3 Biopharma Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    As any biotech investor will tell you freely, investing in biopharma is rife with risks. Clinical trials can miss the mark, and successful medicines on the market can get outcompeted by newer entrants. To do that, they tend to have a mix of reliable sales alongside a bunch of ambitious projects to provide upside.

  • The Clean Energy Sector Is Set For A Major Labor Shortage

    The Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act will provide a major boost to the clean energy industry, but solar, wind, and EV companies are struggling to find sufficient labor

  • EVs Made Up 10% of All New Cars Sold Last Year

    The increase, driven by China and Europe, provided relief to a broader car market that suffered from economic worries, inflation and production disruptions.

  • 4 Pending free agents the Browns should not re-sign this offseason

    Not every pending free agent is worth re-signing.

  • Who will win the Super Bowl? Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills lead NFL playoff odds

    Who are the favorites to win the Super Bowl? Who are the longshots? Check out the odds for each team remaining in the NFL postseason.

  • Microsoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it will add OpenAI’s viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT to its cloud-based Azure service “soon,” building on an existing relationship between the two companies as Microsoft mulls taking a far larger stake in OpenAI.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Str

  • Plymouth Industrial: An Income Investor's Delight

    Investing in smaller markets and top-notch occupancy levels has led to a positive outlook for Plymouth Industrial

  • Ukraine Seeks Weapons to Beat Back Russia: Here’s What It’s Got

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsUkraine’s allies have provided more than 4,000 armored vehicles, artillery pieces, aircraft and other weapon systems to help Kyiv fight Russia, and now NATO’s most powerful membe

  • Bengals fans will want to see team’s epic playoff hype video

    This is a must-see video for Bengals fans.

  • How Walmart's US CEO views future of consumer loyalty

    A top executive at Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, says retailers and brands risk being left behind if they're not open to adapting as consumer needs continue to change.

  • 4 reasons the Bengals win playoff games and the Texans are rebuilding

    The Houston Texans are stuck in rebuilding mode while the Cincinnati Bengals are winning playoff games. Here are four reasons why.

  • Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in 2023: 2 Picks and 1 to Avoid

    The chip sector is getting back on its proverbial feet after a challenging period, but not every stock is a winner.

  • India hopeful of rupee trade with Russia after imports surge

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is hopeful of a rupee trade with Russia, a trade ministry official said on Monday, as government data showed a near 400% jump in Russian merchandise imports from April-December compared with a year ago. India has been exploring a rupee trade settlement mechanism with Russia since soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February last year.