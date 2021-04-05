Oil prices slip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts

FILE PHOTO: A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome
Florence Tan
·2 min read

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged down in early Asian trade on Monday after OPEC+ agreed last week to gradually ease some of its production cuts between May and July.

Brent crude futures for June fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.70 a barrel by 2351 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May was at $61.32 a barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.2%.

Both contracts settled up more than $2 a barrel after the OPEC+ decision and on optimism about energy demand after U.S. President Joe Biden outlined a $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to ease production curbs by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, another 350,000 bpd in June and further 400,000 bpd or so in July.

The decision came after the new U.S. administration called on Saudi Arabia to keep energy affordable for consumers despite demand concerns as parts of Europe remained under lockdown while Japan could expand emergency measures as needed to contain a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Under Thursday's agreement, OPEC+ cuts would be just above 6.5 million bpd from May, compared with slightly below 7 million bpd in April.

Most of the increase in supplies will come from the world's top exporter, Saudi Arabia, which said it was phasing out its extra voluntary cuts by July, a move that will add 1 million bpd.

This week, investors are focused on indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States as part of broader negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers.

Ahead of the talks, Iran's foreign ministry said it wanted the United States to lift all sanctions and rejected any "step-by-step" easing of restrictions.

Eurasia's analyst Henry Rome said he expects U.S. sanctions, including restrictions on the sale of Iranian oil, to be lifted only after these talks are completed and until Iran returns to compliance.

"Diplomacy could stretch for months and nuclear compliance could take as long as three months," he said in a note, adding that implementation of such a deal and a ramp-up of oil exports could stretch into early 2022.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • In Mississippi and New York City, leaders fight to overcome vaccine obstacles

    "We need to educate folks," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.

  • This Tiny Country Could Become Europe’s Newest Oil Producer

    The tiny ex-Yugoslavian Republic of Montenegro has seen its first wildcat well drilled by the ENI-NOVATEK tandem and the results should come in within the next 4 to 5-months

  • White House says it's 'clear-eyed' on Iran engagement

    Tehran has ruled out face-to-face bilateral discussions, but the presence of both Iran and the United States in the Austrian capital - welcomed by Washington as a "healthy step forward" - will help to focus efforts to bring all sides back into compliance with the accord.The aim is to reach an agreement within two months, said a senior official with the European Union, the coordinator of the deal. Iran holds elections in June.Former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting it to violate some of the pact's nuclear restrictions. His successor Joe Biden wants to revive the accord, but Washington and Tehran have been at odds over who should take the first step.Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain - all parties to the 2015 deal - held virtual talks on Friday to see how to progress.

  • U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZeneca

    (Reuters) -The United States has put Johnson and Johnson in charge of a plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and has stopped British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc from using the facility, a senior health official said on Saturday. J&J said it was "assuming full responsibility" of the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, reiterating that it will deliver 100 million doses to the government by the end of May. The Department of Health & Human Services facilitated the move, the health official said in an email, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Hunter Biden "100% certain" he will be cleared from DOJ probe

    Hunter Biden told CBS Sunday Morning he is "cooperating completely" with an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into his finances, and that he is certain that he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.Why it matters: Hunter Biden's business dealings became a point of attack during the 2020 presidential election for Trump and other Republicans, who have tried to insinuate the presence of corruption in the Biden family. Biden confirmed last December that the probe is being run out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The interview, airing in two parts, comes ahead of the release of his book, "Beautiful Things," which comes out on April 6.What he's saying: Though the First Son said he couldn't disclose details about the investigation, he stated that he is "100% certain that at the end of the investigation, that I will be cleared of any wrongdoing.""All I can do is cooperate and trust in the process."He also addressed a New York Post report about a laptop of his that contained allegedly incriminating evidence that he had supposedly left in a Delaware repair shop two years ago. Biden said he couldn't recall leaving his laptop at a repair shop but noted, "there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was Russian intelligence."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Not a typo: This 'phenomenal' 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for $420 — it's nearly 50 percent off

    This beauty is compatible with Android and Apple devices — it’s rare to see a TV that works with both.

  • Ukraine says joint NATO military exercises to begin in a few months

    Ukraine said Saturday that joint military exercises with NATO troops may begin in a few months, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Russia, which supports separatist forces battling Ukraine's military in the Donbass region, said Friday it strongly opposes the drills and will "have to take additional measures" if NATO deploys troops to eastern Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The announcement of the exercises comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.Ukraine has been fighting Russian-backed separatists since Russia illegally invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014, which lead to the rise of anti-government separatist groups in the Donbass region of Ukraine.The war in eastern Ukraine recently escalated after the Ukrainian military said four of its soldiers were killed during a battle against Russian-backed separatists on March 26.Kyiv also accused Moscow of building up military forces near the joint border, though Russia has downplayed the build up.The big picture: In his first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, President Biden "affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," according to the White House.The upcoming drills will involve more than 1,000 military personnel from at least 5 NATO member states, but Ukraine's military did not say specifically when they will occur, according to Reuters.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • FBI conducted 4,691,000 background checks for firearm sales in March

    The FBI conducted 4,691,738 background checks for firearm sales this March, a single-month record for the U.S.Why it matters: The surge in background checks may be a result of gun control bills recently passed by the House and gun restriction recommendations by President Biden in the wake of three mass shootings in March.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Last month, the House passed a bill that would require background checks for all gun purchasers.Congress passed another bill aimed at closing a loophole that allows firearm dealers to complete sales after three days if a buyer's background check has not been finished by the FBI.Biden urged the Senate to pass the two House bills and called on Congress as a whole to renew bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.By the numbers: Of the top 10 days for most background checks in the country's history, six were in March 2021, according to FBI data.The FBI performed 236,295 background checks on March 17 alone — the busiest day for checks in U.S. history.The big picture: A gunman killed four people, including a 9-year-old boy, in Orange, California, on March 31.Another assailant shot and killed 10 people in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22. Eight people were killed in shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • All eyes are on Georgia. Again.

    For Georgians, the new voting law is the epitome of voter suppression — or it’s the embodiment of election integrity.

  • Exit polls point to first place for Bulgarian leader's party

    The election was widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Late Sunday, Borissov called on his opponents to form a broad-based governing coalition. Four exit polls had the GERB party finishing on top, with around 25% of the vote.

  • Philippine defense chief in verbal tussle with China on reef

    An annoyed Philippine defense chief renewed a demand on Saturday for dozens of Chinese vessels to leave a Manila-claimed reef in the South China Sea, and said he would not be fooled by Chinese assertions that the vessels were taking shelter from bad weather. The Chinese Embassy shot back at what it called a “perplexing statement” by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and insisted that the vessels had the right to take shelter in what it said was Chinese territory. The unusually hostile public exchange stemmed from the sighting early last month by the Philippine coast guard of more than 200 Chinese vessels, which Lorenzana called “militias,” at the Whitsun Reef.

  • Venezuela to ask U.N. for help in clearing land mines near Colombian border

    Venezuela will ask the United Nations to help remove landmines in its territory that it says have been deployed by "irregular" armed groups near the Colombian border, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday. Maduro's government on Thursday said two soldiers were killed by a land mine during military operations in the state of Apure, where clashes between soldiers and armed groups has led thousands of Venezuelans to flee across the border. The government will ask UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for "immediate emergency assistance so that they can bring all of the techniques to deactivate the minefields that these irregular groups have left behind," Maduro said in a televised broadcast.

  • NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers approaches guest hosting 'Jeopardy!' like 'any game I've ever played'

    NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" Is fiancee Shailene Woodley a fan? "She will be, for the next two weeks," he says.

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • I visited the newly designed private terminal at LAX and saw why wealthy travelers are spending thousands for a membership

    A membership alone to PS costs $4,500 and that doesn't include the $3,250 per use fee each time a member visits the facility.

  • 'Imminent' reservoir wall collapse threatens polluted flood of Tampa Bay

    Worsening of a week-old leak in the containment wall of the 480 million-gallon Piney Point waste water reservoir prompted DeSantis to declare a state of emergency over concerns over the possible collapse of stacks of phosphogypsum waste, primarily from fertilizer manufacturing, at the plant. "Structural collapse could occur at any time," Jacob Sauer, director of public safety for Florida's Manatee County, said in a briefing late on Saturday.

  • Oil Declines After OPEC+ Wagers Market Can Absorb Extra Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased after OPEC+ decided to boost output over the coming months and Saudi Arabia raised prices for shipments to customers in Asia.West Texas Intermediate dipped 0.4%, paring the 3.9% gain seen on Thursday, when the alliance agreed to loosen its supply curbs gradually. The grouping will raise production by more 1 million barrels a day in stages between May and July, and over the same period, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary 1-million-barrel-a-day reduction. Markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.Crude has surged this year as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines paves the way for the reopening of economies, and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies was seen as a vote of confidence in the outlook. Reinforcing the signs that top economies are on the mend, the U.S. added more than 900,000 jobs in March. That bodes well for oil demand.Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over the cuts that applied to most countries, although Russia had been allowed an increase at the previous gathering. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said OPEC+ was now “testing” the market, and can reverse course if necessary at the next session on April 28.“OPEC+ tapering was more of a compromise, rather than its confidence in market recovery,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “Another rollover -- with another round of dispensation for Russia -- might have strained the cohesion in the alliance.”After the OPEC+ meeting, Saudi Arabia raised prices for shipments to Asia. Saudi Aramco, the state energy firm, will increase its grades to the region in May by 20 to 50 cents a barrel. Most prices for North West European customers won’t be changed, while most grades to the U.S. will be cut by 10 cents.Progress in combating the pandemic remains mixed, with an accelerating pace of vaccinations in the U.S. contrasting with renewed curbs elsewhere, especially in Europe. In France, cases have surged due to more contagious variants, forcing a third lockdown. In India, Mumbai authorities asked all private offices to work from home this month after a new wave of infections.“Crude may be in a stalemate for the time being, awaiting further cues from demand,” said Hari. “I expect a continuing tug-of-war on sentiment between a Europe in lockdown and a U.S. racing toward freedom.”Brent’s prompt timespread was 37 cents in backwardation. That’s a bullish pattern -- with near-term prices trading at a premium to those further out -- and it’s up from 6 cents last Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How the Gamecocks fared at the second Augusta National Women’s Invitational

    “Pretty special to have two players shoot under par at Augusta National and place so well in such a strong field,” USC coach Kalen Anderson said.

  • The Lingering Questions After the First Grand Prix of the Year

    Are Red Bull and Max Verstappen ready for what it would take to really challenge Mercedes? How close can McLaren and Ferrari get to the championship favorites?