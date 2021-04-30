Oil prices slip from six-week high as India demand worries weigh

FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area near Odessa
Florence Tan
·2 min read

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Friday, taking a breather after touching their highest in six weeks as concerns of wider lockdowns in India and Brazil to curb the COVID-19 pandemic offset a bullish outlook on summer fuel demand and economic recovery.

Brent crude fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.27 a barrel by 0420 GMT, the last day's trading for the front-month June contract. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for June was at $64.66 a barrel, down 35 cents, or 0.5%.

"The post-COVID-19 demand recovery is still uneven and the surge in Indian cases serves as a timely reminder that any rally to $70 is too premature," Energy Aspects analysts said in a note.

Such a level is likely to be reached only in the third quarter this year, when demand improves materially and destocking ends, they said.

Brent is on track to gain roughly 8% in April while WTI could see gains of nearly 10%.

The increases will be the fifth monthly gains in six months as global demand has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels on the back of fiscal stimulus and the easing of virus lockdowns in some countries, while production cuts from OPEC and their allies including Russia eased crude oil oversupply.

Wider adoption of COVID-19 vaccinations is also restoring confidence in travel, lifting oil demand.

Several U.S. cities are emerging from lockdown stoking confidence of stronger demand in gasoline ahead of the key U.S. summer driving season, ANZ analysts said, while UK road fuel sales are nearing last summer's levels.

The upcoming Labour Day holiday in China would also boost fuel demand at the world's second largest oil consumer.

"This renewed optimism is overshadowing headwinds in India, where a second wave of infections of COVID-19 are resulting in new travel restrictions being put in place," ANZ said in a note.

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with hospitals and morgues overwhelmed, as the number of COVID-19 cases topped 18 million on Thursday.

On Friday, a private sector survey showed that Japan's factory activity expanded in April at the fastest pace since early 2018 on a global demand recovery though new coronavirus curbs cast a shadow over the overall economic outlook.

China's factory activity growth, however, slowed more than expected, official data showed.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Michael Perry and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: BHP’s Mt. Arthur bind illustrates mining’s coal dilemma

    As BHP Group looks at options to spin off or sell its thermal coal assets, the miner is facing pressure from climate conscious investors who want divergent paths and that's even before getting to the tough task of finding a buyer. The world’s largest miner has been in talks with stakeholders on its plans to divest the Mt. Arthur thermal coalmine, its stake in a steel-making coal project with Japan's Mitsui and a stake in a thermal coal mine in Colombia. How BHP, which faces about $1 billion in clean up costs at Mt. Arthur alone, divests could be a template for other miners,including Glencore Plc and Anglo American whoare also mulling ways to offload coal assets.

  • Oil Climbs Above $65 as Car-Fuelled Demand Sparks Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surpassed $65 a barrel, the highest since mid-March, as signs of strengthening demand from the U.S. to China stoked optimism that key markets are turning a corner in their recovery from the pandemic.U.S. benchmark crude futures rose 1.8% on Thursday for a third straight daily gain. Major cities in the U.S. are coming out of lockdown, with New York City aiming to fully reopen July 1 and Chicago broadly easing restrictions across industries. In Europe, the U.K.’s road-fuel sales are nearing last year’s summer levels. Consumption may also get a boost when China breaks for an extended holiday on Saturday, with mobility expected to climb to a record.“Eyes are on global demand,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The U.S. is seeing many states ease restrictions and the opportunity for summer travel, and therefore petroleum demand, to have a significant rebound. If the U.S. sets pace and reopens,” the hope is other countries will follow.Oil’s rally took a pause in recent weeks with the resurgent pandemic in countries such as India, Brazil and Japan imperiling a worldwide return to normal demand. India has been hit particularly hard by a second wave that’s pummeled fuel consumption, prompting some refiners there to consider boosting exports in a bid to avoid deep cuts to crude processing.But commodities across the board have gained in recent sessions with broader optimism on the recovery in key economies and tightening supplies in raw materials lifting spot prices to near-decade highs. The premium on near-term deliveries over future deliveries for commodities tracked by the Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped to the highest in over 15 years, signaling immediate physical shortages across different markets, a managing director at Pacific Investment Management Co. said.The market recovery is flowing through to big oil companies. Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s profit rose more than expected in the first quarter, while Total SE also had a strong start to the year. U.S. refiners have been inching up production ahead of the summer driving season. PBF Energy said it expects to run at higher rates in the second quarter, pointing to U.S. gasoline consumption already at 95% of normal levels and higher overall fuel demand.See also: Big Oil Revives Pre-Pandemic Levels of Cash Flow and ProfitHigher daily U.S. airport foot traffic and airlines adding more flights point to a summer travel season that may be “significantly more robust” than is being priced in, Bank of America Global Research said in a report.“Taken together, we believe these signals affirm that an eventual recovery in demand is a question of ‘when’ not ‘if,’ with risks that the pace may be quickening even versus very bullish GDP growth estimates,” analysts including Doug Leggate and Kalei Akamine wrote.Still, Covid-19 hotspots do pose some short-term risks to a sustained price rally and are starting to show in gauges of market health. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark flipped into a slight contango on Thursday, an indication that market tightness may be easing. Differentials for U.S. sour crudes fell to their weakest in at least two weeks on weaker demand from Indian refiners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • Oil Drops Amid Broader Market Slump With Demand Rally Pausing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined amid a broader drop in equities and commodities, although it remains on track for a weekly gain after signs of strengthening demand stoked optimism the recovery from the pandemic is accelerating.Futures in New York dropped 0.6% on Friday as raw materials took a breather from a scorching rally. Oil closed above $65 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since mid-March on prospects for higher fuel consumption from the U.S., China and the U.K. A resurgent virus, especially in India, is still looming over the near-term demand outlook, however.“This week saw an avalanche of strong data and reassuring developments in the U.S, but that may have buried the rising global risk of more transmissible Covid variants,” said Vandana Hari, the founder of energy consultant Vanda Insights in Singapore. “At six-week highs, crude was ripe for a breather.”The short-term risks to the demand outlook are starting to show up in gauges of market health. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark flipped to a slight contango on Thursday, an indication that market tightness may be easing. The backwardation in the prompt timespread for Brent crude has also narrowed this week.There was a raft of bullish calls on the outlook this week, with the OPEC+ coalition raising its consumption estimates for this year and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicting oil demand will post a record jump as vaccination rates increase. Major U.S. cities are moving to fully reopen, while travel across China over an extended holiday that starts Saturday is expected to hit a record.Commodities across the board have rallied in recent sessions, driven by optimism on the recovery in key economies and tightening supplies of raw materials. That’s pushed the Bloomberg Spot Commodity Index to the highest level since 2012 this week.See also: Pimco Says Commodity Rally Reveals Shortages of Vital MaterialsBig oil is also cashing in. Europe’s largest oil and gas companies saw their combined cash flow climb to the highest since late 2019 in first-quarter earnings. Some U.S. producers are also restoring dividends as they rebound from the virus-driven crash.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden to push massive expansion of government programs aimed at childcare, education with speech to Congress

    Biden's American Families Plan would be a massive expansion of government programs to help with childcare, education and a number of other key provisions.

  • Cold virus lurking in Russian Sputnik vaccine, says Brazil

    ‘In people who are immune-compromised... there could be a higher rate of adverse effects because of it, including potentially serious ones’

  • Trump lashes out at ‘very unfair’ FBI raid of ‘great patriot’ Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

    ‘It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country,’ the former president tells Fox Business

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Text of Biden's first address to joint session of Congress

    Throughout our history, Presidents have come to this chamber to speak to the Congress, to the nation, and to the world. 100 days since I took the oath of office, lifted my hand off our family Bible, and inherited a nation in crisis. Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation: America is on the move again.

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Stephen Miller mocked after criticising Biden speech for lacking ‘warmth’

    The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy

  • Borrego finally voiced Hornets’ longtime flaw: The hole at center has become too much

    Charlotte Hornets acquiring Gordon Hayward left little flexibility to address need for help at center

  • Tim Scott: Republican’s Biden rebuttal ‘from a planet where facts don’t matter’, says MSNBC anchor

    Nicolle Wallace savages South Carolina senator over claim new president ‘inherited a tide that had already turned’ on Covid-19

  • Borrego finally voiced Hornets’ longtime flaw: The hole at center has become too much

    Charlotte Hornets acquiring Gordon Hayward left little flexibility to address need for help at center

  • Five key moments from Biden's first speech to Congress

    From shattering a glass ceiling to racial justice reforms - here were the key moments.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris tours Baltimore mass vaccine site

    Vice President Kamala Harris visited Baltimore Thursday afternoon to tour the state's mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium. The vice president toured the operation at the stadium before addressing a group assembled inside.

  • Matthews scores his 36th, Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-1

    Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 36th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night. The 23-year-old Matthews hit the 60-point mark for a fifth straight season since getting picked first overall at the 2016 draft. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Pierre Engvall added goals for Toronto (32-13-5).

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Government money seen powering U.S. economy in first quarter

    U.S. economic growth likely accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses, charting the course for what is expected to be the strongest performance this year in nearly four decades. The United States' economy is rebounding more quickly compared to its global rivals, thanks to two additional rounds of COVID-19 relief money from Washington as well as easing anxiety over the pandemic, which has boosted domestic demand and allowed services businesses like restaurants and bars to reopen. Though the anticipated pick-up in gross domestic product last quarter would leave output just below its level at the end of 2019, the economy remains at least a couple of years away from fully recovering from the pandemic recession, which started in February 2020.