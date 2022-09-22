Oil prices slip after U.S. interest rate hike on fears for demand

Illustration shows Oil barrels in front of rising stock graph
0
Laura Sanicola
·1 min read

By Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates significantly to curb inflation, with fears for the global economy casting a shadow over future fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $89.67 per barrel by 0013 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 15 cents to $82.79 per barrel.

The Fed raised its target interest rate on Wednesday by 75 basis points for the third time, to a 3.00-3.25% range, and signalled more large increases to come. Risk assets like stocks fell on the news, along with oil, while the dollar climbed to a 20-year high against a basket of other currencies, making crude more expensive for buyers not using the greenback.

Meanwhile U.S. gasoline demand over the past four weeks fell to 8.5 million barrels per day (bpd), its lowest since February, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday [EIA/S].

Elsewhere, Germany nationalised gas importer Uniper on Wednesday and Britain said it would halve energy bills for businesses in response to a deepening supply crisis that has exposed Europe's reliance on Russian fuel.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany takes over Uniper, raising rescue bill to $29 billion

    BERLIN/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Germany on Wednesday agreed to nationalise Uniper, raising the bill to rescue the gas importer to 29 billion euros ($28.7 billion) amid an escalating energy crisis that shows just how much Europe's top economy has relied on Russian fuel. The deal brings the total cash pumped into Germany's three biggest Russian gas importers - Uniper, former Gazprom unit Sefe and EnBW's VNG division - to at least 40 billion euros. Nationalising Germany's largest importer of Russian gas is the second move in a week by the government to take control of an energy business and is part of a wider European response to the winter crisis, including France taking over EDF.

  • Oil prices slide 1% after U.S. Fed raises interest rates

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell about 1% to a near two-week low in volatile trade on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered another hefty rate hike to quell inflation that could reduce economic activity and demand for oil. Brent crude futures settled 79 cents, or 0.9%, lower at $89.83 a barrel, its lowest close since Sept. 8, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.00, or 1.2%, to $82.94, its lowest close since Sept. 7. U.S. gasoline demand over the past four weeks fell to 8.5 million barrels per day (bpd), its lowest since February, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

  • Europe burns cash to help businesses in deepening energy crisis

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -Germany nationalised gas importer Uniper on Wednesday and Britain said it would halve energy bills for businesses in response to a deepening energy crisis that has exposed Europe's reliance on Russian fuel. Russian President Vladimir Putin added to the upward pressure on energy prices by announcing a partial military mobilisation, in the biggest escalation of the Ukraine war since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion. European governments had already earmarked almost 500 billion euros ($496 billion) in the last year to shield citizens and companies from soaring gas and power prices, according to research by think-tank Bruegel.

  • Crypto market maker Wintermute loses $160 million in DeFi hack

    Wintermute, a leading crypto market maker, has lost about $160 million in a hack, a top executive said Tuesday, becoming the latest firm in the industry to suffer a breach. Evgeny Gaevoy, the founder and chief executive of Wintermute, disclosed in a series of tweets that the firm’s decentralized finance operations had been hacked, but centralized finance and over the counter verticals aren’t affected.

  • Where is inflation headed? An assessment of the US economy in emojis

    It’s almost certain the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again on Wednesday, with most forecasters predicting a 75-basis-point increase.

  • Analysis-Europe energy crisis may deepen with looming liquidity crunch

    Europe's problems in sourcing oil and gas this winter after a dispute with Russia may be exacerbated by a new crisis in the market where prices are already red-hot: a liquidity crunch that could send them spiralling higher still. But European governments have only belatedly rallied to offer financial support to power providers on the brink of collapse, in an effort to ease pressure on a market whose smooth operation is vital to keep people warm. "We have a dysfunctional futures market, which then creates problems for the physical market and leads to higher prices, higher inflation," a senior trading source told Reuters.

  • North Korea Denies Selling Russia Arms, Blasts US for ‘Rumors’

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea denied that it has sold arms to Russia and blasted the US and “other hostile forces” for what it saw as spreading rumors that Kim Jong Un’s regime was aiding Moscow as it fought in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Leaders to Keep Up Pressure on Mo

  • European energy transition will 'herald the next few years of pain': Analyst

    OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil markets both in the U.S. and abroad, specifically Europe's ongoing energy crisis and how it could impact the U.S. economy.

  • UN Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Leaders to Keep Up Pressure on Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a video address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, urged world leaders to keep up the pressure on Russia, which he said was “afraid of real negotiations.” Earlier, President Joe Biden took center stage at the UN to rally international support for Ukraine following Russia’s military escalation and Vladimir Putin’s threats, saying Russia had “shamelessly violated” the core tenets of the UN Charter.Most Read from Bloomberg

  • Dollar towering, stocks cowering as Fed hikes higher

    The dollar surged to a fresh two-decade high against major peers and stocks fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates and forecast more hikes ahead than investors had expected. Japan has this week driven home its commitment to ultra-dovish policy by spending more than 2 trillion yen ($13.8 billion) in the past two days to hold a 0.25% ceiling on the 10-year Japanese government bond yield.

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • Qualcomm-Backed Drone Maker Weighs $125 Million India IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- IdeaForge Technology Pvt., India’s largest drone maker backed by Qualcomm Inc., is considering an initial public offering in Mumbai that could raise about $125 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Leaders to Keep Up P

  • Stocks Extend Drop on Fed Vow to Quell Inflation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Share market declines deepened in Asian trading amid diminishing odds of a soft economic landing after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points and signaled further aggressive tightening.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Leaders to Keep Up Pressure

  • Rod Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, on policing Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: ‘Biggest honor of all'

    Penny Lancaster, a British model and TV personality, began volunteering for the force after appearing in the reality show “Famous and Fighting Crime."

  • Oil prices fall on a third weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, as Fed agrees to another rate hike

    Oil prices settle lower on Wednesday, pressured by a third consecutive weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies and the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, a move that may slow demand for energy. Prices give up early gains from the possibility of an even more protracted war in Ukraine, after Russia's president announced a partial draft.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Meeting Looms; What To Do In New Stock Market Correction

    Dow Jones futures dropped after Monday's stock market rally ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

  • Amazon's top 3 pedestal fans are now up to 50% off — but not for long

    Cooling off is quick and easy with a powerful pedestal fan. Here are three best-sellers available on Amazon, starting at just $39.

  • $80 Oil Could Be Here to Stay. Exxon, EOG Stock Stand to Gain.

    Policy makers are rethinking the price of a barrel so it's high enough to encourage drilling but low enough to help drivers.

  • Dow down 377 points as stocks swing back to downside after Fed hike

    U.S. stocks remained lower in the final half-hour of trade Wednesday after sinking to new session lows. Major indexes saw big swings, giving up gains to trade lower after the Federal Reserve raised the fed funds rate by 75 basis points as expected but pointed to a higher peak in rates than anticipated next year. Stocks then swung between gains and losses during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference before sliding back to new lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 377 points, or 1.2%

  • New interest rate hike expected as Fed battles rising inflation

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday in its ongoing battle against soaring inflation. Analysts project the central bank will raise its benchmark by another three-quarters of a point.