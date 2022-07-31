Oil prices will stay high as production constraints keep supplies tight, top CEOs say

Jennifer Sor
·2 min read
oil
Atef Hassan/Reuters

  • Oil prices will continue to stay high as production constraints look to keep crude supplies tight, according to the world's top energy giants.

  • "There is more upside than downside when it comes to the oil price," Shell's CEO said.

  • "Clearly, to lower prices, the industry needs to increase investment and catch up to recovering demand. Unfortunately, this will take time," Exxon's CEO said.

Oil prices will continue to stay high as production constraints look to keep crude supplies tight, according to CEOs of the world's top energy giants.

That should sustain massive profits at oil companies, with second-quarter earnings reports so far showing record hauls for the sector. Although oil prices have seen a downtrend in the past few months due to recession fears, crude staged a rally over the last week and West Texas Intermediate is still up more than 30% for the year.

"There is more upside than downside when it comes to the oil price," Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg TV after his company's quarterly report. "Demand hasn't fully recovered yet, and supply is definitely tight."

He noted OPEC and US shale companies have limited capacity for additional oil production, while Western sanctions on Russian oil have yet to fully kick in. The European Union's partial embargo will take effect by the end of the year, potentially removing another 2.2 million barrels from the market.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said Thursday that global markets will struggle to develop spare production capacity for oil and liquefied natural gas in the coming year.

"This implies medium term support for high prices," he said on a conference call.

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods also pointed to production constraints as he sized up the oil price outlook on Friday.

It takes about three to five years for investments to translate to additional supply, he told CNBC. Meanwhile, there are still no signs of significant demand destruction for fuel.

"Clearly, to lower prices, the industry needs to increase investment and catch up to recovering demand. Unfortunately, this will take time," Wood said on an earnings conference call Friday.

ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance also told an industry group earlier this month that OPEC and US producers are limited in how much more oil they can pump.

"Ultimately, demand will go back to pre-pandemic levels," he said, according to Reuters. "There is a supply crunch coming."

