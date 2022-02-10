Oil prices steady as investors eye U.S.-Iran nuclear talks

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing
Florence Tan
·2 min read

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, after rallying on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the previous session, as investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets.

Brent crude futures slid 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $91.45 a barrel at 0130 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.74 a barrel, up 8 cents.

Robust demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has kept global oil supplies snug, with inventories at key fuel hubs globally hovering at multi-year lows.

U.S. crude inventories fell 4.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 4, dropping to 410.4 million barrels - their lowest for commercial inventories since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 369,000-barrel rise.

U.S. product supplied - the best proxy for demand - peaked at 21.9 million barrels per day (bpd) over the past four weeks due to strong economic activity nationwide, EIA data showed.

The surprise crude draw reinforces how tight the oil market remains, OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

"Crude prices have too many catalysts that support a move to $100 oil in the near future," he said, pointing to geopolitical tensions across Europe and the Middle East, and improving demand globally as normal travel resumes in large parts of the world.

However, investors are closely watching the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks which resumed this week. A deal could lift U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil and ease global supply tightness.

The White House publicly pressured Iran on Wednesday to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement quickly, saying that it will be impossible to return to the accord if a deal is not struck within weeks.

"The core uncertainty remains whether Iran is willing to sign on the dotted line," Eurasia analyst Henry Rome said, adding that the consultancy was holding onto a 40% call on a return to the agreement.

Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden and King Salman of Saudi Arabia discussed energy supplies and developments in the Middle East, including in Iran and Yemen, during a phone call on Wednesday.

Salman also spoke about maintaining balance and stability in the oil markets and emphasised the need to maintain the OPEC+ supply agreement, state news agency SPA said.

In Europe, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will be meeting its allies and partners in Munich next week seeking to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande: no fire sales to clear debt pile

    Don't expect any bargains on Evergrande apartments. That is the message from the troubled Chinese property giant. A Reuters source says Chairman Hui Ka Yan set out a revival plan to staff over the weekend. He reportedly set a goal of delivering 600,000 apartments this year. And said there would be no fire sales in a bid to shift stock. Instead Hui wants Evergrande to clear its debt by getting construction and sales activities back to normal. The world's most indebted developer has been tottering under more than $300 billion in liabilities. It's been struggling to pay creditors and suppliers, raising fears of a messy collapse that would ripple through financial markets. Hui says Evergrande has almost $8 billion in escrow accounts to pay for construction, and more than three times that amount yet to be collected from sales. He says the company can "get out of the woods" if work resumes at full tilt.

  • White House does damage control with Latino allies after criticism of Becerra

    The White House is racing to respond to Latino allies rankled by public criticism of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra’s job performance,

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: 2022 Guidance Coming In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 'Don't Say Gay': Biden denounces 'hateful' new Florida bill

    The legislation bans discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in primary school classrooms.

  • Biden administration firms up plans to get Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades

    Americans who need help getting out of Ukraine if Russia invades the country could be brought through Poland and receive support from U.S. troops.

  • Olympic skier Nina O'Brien has surgery after compound fracture, will return to US for treatment

    Nina O’Brien had initial surgery at a hospital in Yanqing, China, near the Alpine ski venue, after a gruesome crash Monday afternoon in the second run of the giant slalom.

  • Experts hail big step forward in fusion technology in UK

    European scientists have taken a significant step closer to mastering a technology that could allow them to one day harness nuclear fusion, providing a clean and almost limitless source of energy, British officials said Wednesday. Researchers at the Joint European Torus experiment near Oxford managed to produce a record amount of heat energy over a five-second period, which was the duration of the experiment, the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority said. The 59 megajoules of sustained fusion energy produced were more than double the previous record achieved in 1997.

  • Stormy Daniels Tears Into Her Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti With A Zinger About Naked Trump

    The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace

  • As Peloton fires over 2,800 employees, it's giving them a free 1-year subscription on the way out

    Along with the layoffs, Peloton also announced CEO John Foley is stepping down, and the company is scrapping plans for a North American factory.

  • GOP Senator Slammed For ‘All-Time Great Cowardly Politician’ Quote

    "I have seen more than a few in my day, and that is up there," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said of Sen. Cynthia Lummis' comment on the censure of anti-Trump Republicans.

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy Finally Admits Capitol Riot Was ‘Violent Insurrection’

    The House GOP leader still defended the Republican National Committee’s suggestion that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were “legitimate political discourse.”

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Top Obama Lawyer Hits Republican National Committee With Damning New Nickname

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal mocked “toddler” Donald Trump’s document destruction.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Tax The Rich: Dropping the Taxable Earnings Base Just Might Save Social Security

    There is a limit on how much of your wages can be taxed for Social Security, and how much you can take home as a result -- but a recent report by the Congressional Research Service is fighting to...

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments