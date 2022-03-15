Oil prices are suddenly dropping in a reversal. Gas prices could be next

Data: FactSet; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Oil prices have suddenly reversed course, falling almost as quickly as they rose in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: The about-face raises the prospect of a corresponding drop in gas prices, which hit a record high last week.

By the numbers: The price of West Texas Intermediate — the U.S. benchmark crude oil — tumbled below $97 per barrel on Tuesday, having fallen more than $33 from its peak about a week ago.

That's only a few dollars more than it was priced at when the invasion began.

The national average price of gasoline — which tends to move in lockstep with oil prices, lagging only a few days as the market catches up — has leveled off in the low $4.30s over the last several days, according to AAA.

What we're watching: Whether Russia moves to cut off oil or gas supplies from Western customers, which could lead to another price spike.

