Oil prices surge

- Reuters
Qatar powerless to ease global energy crisis
DOHA/LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar, the world's largest seller of liquefied natural gas (LNG), told consumers it was powerless to cool energy prices prices as British steelmakers said they could be forced to halt output in the face of soaring costs. LNG prices, which sank to record lows at the height of pandemic lockdowns, have surged this year to record highs, but Qatar said it has no supplies available to calm the market. "We are maxed out, as far as we have given all our customers their due quantities," said Qatar energy minister Saad al-Kaabi.
- Reuters
'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest
Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.
- CoinDesk
Bitmain Confirms Halting Its Shipment of Antminers to Chinese Customers
The mining rig supplier will still ship globally.
- FX Empire
On A Bull Run, Crude Oil Faces Uphill Battle With Iran
Those developments come despite stalling talks to get an international deal on Iran’s nuclear program, which would allow it to start exporting oil again, suggesting the bulls may be tamed from reaching $100 a barrel at least for the time being
- Fortune
Gas prices have more than tripled in the last 18 months—and are likely to go higher
Crude prices hit an eight-year high as the price at the pump soars.
- FX Empire
Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021
Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.
- Business Insider
Home Depot executive says chartering ships to sidestep the supply-chain crisis 'started as a joke.' Now it's a critical lifeline for decorations, plumbing supplies, heaters, and more
Major companies are scrambling to overcome backlogs. From flying in power tools to chartering ships, Home Depot has worked to overcome port delays.
- Barrons.com
Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.
Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.
- Benzinga
Moscow and Latin America: Growing Together
Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash The International Monetary Fund is predicting that Latin America and the Caribbean will see gross domestic product (GDP) rise 5.8% by the end of 2021 and another 3.1% next year. The region’s more than 500 million residents generate a total GDP of USD 4.166 billion per year, or approximately 4.9% of global GDP, estimated by the World Bank at USD 84.705 trillion. The region is a sizable sales market and a serious economic partner. As Russia’s financial and economic
- Reuters
Toyota aims to make up some lost production as supplies rebound -sources
Toyota Motor Corp in December wants to restart production curtailed by component shortages with a rebound in shipments from pandemic-hit suppliers that may help it claw back around a third of output lost to supply disruptions, three sources familiar with the carmaker's plans said. Toyota last month cut its production target for the financial year to end-March by 300,000 vehicles to 9 million units because rising COVID-19 infections slowed work at parts factories in Malaysia and Vietnam, compounding a global chip shortage that has forced it and other big automakers to curtail output. The Japanese carmaker has asked suppliers to make up for lost production so it can build an additional 97,000 vehicles between December and the end of March, with some considering additional weekend shifts to do so, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.
- Quartz
Mukesh Ambani joins Musk, Bezos, and Buffett in club of world’s richest
He's the richest person in Asia and has joined Musk, Bezos, Buffett, and 7 others in the 12-figure club.
- INSIDER
Australian real estate agent may have to pay tens of thousands in a defamation claim after he says he forgot an apostrophe while mouthing off about his former boss on Facebook
Last Thursday, Judge Judith Gibson allowed the suit to proceed, and Zadravic could soon be paying a high price for his alleged grammatical gaffe.
- Washington Examiner
Gas shortage would be eased with better relations, Russian ambassador tells EU
A top Russian official suggested that better diplomatic treatment of Russia by the European Union would insulate EU members from energy shortages like they are experiencing now, indicating that Russia, already responsible for a significant share of the EU's gas imports, is looking to gain further advantage from Europe's vulnerabilities.
- FX Empire
Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Aggressive Fuel Switching Could Lead to Triple-Digit Prices
The surge in natural gas prices in Europe and Asia and the extent of fuel switching from gas to oil will be the key factor to watch now.
- Reuters
China rust-belt province warns of more shortages in energy crisis
BEIJING (Reuters) -The largest provincial economy in China's northeast rust belt on Monday warned of worsening power shortages despite government efforts to boost coal supply and manage electricity use in a post-pandemic energy crisis hitting multiple countries. The energy crisis gripping the world's second largest-economy and top exporter is expected to last through to the end of the year, with analysts and traders forecasting a 12% drop in industrial power consumption in the fourth quarter because coal supply is expected to fall short this winter. Liaoning province issued its second-highest alert level for power shortages for the fifth time in two weeks on Monday, warning that the shortfall could reach nearly 5 gigawatts (GW).
- Washington Examiner
Southwest pilots union says vaccine mandate not to blame for canceled flights
The union representing Southwest Airlines acknowledged an “operational meltdown” over the weekend but said the cancellation of hundreds of flights doesn’t have to do with vaccine mandates.
- BBC
Why are gas prices so high and what is happening to fuel bills?
Businesses and householders face a rise in energy bills, with some energy suppliers going bust.
- Yahoo Finance
The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist
Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.
- Quartz
What we know about India’s newest airline so far
A brand new ultra low-cost airline is set to take off amid India’s aviation sector troubles. On Oct. 11, billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed SNV Aviation got initial clearance, merely days after the veteran stock trader met up with prime minister Narendra Modi. Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala…lively, insightful and very bullish on India.
- Bloomberg
U.S. Farmers Reap Bigger Crop Profits and Boost Stockpiles
(Bloomberg) -- It turns out that 2021 was a pretty good year to be an American farmer. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffAfter strug