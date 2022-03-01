As Oil Prices Surge, US to Release Millions of Barrels From Reserve

Reuters Staff
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Rainey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

As oil prices on Tuesday jumped above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, the U.S. and its allies announced a plan to release 60 million barrels from reserve into the world market.

The U.S. will release 30 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while allies including Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea will collectively release an additional 30 million barrels.

In a memorandum, President Joe Biden said the drawdown of oil “is required by U.S. obligations under the International Energy Program implemented by the International Energy Agency,” which the U.S. joined in 1974.

The 31 member nations of the International Energy Agency collectively hold 1.5 billion barrels of oil reserve. The release represents about 4% of its stockpile.

Headquartered in Paris, the International Energy Agency was founded in the wake of the 1973 oil crisis, with the mission of maintaining stable oil supplies. The group said Monday that its release would “send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” The group also expressed “expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their democratically elected government in the face of Russia’s appalling and unprovoked violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The group noted that “Russia plays an outsized role on global energy markets. It is the world’s third largest oil producer and the largest exporter. Its exports of about 5 million barrels a day of crude oil represent roughly 12% of global trade – and its approximately 2.85 million barrels a day of petroleum products represent around 15% of global refined product trade.”

In a statement, the White House said the plan “is another example of partners around the world condemning Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and working together to address the impact of President Putin’s war of choice.”

Still, some analysts are skeptical that the release will move the needle on rising oil and gas prices. “The bottom line is this is not enough to cool off the market,” Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets, told CNN. “It's a bit of a band-aid solution.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook whistleblower will attend State of the Union as Biden calls for crackdown on social media firms

    Frances Haugen accused Facebook of prioritising money over public safety before Congress last fall

  • Oil prices surge over 7% as global crude reserve release disappoints

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices surged over 7% on Tuesday to their highest since 2014, as a global agreement to release crude reserves failed to calm fears about supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Members of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which includes the United States and Japan, agreed to release 60 million barrels of crude from their reserves to try to quell the sharp increase in prices that pushed major benchmarks past $100 a barrel. Brent futures rose $7.00, or 7.1%, to settle at $104.97 a barrel, their highest close since August 2014.

  • Target raises top base pay to $24/hour

    Target is setting a higher starting wage range for hourly workers and expanding access to health care benefits for another 20% of its workforce.Why it matters: The hike comes amid a battle for hourly workers across retail, including Amazon, Walmart and Kroger.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The company said it will start workers between $15 to $24 per hour depending on the job and the local market.The new range will apply to workers in its stor

  • Mark Zuckerberg says it's 'reasonable' that the metaverse isn't a place but a point in time

    The Facebook founder said it's a "reasonable construct" for the metaverse to represent a moment when we live more in the digital world than the physical.

  • Ukrainian Government Targets Russian Crypto Wallets With Bounties

    Concerns over Russia’s use of crypto assets to evade sanctions have led to some unprecedented moves by governments in recent days.

  • Georgia Senate passes bill ending gun license requirement

    The Georgia Senate passed a Republican-backed bill Monday that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public — eliminating a current background check requirement. Democrats said the measure would fuel gun deaths and proposed an amendment that would expand background checks, but the GOP-controlled Senate defeated it. Senate Bill 319 passed 34-22 along party lines and now goes to the state House.

  • IEA member countries agree to release of 60 million oil barrels from strategic reserves

    All 31 member countries of the International Energy Agency have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves — half of that from the United States — "to send a strong message to oil markets."

  • Apple to halt sales and limit services in Russia

    Apple is the latest firm to stop selling products in Russia and will limit Apple Pay and other services.

  • The Chips are Down for Gulf Oil Partners as Blowback from Russia Sanctions Hits

    Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the only countries holding significant spare oil capacity. They'll soon come under intense pressure to bring it online, Greg Priddy writes.

  • Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages

    Stocks fell as soaring oil prices raised more concerns about how Russia's escalating war on Ukraine may impact the global economy. The bigger moves came from the markets for oil, agricultural commodities and government bonds. Oil has been a key concern because Russia is the second-largest exporter of crude oil after Saudi Arabia.

  • Texas wineries and grape growers face dubious future

    The Lone Star State's $13 billion wine industry faces an uncertain future, thanks to millennials and a toxic herbicide used in cotton fields.State of play: The 26- to 41-year-old crowd is purchasing significantly less wine than boomers, all while Texas cotton growers' continue to use dicamba — a liquid herbicide that vaporizes for days — which threatens grapes in the state.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The two

  • Iran's supreme leader says 'mafia-like' US regime created Ukraine crisis

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that the "mafia-like regime" in the U.S. created the current crisis in Ukraine, Reuters reports.Khamenei said the Russian invasion should be stopped, despite Iran's alliance with Moscow in the Syrian civil war and the two countries' trade ties.However, Khamenei blamed the situation on the U.S. rather than Russia, which attacked its smaller neighbor after months of open preparation and...

  • Oil price moves ‘are overdone’ but could still go higher, energy strategist says

    Bob Iaccino, Path Trading Partners Co-Founder and Chief Market Strategist and The Stock Think Tank Co-Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil prices surging despite IEA reserves being released.

  • Canada home prices to defy gravity this year, correction unlikely: Reuters poll

    Canada's runaway house prices will keep growing at a robust pace this year, despite several rate rises expected from the central bank, according to a Reuters poll, which also showed the likelihood of a significant correction was low. Home prices in Canada, one of the frothiest property markets in the world, have risen for more than a decade on near-zero interest rates. The Canadian economy likely started 2022 on a strong footing, despite the impact of the Omicron variant and protests that shut key border crossings, and home prices soared nearly 21% from a year ago in January ahead of widespread expectations for interest rate rises starting Wednesday.

  • Summers Says ‘More Dangerous World’ Requires an FDR-Like Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers urged President Joe Biden to ditch the “usual laundry list of policy proposals” in his State of the Union speech, in favor of a pivot toward grappling with a global environment dramatically altered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its tightening links with China.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO S

  • Commodities Jump Most Since 2009 as Ukraine War Threatens Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity prices soared the most since 2009 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens key supplies of energy, crops and metals that were already tight as major economies emerged from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Prepa

  • Letters to the Editor: A trucker convoy on a pandemic tantrum — is there anything more wasteful?

    The convoy of truckers and others that recently left California for Washington isn't getting any support from L.A. Times readers.

  • Mother of woman allegedly sexually assaulted by college hockey player calls out school’s response

    Joi Labadie says her daughter was assaulted at a 2017 party by three Western Michigan University hockey players, two of whom were given probation and allowed to remain on the team. One of the men was arrested Friday for an alleged rape last year.

  • Florida is already seeing climate change. New global report says it could worsen

    Climate change has already changed places like Florida permanently and irreversibly — affecting coral reefs, leading to higher property values and increasing inequality for vulnerable populations in the state, according to a new global report from the world’s top scientists.

  • Supreme Court hints at constraining Biden on climate

    The Supreme Court looks likely to limit the executive authority to issue sweeping climate rules without new legislation, but it's unclear if they'll unite around broader limits on regulatory power.Catch up fast: The high court held arguments Monday in related cases about now-defunct regulations to curb carbon emissions from the electricity sector, the second-largest U.S. source of heat-trapping gases.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A few takeaways: 1. N