Oil Pulls Back After Surge With Ship Still Blocking Suez Canal

(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined in Asia as traders monitored efforts to dislodge a massive ship blocking the Suez Canal, following two wild days that saw prices whipsaw around 6% in both directions.

Futures in New York slid 0.7% after prices rose back above $61 a barrel on Wednesday, clawing back almost all of the losses in the previous session. Work to re-float the container ship that’s stuck in the canal -- a key trade route for crude flows to Asia -- was suspended until Thursday morning in Egypt. The best chance of freeing the vessel may not come until Sunday or Monday.

The bounce in oil following the canal incident gave the market a much needed breather after a series of factors including softening demand combined to drive prices to a six-week low on Tuesday. U.S. crude stockpiles, meanwhile, have continued to climb, although domestic fuel consumption has expanded.

Despite the recent sell-off, oil is still up about 25% this year and there is confidence in the longer-term outlook for demand as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate worldwide while OPEC+ output cuts tighten supply. The group is scheduled to meet next week to decide production policy for May in a gathering that will be keenly watched by the market.

The prompt timespread for Brent flipped back into a bullish backwardation on Wednesday after ending in a bearish contango in the previous session for the first time since January. It was 15 cents in backwardation on Thursday, compared with 67 cents at the start of the month.

Tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge the container ship in the Suez Canal, which has led to a gridlock of vessels waiting to pass. The spring tide on Sunday or Monday will add extra depth and allow for more maneuvering, said Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for refloating the Costa Concordia.

