Oil Pulls Back After Surge With Ship Still Blocking Suez Canal

1 / 2

Ben Sharples
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined in Asia as traders monitored efforts to dislodge a massive ship blocking the Suez Canal, following two wild days that saw prices whipsaw around 6% in both directions.

Futures in New York slid 0.7% after prices rose back above $61 a barrel on Wednesday, clawing back almost all of the losses in the previous session. Work to re-float the container ship that’s stuck in the canal -- a key trade route for crude flows to Asia -- was suspended until Thursday morning in Egypt. The best chance of freeing the vessel may not come until Sunday or Monday.

The bounce in oil following the canal incident gave the market a much needed breather after a series of factors including softening demand combined to drive prices to a six-week low on Tuesday. U.S. crude stockpiles, meanwhile, have continued to climb, although domestic fuel consumption has expanded.

Despite the recent sell-off, oil is still up about 25% this year and there is confidence in the longer-term outlook for demand as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate worldwide while OPEC+ output cuts tighten supply. The group is scheduled to meet next week to decide production policy for May in a gathering that will be keenly watched by the market.

The prompt timespread for Brent flipped back into a bullish backwardation on Wednesday after ending in a bearish contango in the previous session for the first time since January. It was 15 cents in backwardation on Thursday, compared with 67 cents at the start of the month.

Tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge the container ship in the Suez Canal, which has led to a gridlock of vessels waiting to pass. The spring tide on Sunday or Monday will add extra depth and allow for more maneuvering, said Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for refloating the Costa Concordia.

  • Best Shot at Unblocking Suez Canal May Not Come Until Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- The best chance for freeing a massive container ship that’s blocking the Suez Canal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak.Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for refloating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012, said that the spring tide on Sunday and Monday will add an extra 18 inches (46 centimeters) in depth, allowing for more maneuvering.The massive size of the Ever Given, which ran aground in the southern part of the canal on Tuesday, is foiling efforts of tugboats and marine excavators to get it back into navigable waters and on its way. The ship is about a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighs 200,000 metric tons.“This is definitely not a quick refloat operation,” Sloane, who has participated in at least a hundred salvage operations of ships, aircrafts, oil rigs and pipelines, said in a phone interview from Cape Town.The canal authority is expected to try to dislodge the Ever Given on Thursday, weather permitting. For that, they may use four or five extra tugs after an attempt on Wednesday failed, Sloane said. Dredgers are digging around the ship to allow it to back out of its position, and if it it doesn’t budge, the next step is to drain the ballast water and the fuel.Richard Meade, London-based managing editor of Lloyd’s List Maritime Intelligence, also agrees that it will become easier to free the ship by Monday.“You have a significant increase in water there,” he said.But if efforts on Sunday and Monday also fail, the delays for shipping traffic will likely get even worse.The next opportunity would be another 12 to 14 days away, when tides are expected to swell again, said Sloane, who works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.(Updates with job title in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Siemens Healthineers Raises $2.8 Billion to Fund Varian Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Siemens Healthineers AG raised 2.34 billion euros ($2.8 billion) selling new shares to help finance its purchase of Varian Medical Systems and chart a path toward joining Germany’s bluechip DAX Index.The company issued 53 million shares at 44.10 euros each, offering them exclusively to institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said in a statement Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers got enough orders to cover the private placement, with approximately 16% of the offer going to Qatar Investment Authority.Siemens Healthineers agreed to buy Varian for about $16.4 billion in cash last year, giving it a sizable market share in the rapidly growing field of cancer treatment. The deal was financed by a 15.2 billion-euro bridge loan from parent Siemens AG. The company plans to use the funds from its share sale to replace part of that facility.Siemens Healthineers’ possible DAX inclusion has been a burning question for investors and analysts since the company was brought to market three years ago. Because of Siemens Healthineers’ small free-share float -- Siemens holds about 79% of the stock -- it has been left out of the coveted index despite an almost 50 billion-euro market capitalization. Joining the DAX is a clear goal of Chief Executive Officer Bernd Montag, and selling new shares may bolster the German company’s case for being selected for the index.With Palo Alto, California-based Varian, Siemens Healthineers is gaining access to devices and software used to treat cancer. Recent developments in radiation therapy, coupled with more precise imaging, have been linked to lower death rates, a trend the maker of MRI machines and laboratory equipment is keen to capitalize on.Siemens Healthineers shares closed at 46.38 euros on Wednesday. The firm doesn’t plan additional share sales to finance the Varian deal, it said.JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG are joint global coordinators. Berenberg, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG and UniCredit SpA are joint bookrunners. Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc are co-bookrunners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Amazon official swipes at Bernie Sanders over planned Alabama visit

    A top Amazon.com Inc official took a jab at U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders for planning a Friday visit to meet the company's workers in Alabama, who are voting on whether to form a union. "I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that's not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace," Dave Clark, the chief executive of Amazon's worldwide consumer business tweeted on Wednesday. Sanders is a big supporter of a $15 an hour minimum wage - a rate Amazon pays its workers.

  • Kona EV owners say Hyundai mishandling recall for battery fires

    Some owners of Hyundai Motor's Kona electric vehicles say the South Korean automaker is bungling a major recall with delays and poor communication, and risks losing buyers as it targets the No.3 spot in the fast-growing sector. Hyundai said last month it would replace the battery systems in some 82,000 electric vehicles globally at a cost of $900 million following fires in 15 Kona EVs. But Hyundai has yet to convey a clear plan to owners on when and how they can expect to have a potential fire hazard they are driving fixed, some of the owners have complained.

  • What’s Backed Up at the Suez Canal? Live Animals, Oil and Food

    (Bloomberg) -- The vessels lined up at the blocked Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest waterways, are carrying everything from live animals to liquefied natural gas.Crews on tugboats are struggling to remove Ever Given, a stranded container ship longer than the Eiffel Tower, and a look at the type of cargoes waiting to pass show the shipping delays have the potential to affect a range of industries.The queue on Wednesday morning included 40 bulk carriers hauling commodities ranging from crops to dry goods like cement and 17 crude oil tankers, Bloomberg data show. There were also eight ships carrying livestock and a water tanker.Countries rely on the Suez Canal, a chokepoint for international trade, to get speedy shipments of the commodities that power everyday life, like propane to heat houses and crops that feed animals and humans. A lengthy delay could further stretch supply chains that have already been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.While the impacts to various markets aren’t yet clear, considerable delays could be seen in the loading schedule at Qatargas in early April if the Suez Canal congestion persists, according to London-based research firm Kpler. Oil tankers in the queue are carrying about 8.8 million barrels of oil, according to Kpler.Several liquified natural gas cargoes from Qatar and the U.S. await passage, and an additional 15 LNG vessels are en route to the canal and could be affected if Ever Given is not removed quickly, according to Kpler.Measuring more than 1,300 feet (400 meters), Ever Given was headed from China to Rotterdam when a sandstorm with high winds ran the ship aground Tuesday morning local time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stranded Suez ship's owner, insurers face millions in claims

    The owner and insurers of one of the world's largest container ships stuck in the Suez Canal face claims totalling millions of dollars even if the ship is refloated quickly, industry sources said on Wednesday. The 400-metre, 224,000-tonne Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday morning after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement, threatening to disrupt global shipments for days. GAC, a Dubai-based marine services company, said authorities were still working to free the ship mid-afternoon on Wednesday, and that information it had received earlier claiming the vessel was partially refloated was inaccurate.

  • ‘Unstoppable Desire’ for Travel Coming After Covid, Levchin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Consumers are about to unleash a flood of spending money on weddings, fancy clothes and travel, said Max Levchin of payments company Affirm Holdings Inc.There will be “a quarter, or maybe a year, of unstoppable desire to not be in the same city or same four walls,” Levchin, Affirm’s chief executive officer, said in a Zoom interview Wednesday. “The question is, how long will it take for people to say, ‘OK, I’ve got the travel bug out of the way?’”Levchin’s firm, which allows customers to make monthly payments for their purchases, has been striking partnerships in industries where he expects consumer demand to bounce back post-pandemic, including with companies such as American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and David’s Bridal. He doesn’t expect all pre-virus behavior to return -- going to the gym, for example, will be less appealing for many people. Levchin said he sees consumers continuing to rely on at-home exercise equipment instead.His insight into consumer behavior is based partly on Affirm’s relationship with a wide array of retailers, such as Peloton Interactive Inc. and Walmart Inc. Investors have been concerned about how quickly and strongly consumer spending will recover as Americans feel more comfortable dining out, traveling and being in crowded spaces with more of the population getting vaccinated. Affirm has risen more than 50% since going public in January, though it’s tumbled more than 45% since its February peak.“Everyone wants to go to Miami right now, and it’s a pretty good preview of what’s going to happen -- you’ll see a good amount of travel, experience buying, all sorts of fun stuff is coming our way,” Levchin said. Yet, he added, there’s a question remaining: “What’s the satiation curve?”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden ‘Moratorium’ on Oil Leasing Targeted by GOP-Led States

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen Republican-led states sued the Biden administration over a climate change initiative they claim would effectively ban oil and gas leases on federal land.President Joe Biden’s Jan. 27 executive order entitled Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad violates federal law by sidestepping honest debate on whether the “speculative” benefits of the plan outweigh the financial cost to states, Wyoming said in a complaint filed Wednesday in federal court. A similar suit was filed separately by more than a dozen states led by Louisiana.“This moratorium might make for a nice headline about fighting climate change, but the real consequences of the action are far from certain and far from uniformly environmentally friendly,” Wyoming said in the lawsuit.The state’s governor, Mark Gordon, added in a statement that Biden’s policy won’t reduce climate change because “production will simply shift to other countries with less stringent emissions standards.”The fight to protect oil and gas drilling is part of a broader strategy by Republican attorneys general to push back on policies from the new Democratic administration, from immigration to Covid-19 relief to abortion.Biden’s executive order on oil and gas leases is an “aggressive, reckless abuse of Presidential power,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, whose suit was joined by other energy-producing states including Texas and Alaska.“By executive fiat, Joe Biden and his administration have single-handedly driven the price of energy up -- costing the American people where it hurts most, in their pocketbooks,” Landry said in a statement.The suit also named Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who implemented the order. The Interior Department declined to comment on the suit.The states allege the Biden plan violates the National Environmental Policy Act, the Administrative Procedure Act and the Mineral Leasing Act, among others. They seek a court order requiring the Bureau of Land Management to resume quarterly oil and gas lease sales.The state complaints were welcomed by the Denver-based Western Energy Alliance, an oil and gas industry organization that filed its own suit Jan. 27.“Not only does the president’s leasing ban exceed his authority, but it has a disproportionate impact on western states,” said Kathleen Sgamma, the organization’s president. “If not overturned, Biden’s leasing ban will cost states $8.3 billion in revenue by the end of his first term,” she said, citing a study by the Wyoming Energy Authority.(Updates with comment from oil industry group.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

    The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." While the three major indexes closed lower, investors sold last year's big performers, the technology shares that doubled the Nasdaq index from year-ago lows, and bought the underpriced value-oriented stocks poised to do well in the recovery.

  • IRS misses ‘substantial’ tax evasion by the wealthiest Americans — far more than the average worker

    'Random audits, which do not detect most sophisticated evasion, underestimate top tax evasion,' the authors of a new study said.

  • Oil Bounces Back as U.S. Supply Report Hints at Demand Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged the most since November as signs of stronger gasoline demand in the U.S. eased concerns around the global economic recovery from the pandemic.Futures in New York jumped 5.9% on Wednesday, just about erasing the prior session’s price plunge that pushed futures to the lowest since early February. A U.S. inventory report showed domestic fuel consumption is at the highest in four months and Gulf Coast refiners are increasing their appetite for crude. Meanwhile, work to re-float a giant vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal is suspended until Thursday, complicating efforts to get traffic moving again in one of the world’s most important waterways.“The market was due for a correction, but we’ve had it and now it’s over,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “The short-run outlook is looking better. More vaccines in arms and more people able to get around is all good news.”Oil prices have been on a volatile ride over the past week amid signs of softening physical demand, renewed pandemic-related lockdowns in Europe and the unwinding of long positions. Key timespreads briefly flipped into contango earlier this week, a market structure signaling oversupply.The recent weakness has called into question the OPEC+ alliance’s next move. The group agreed to extended supply curbs into April and are likely to maintain output targets for another month with Saudi Arabia possibly cutting even deeper, according to industry consultant FGE. The producer alliance will meet next week.“Before these events in Europe, OPEC was clearly on pace to raise production and the market looked willing to accept that,” said Rob Thummel, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “Now, there’s more uncertainty whether they do that.”The Ever Given, a container ship longer than the Eiffel Tower that ran aground in the southern part of the canal in Egypt, is still stuck across the waterway despite efforts to release it with tugs and excavators. Dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out. More than 150 ships are gridlocked around the canal.In the U.S., the four-week rolling average for gasoline demand climbed further above 8 million barrels a day last week, according to an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday. Domestic refineries processed 14.4 million barrels a day of crude, near levels seen before February’s polar blast. Still, U.S. crude inventories rose for a fifth straight week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian equities poised to seesaw as U.S. economic news pushes indexes lower

    Asian markets will likely open mixed on Thursday after global equities dipped and U.S. investors considered which stock market sectors would most benefit from strengthening growth. Concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and potential U.S. tax hikes also weighed on investor sentiment.

  • Suez Canal blocked by huge container ship after it runs aground

    The Suez Canal in Egypt was blocked on Tuesday after a massive container ship ran aground. Traffic through the busy waterway was halted in both directions by the 400-metre long and 59 metre-wide cargo ship. The blockage caused a pile-up of at least 100 vessels seeking to transit between the Red Sea and Mediterranean, according to ship brokers and mapping data compiled by Bloomberg. Julianne Cona, who posted a picture on Instagram of the Ever Given from a nearby vessel, said the "ship is super stuck". "They had a bunch of tugs trying to pull and push it earlier but it was going nowhere. There is a little excavator trying to dig out the bow." The Ever Given is registered in Panama and was en route to Rotterdam from Yantian in China when it got into difficulty.

  • Is Western Digital (WDC) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Is Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick up, steadying after tech-led drop

    Technology stocks led declines during the regular session on Wednesday.

  • Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action

    A specialist London court will this week re-consider allowing an historic 14 billion pound ($19 billion) class action against Mastercard to proceed, which could entitle adults in Britain to about 300 pounds each if successful. Former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who alleges that Mastercard overcharged more than 46 million people in Britain over nearly 16 years, hopes the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) will certify the case after the UK Supreme Court overruled objections to it proceeding in December. A two-day court hearing will kick off on Thursday and will determine the fate of Britain's first mass consumer claim -- and clarify the rules for a string of other competition class actions that have stalled in its wake.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Are Tech Stocks Back? 3 Tech Giants Lead Stock Market Rally

    Dow Jones futures were lower early Tuesday after tech stocks led the stock market rally. Tesla stock surged before slashing gains after getting a 3,000 price target.

  • Why the blockage of the Suez Canal matters for oil prices

    The importance of the Suez Canal was laid bare Wednesday, as oil prices rallied after a cargo ship ran aground, blocking the critical chokepoint for Persian Gulf oil.

  • Photos capture Trump's personal Boeing 757 sitting unused at Stewart International Airport

    New images of Donald Trump's Boeing 757, in need of repair and unused since President Joe Biden's Inauguration.

  • NFT artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for nearly $700,000

    A digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia was sold at auction on Thursday for $688,888 in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70 million. Sophia, who was unveiled in 2016, produced her art in collaboration with 31-year-old Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto, known for colourful portraits, some of which depict famous people, such as Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk.